The Hive Chick’n & Things
Breakfast
The You Pick
The Big Breakie
- The Classic
2 eggs, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage patties, choice side, choice bread$12.50
- Chicken Fried Chicken
hand breaded chicken breast, seasoned and fried to perfection. served with 2 eggs, choice side and choice bread$13.75
- Chicken Fried Steak
hand-breaded Angus cubed steak, deep fried, build it how you want with omelette ingredients$13.75
- Chicken & Waffle
Very popular sweet & savory, with a little heat pairing. hand breaded chicken breast, seasoned, fried to perfection, and our sweet cream belgian waffle. spicy hot honey finishes it.$13.75
- The Campfire
Daily's brand smoked sausage, bell peppers, onions, sauteed with our homefries. served with choice of 2 eggs and choice bread.$13.50
- Hamburger Steak
Angus beef chopped beef, grilled with onions and mushrooms, 2 eggs, choice side, choice bread$13.50
- Eggs Benedict
a classic. 2 poached eggs on ham and toast English muffin, topped with our hollandaise. served with choice side.$13.00
- Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs on smoked salmon and toast English muffin, topped with our hollandaise and capers. served with choice side.$14.00
Biscuit Creation
- 1 Biscuit w/ gravy
1 big fluffy biscuit and creamed gravy$3.99
- 1 Biscuit w/ sausage gravy
1 big fluffy biscuit and creamed sausage gravy$5.00
- 2 Biscuits w/ gravy
2 big fluffy biscuits and creamed gravy$6.00
- 2 Biscuits w/ sausage gravy
2 big fluffy biscuit and creamed sausage gravy$7.00
- 1/2 Loaded Biscuit
1 big fluffy biscuit, protein choice, 2 eggs, and cheddar and creamed gravy$6.00
- FULL Loaded Biscuits
2 big fluffy biscuit, protein choice, 2 eggs, and cheddar and creamed gravy$8.50
The Omelette
- Build Your Own (BYO)
build it how you want with omelette ingredients$13.00
- Ham & Cheese
ham, american, cheddar$12.50
- Western
ham, mushrooms, onions, bell pepper, cheddar$13.00
- Everything
ham, bacon, sausage, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, jalapenos, spinach, cheddar$14.00
- Green Chili
sausage, green onions, cheddar, topped with our homemade green chili (no meat in chili)$14.00
- Veggie
mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, spinach, swiss$13.00
- Which Came First
chicken, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, swiss$14.00
- All The Cheese
cheddar, swiss, pepper jack, american$13.00
- Omelette Only
build it how you want with omelette ingredients$6.99
The Avo Toast
- Smoked Salmon Avo
toasted wheatberry, avo spread, cucs, spinach, cold smoked salmon, everything bagel seasoning. served with campari tomatoes with basalmic drizzle, and choice side$14.00
- Ailene's Way Avo
toasted wheatberry with avo spread, 2 bacon, 2 eggs, campari tomatoes with balsalmic drizzle and a side.$13.00
Small Bites, Chicken Biscuit
Breakfast Sandwich
Small Bite
- SB1-Cake
1 pancake, 2 eggs, choice 1/2 protein$7.29
- SB2-FT
2pc french toast, 2 eggs, choice 1/2 protein$7.29
- SB3-Bread
2 eggs, choice 1/2 protein, choice bread$7.29
- SB4-Potatoes
2 eggs, potatoes, choice bread$7.29
- SB5-Oats
Oats, 1/2 protein, choice toast$7.29
- SB6 Burger
not so small burger and fries$7.29
- SB7 Mac&Cheese
mac and cheese and fries$7.29
- SB8 Tender 1
1 hand breaded large chicken tender and fries$7.29
Daily Deals, Sammies & Chicken Tenders
Daily Deals
Sandwiches
- Fried Steak Sammie
hand breaded Angus beef, fried$10.00
- BBQ Chicken Sammie
perfectly seasoned and fried, BBQ sauce and swiss on toasted brioche bun. served with 1 side$10.79
- Hive Chicken Sammie
perfectly seasoned and fried, on toasted brioche bun. served with 1 side$10.00
- 1/3lb Burger
1/3lb Angus beef on toasted brioche bun served with a d side$8.75
- Big Ass Burger
1/2lb Angus beef on toasted brioche bun served with a d side$10.25
Tenders
a La Carte
- Oats$4.50
- Grits$3.00
- Biscuit$2.59
- Waffle$5.99
- 1 Cake$2.79
- Set Cakes$5.00
- 2pc French Toast$2.79
- 4pc French Toast$5.00
- GF French Toast$5.50
- Potato Cubes$4.00
- HashPatties(2)$4.00
- TOAST (1)$1.50
- Eng Muffin$1.89
- Ham$3.50
- 1pc Sausage$2.00
- 2pc Sausage$4.00
- 3pc Sausage$5.75
- 2pc Turkey Sausage$4.00
- Chick Fried Chick Only$6.50
- Smoke Saus Only$4.25
- 1 Egg$1.50
- 2 Eggs$2.50
- 2 Pc Bacon$2.50
- 3 Pc Bacon$3.50
- 4pc Bacon$4.50
- 6pc Bacon$6.00
- Bowl Gravy$0.70
- 1/2 Avocado$1.79
- Avocado Mix$2.00
- Diced saus$0.75
- Cheese$0.65
- Ex Dressing$0.65
- Salsa$0.60
- Side Of Hollandaise$1.50
- Peanut Butter$0.75
- Cream Cheese$0.70
- Side Honey Butter$0.60
- Hot Honey$0.60
- Side Sour Cream$0.60
- Bowl Green Chili$2.50
- Salmon Only$5.00