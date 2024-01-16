Brunch Menu only available from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm on Saturdays and Sundays!
Small Plates
- Crispy Fried Calamari
Gochugong, Black Bean and Scallion$14.00
- Chicken Wings
Dirty Jersey Smoked BBQ Dust$9.00+
- Black Bean & Dal Croquettes
Mango Vindaloo Curry$12.00
- Roasted Baby Vegetables
Sweet Pea Hummus, Gremolata$15.00
- Greens and Beans
Local Farmers Greens, Yellow Wax Beans, Edamame, Roasted Shallot Vinaigrette, Brioche "Crumble Rumble"$15.00
- Roasted Broccoli & Cashew Salad
Local Salad Greens, Green Onion, Black Sesame, Mandarin Vinaigrette$16.00
Sandwiches
- The Horseshoe Smashburger
80/20 Ground Round, American Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato, Brioche Bun, Tots$16.00
- Grilled Smoked Mozzarella & Tomato, Ciabatta, Side Salad
Fresh Basil, Aged Balsamic, Sundried Tomato Pesto$16.00
- Crispy Chicken Milanese
Lemon Caper Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun$20.00
- Crispy Fish Sandwich
Louisiana Style Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Brioche Potato Roll$18.00
Plates
- Calcutta Street Noodles
Egg Noodles, Seasonal Vegetables, Chili Vinegar, Spicy Prawns$16.00
- Fire Grilled Salmon Filet
Quinoa and Spring Peas, Lemon Pepper Herb Oil$26.00
- Crispy Tofu, Curry Chickpeas, Mango Pickle$22.00
- Chicken Biryani
Fragrant Basmati Rice, Tender Chicken, Curry, Crispy Onions, Herbs$27.00
Amuse Bouche
