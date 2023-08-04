The Jerk Pit
Appetizers / Sides
Jerk Wings
$8.00
6 pieces
BBQ Wings
$8.00
6 pieces
Fried Dumplings
$2.00Out of stock
3 pieces
Beef Patty
$3.50Out of stock
Chicken Patty
$3.50
Vegetable Patty
$3.50Out of stock
Jerk Chicken Patty
$3.50Out of stock
Spinach Patty
$3.50
Shrimp Patty
$3.75
Coco Bread
$2.50
Hardo Bread
$2.50
Plantains
$2.00
4 pieces
Festival
$5.00
3 pieces
White Rice
$4.00
Rice and Peas
$5.00
Dhal Puri Roti Skin
$6.50
Buss Up Shut
$6.50
Steamed Vegetables
$4.50
Macaroni and Cheese
$6.00
Callaloo
$5.50
Yam, Banana, and Dumplings
$5.50Out of stock
5 Pieces Pepper Shrimp
$5.00Out of stock
8 Pieces Pepper Shrimp
$8.00Out of stock
Medium Porridge-Cornmeal
$6.00Out of stock
Large Porridge-Cornmeal
$11.00Out of stock
Medium Porridge-Hominy Corn
$6.00Out of stock
Large Porridge-Hominy Corn
$11.00Out of stock
Medium Porridge-Peanut
$7.50Out of stock
Large Porridge-Peanut
$12.50Out of stock
Medium Porridge-5 the Hard Way
$7.50
Large Porridge-5 the Hard Way
$12.50
Medium Soup-Chicken
$6.00Out of stock
Large Soup-Chicken
$11.00Out of stock
Medium Soup-Red Peas
$6.00Out of stock
Large Soup-Red Peas
$11.00Out of stock
Medium Soup-Gungo Peas
$6.00Out of stock
Large Soup-Gungo Peas
$11.00Out of stock
Medium Soup-Fish
$6.00
Large Soup-Fish
$11.00
Medium Soup-Mannish Water
$7.50Out of stock
Large Soup-Mannish Water
$12.50Out of stock
Medium Soup-Conch (Friday and Saturday)
$7.50Out of stock
Large Soup-Conch (Friday and Saturday)
$12.50Out of stock
Entrées - Meat
Jerk Chicken Quarter
$11.00
Jerk Chicken Half
$15.00
Whole, No Sides Jerk Chicken
$21.00
Medium Wings Meal (Jerk, BBQ)
$12.00
Large Wings Meal (Jerk, BBQ)
$15.00
Medium Jerk Pork
$14.00
Large Jerk Pork
$17.00
Medium Curry Chicken
$12.50
Large Curry Chicken
$15.50
Medium Brown Stew Chicken
$12.50
Large Brown Stew Chicken
$15.50
Medium Stew Peas (Pigtail) and Salt Beef
$12.50
Large Stew Peas (Pigtail) and Salt Beef
$15.50
Medium Curry Goat
$16.00
Large Curry Goat
$20.00
Medium Oxtail
$18.00
Large Oxtail
$22.00
Jerk, Curry, and Brown Stew Chicken Sampler
$17.00
Combo Entrées
$20.00
2 meats - chicken, oxtail, goat, or pork
Entrées - Seafood
Escoveitch King
$15.00
Escoveitch FIllet
$15.00
Escoveitch Snapper
$19.00
Jerk Fish King
$15.00
Jerk Fish Fillet
$15.00
Jerk Fish Snapper
$19.00
Brown Stew Fish King
$17.00
Brown Stew Fish Fillet
$17.00
Brown Stew Fish Snapper
$22.00
Steamed Fish King
$17.00
Steamed Fish Fillet
$17.00
Steamed Fish Snapper
$22.00
Curry Fish King
$17.00
Curry FIsh FIllet
$17.00
Curry Fish Snapper
$22.00
Jerk Shrimp
$16.00
8 pieces
Curry Shrimp
$18.00
8 pieces
Jerk Salmon
$22.00
Ackee and Saltfish
$16.00
Served with yam, banana, and dumpling
Medium Callaloo and Saltfish
$13.00
Large Callaloo and Saltfish
$16.00
Medium Cookup Saltfish
$13.00
Large Cookup Saltfish
$16.00
Seafood Combo
$28.00
Jerk or Esco. Fish and Jerk or Curry Shrimp
Beverages
Hot Chocolate
$2.50
Coffee
$2.50
Tea
$2.50
Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee
$4.50
Natural Coconut Water
$4.00Out of stock
Trujuice
$5.00
Tropical Rhythm / Island Vibes
$3.50
Jamaican Sodas
$3.00
Ting
$3.00
Snapple
$2.50
Solo Apple
$3.00
Pear Drax
$3.50
Vitamalt
$3.00
Water
$1.50
Can Soda
$2.00
Nutrament
$4.00
Supligen
$4.00
Red Bull
$5.00
Baba Roots
$5.00
Shandy
$4.59
Beer
$4.59
Stout
$5.50
Wine Coolers
$4.59
Wine White
$4.59
Wine Red
$4.59
House Liquor
$7.34
Premium Liquor
$9.17
Homemade Beverages
The Jerk Pit Location and Ordering Hours
(301) 982-5375
Closed • Opens Friday at 10:30AM