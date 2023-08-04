Popular Items

Large Jerk Pork

$17.00

Medium Porridge-5 the Hard Way

$7.50

Homemade Cucumber

$6.00


Appetizers / Sides

Jerk Wings

$8.00

6 pieces

BBQ Wings

$8.00

6 pieces

Fried Dumplings

$2.00Out of stock

3 pieces

Beef Patty

$3.50Out of stock

Chicken Patty

$3.50

Vegetable Patty

$3.50Out of stock

Jerk Chicken Patty

$3.50Out of stock

Spinach Patty

$3.50

Shrimp Patty

$3.75

Coco Bread

$2.50

Hardo Bread

$2.50

Plantains

$2.00

4 pieces

Festival

$5.00

3 pieces

White Rice

$4.00

Rice and Peas

$5.00

Dhal Puri Roti Skin

$6.50

Buss Up Shut

$6.50

Steamed Vegetables

$4.50

Macaroni and Cheese

$6.00

Callaloo

$5.50

Yam, Banana, and Dumplings

$5.50Out of stock

5 Pieces Pepper Shrimp

$5.00Out of stock

8 Pieces Pepper Shrimp

$8.00Out of stock

Medium Porridge-Cornmeal

$6.00Out of stock

Large Porridge-Cornmeal

$11.00Out of stock

Medium Porridge-Hominy Corn

$6.00Out of stock

Large Porridge-Hominy Corn

$11.00Out of stock

Medium Porridge-Peanut

$7.50Out of stock

Large Porridge-Peanut

$12.50Out of stock

Medium Porridge-5 the Hard Way

$7.50

Large Porridge-5 the Hard Way

$12.50

Medium Soup-Chicken

$6.00Out of stock

Large Soup-Chicken

$11.00Out of stock

Medium Soup-Red Peas

$6.00Out of stock

Large Soup-Red Peas

$11.00Out of stock

Medium Soup-Gungo Peas

$6.00Out of stock

Large Soup-Gungo Peas

$11.00Out of stock

Medium Soup-Fish

$6.00

Large Soup-Fish

$11.00

Medium Soup-Mannish Water

$7.50Out of stock

Large Soup-Mannish Water

$12.50Out of stock

Medium Soup-Conch (Friday and Saturday)

$7.50Out of stock

Large Soup-Conch (Friday and Saturday)

$12.50Out of stock

Entrées - Meat

Jerk Chicken Quarter

$11.00

Jerk Chicken Half

$15.00

Whole, No Sides Jerk Chicken

$21.00

Medium Wings Meal (Jerk, BBQ)

$12.00

Large Wings Meal (Jerk, BBQ)

$15.00

Medium Jerk Pork

$14.00

Large Jerk Pork

$17.00

Medium Curry Chicken

$12.50

Large Curry Chicken

$15.50

Medium Brown Stew Chicken

$12.50

Large Brown Stew Chicken

$15.50

Medium Stew Peas (Pigtail) and Salt Beef

$12.50

Large Stew Peas (Pigtail) and Salt Beef

$15.50

Medium Curry Goat

$16.00

Large Curry Goat

$20.00
Medium Oxtail

$18.00

Large Oxtail

$22.00

Jerk, Curry, and Brown Stew Chicken Sampler

$17.00

Combo Entrées

$20.00

2 meats - chicken, oxtail, goat, or pork

Entrées - Seafood

Escoveitch King

$15.00

Escoveitch FIllet

$15.00

Escoveitch Snapper

$19.00

Jerk Fish King

$15.00

Jerk Fish Fillet

$15.00

Jerk Fish Snapper

$19.00

Brown Stew Fish King

$17.00

Brown Stew Fish Fillet

$17.00

Brown Stew Fish Snapper

$22.00

Steamed Fish King

$17.00

Steamed Fish Fillet

$17.00

Steamed Fish Snapper

$22.00

Curry Fish King

$17.00

Curry FIsh FIllet

$17.00

Curry Fish Snapper

$22.00

Jerk Shrimp

$16.00

8 pieces

Curry Shrimp

$18.00

8 pieces

Jerk Salmon

$22.00

Ackee and Saltfish

$16.00

Served with yam, banana, and dumpling

Medium Callaloo and Saltfish

$13.00

Large Callaloo and Saltfish

$16.00

Medium Cookup Saltfish

$13.00

Large Cookup Saltfish

$16.00

Seafood Combo

$28.00

Jerk or Esco. Fish and Jerk or Curry Shrimp

Entrées - Vegetarian

Medium Ital (Veggie) Stew

$11.00Out of stock

Large Ital (Veggie) Stew

$14.00Out of stock

Jerk Tofu

$11.00

Curry Tofu

$13.00

Vegetable Combo

$10.00

Rice and peas, steamed veg, and plantain

Callaloo Meal Medium

$10.00

Callaloo Meal Large

$13.00

Entrées - Kids Meal

Kids Meal Chicken

$7.50

Kids Meal Goat

$10.50

Kids Meal Oxtail

$10.50

Kids Meal Pork

$10.50

Salads/Sandwiches

Garden Salad

$6.00

Jerk Chicken Salad

$9.00

Jerk Fish Salad

$10.00

Jerk Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Jerk Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Jerk Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Jerk Tofu Sandwich

$9.00

Desserts / Snacks

Bun and Cheese

$4.50

Rum Cake

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$4.50

Sweet Potato Cake

$4.50

Regular Jamaican Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Large Jamaican Ice Cream

$12.00Out of stock

Banana Chips

$4.00

Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee

$4.50

Natural Coconut Water

$4.00Out of stock

Trujuice

$5.00

Tropical Rhythm / Island Vibes

$3.50

Jamaican Sodas

$3.00

Ting

$3.00

Snapple

$2.50

Solo Apple

$3.00

Pear Drax

$3.50

Vitamalt

$3.00

Water

$1.50

Can Soda

$2.00

Nutrament

$4.00

Supligen

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Baba Roots

$5.00

Shandy

$4.59

Beer

$4.59

Stout

$5.50

Wine Coolers

$4.59

Wine White

$4.59

Wine Red

$4.59

House Liquor

$7.34

Premium Liquor

$9.17

Homemade Beverages

Pineapple Ginger

$6.00

Homemade Cucumber

$6.00

Homemade Sorrel

$7.00Out of stock

Irish Moss

$6.00

Homemade Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.50Out of stock

House Fruit Punch

$4.00Out of stock

Carrot Juice

$7.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$6.00Out of stock

Extra's

Extra Sauce 3.25oz

$1.00

Extra Sauce 16oz

$6.00