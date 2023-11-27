The Joint
Opening Acts
- Maple Miso Brussels$12.00
Fried Brussels, Maple Miso Sauce, Furikake, Orange Zest. Gluten Free, Nut Free, Soy Free Option Available
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$12.00
Hand Cut Fries, Sunflower Parmesan, Truffle Oil, Parsley, Sea Salt, Rosemary Prosecco Aioli. Gluten, Soy, and Nut Free
- Fried Rigatoni$13.00
Rigatoni stuffed with our sunflower ricotta, breaded and fried, with basil, parm, and marinara. Soy and nut free
- Seasonal Caprese$13.00
Roasted and Spiced Acorn Squash, House Made Sunflower Mozzarella, Cranberry Balsamic, Pistachio, Oregano, Orange Soy and Gluten Free
Headliners
- Reuben Harper$17.00
Celery Root, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Swiss, Pickled Mustard Seed, Grilled Rye. Served with Fries or Parmesan Truffle Fries. Soy and Nut Free, Gluten Free Option Available.
- Cubano-FX$17.00
Mojo Marinated Jackfruit, Celery Root, Mustard Aioli, Pickles, Swiss. Served with Fries or Parmesan Truffle Fries. Soy and Nut Free, Gluten Free Option Available.
- Patti Smith Melt$17.00
House Made Veggie Patty, Caramelized Onions, Swiss, 1000 Island, Grilled Rye Veggie Patty made with Walnuts, Lentils, Brown Rice, Spinach, Mushrooms, and Cauliflower
- Mojo Tacos$13.00Out of stock
Mojo Marinated Jackfruit, Red Cabbage Slaw, Chile Fried Onions, Mustard Aioli, Corn Tortillas Gluten, Soy, and Nut Free
- Rigatoni Marinara$16.00