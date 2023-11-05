The Lane at Ivy City 1408 Okie St NE
Drinks
Energy & Protein Drinks
Juice
- Gatorade Fruit Punch, 12 oz$3.00
- Gatorade Lemon Lime, 12 oz$3.00
- Gatorade Orange, 12 oz$3.00
- Gatorade Zero Glacier Cherry, 12 oz$3.00
- Gatorade Zero Glacier Freeze, 12 oz$3.00
- Naked Juice Green Machine, 15.2 oz$5.00
- Naked Juice Strawberry Banana, 15.2 oz$5.00
- Pure Leaf Sweet Tea, 18.5 oz$3.00
- Pure Leaf Unsweetened, 18.5 oz$3.00
- Tropicana Pure Premium Apple Juice, 12 oz$3.75Out of stock
- Tropicana Pure Premium Cranberry, 12 oz$3.75Out of stock
- Tropicana Pure Premium Original Orange Juice, 12 oz$3.75Out of stock
- Apple and Eve Apple Juice$1.95
- Apple and Eve Fruit Punch$1.95
Pre-Made Coffee
Soft Drinks
- Diet Dr Pepper, 12 oz$3.00
- Diet Pepsi, 12 oz$3.00
- Dr Pepper Zero Sugar, 12 oz$3.00
- Dr Pepper, 12 oz$3.00
- Mug Root Beer, 12 oz$3.00
- Pepsi Wild Cherry, 12 oz$3.00
- Pepsi Zero Sugar, 12 oz$3.00
- Pepsi, 12 oz$3.00
- Schweppes Ginger Ale, 12 oz$3.00Out of stock
- Starry, 12 oz$3.00
- Horizon Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Horizon Milk$3.00
Water
Snacks & Treats
Frozen Treats
Pastries
- Apple Cinnamon Filled Muffin, 4 oz$4.00Out of stock
Filled with delicious Michigan Rome apples, cinnamon chips throughout, topped with crumbly streusel
- Buttermilk Blueberry Muffin, 4 oz$4.00
- Cinnamon Roll w/Iced Cream Cheese, 4.25 oz$4.25
- Double Chocolate Chunk Salted Cookie, 3 oz$3.00
- Double Double Chocolate Chunk Muffin, 4 oz$4.00
- Iced Lemon Loaf Cake, 4 oz$4.00
- Lemon Cranberry Muffin, 4 oz$4.00
- Mini Blueberry Muffin, .9 oz$1.50
- Old Fashion Ring Glazed Donut, 2.82 oz$3.00
The Lane at Ivy City Location and Ordering Hours
(202) 854-9749
Closed • Opens Monday at 6AM