The Ledger 306 South Main Street
Main Menu
Shareables
- The Debt$185.00
FLIGHT OF WAGYU BEEF • JAPANESE • AMERICAN • AUSTRALIAN
- Duck Wings$24.00
Garlic soy pepper sauce
- Charred Octopus$24.00
Edamame, potatoes, wilted greens, pickled onions, radish, and sherry vinaigrette
- Bone Marrow$22.00
Herb salad and grilled bread
- Blistered Shishito Peppers$18.00
Tonkatsu, Japanese mayo, pickled ginger and red onion, and chilli crunch
- Wild Mushroom Toast$17.00
Feta mousse, stoney creek mushrooms, garlic chips, fine herbs, olive oil
- Crispy Pork Belly$18.00
Jicama carrot, chilli hoisin, and micro cilantro
- Lobster Corn Dog$22.00
Saffron aioli
- Tuna Tartare$22.00
Togarashi spiced, edamame hummus, red onion, smoked shoyu pearls, and wonton chips
Salads
- Grilled Squash Panzanella$17.00
Assorted fall squash, mixed greens, gruner poached apples, aged smoked gouda, pomegranate arils, pretzel crouton, maple ginger vinaigrette
- Caesar$16.00
Baby kale, romaine, classic caesar dressing, croutons, crushed pink peppercorns
- The G.O.A.T$17.00
Little gem, oomlive tapenade, garlic roasted tomatoes, roasted red beets, pickled yellow beets, candied candy stripe beets, goat cheese crumble, crouton
Entrées
- Soy Caramel Scallop$44.00
Butternut squash and Granny Smith apple mousse, wilted spinach, spiced pepitas, and carrot slaw
- Monkfish$38.00
Wild mushrooms, freekeh and red kale risotto, pickled root veg salad
- Sea Bass$44.00
Citrus supremes, quinoa salad, grapefruit gastrique, haircut vert
- Wild Mushroom Stroganoff$32.00
Mushroom cream sauce, herbed spaetzle
- Duck Breast$36.00
Marble potatoes, shaved fennel and citrus, pomegranate demi
- Fall Cassoulet$26.00
Roasted pumpkin, parsnip, haricot vert, flageolet stew candied pumpkins seeds
- Chicken Paprikash$29.00
Seared airline breast, herb spaetzle, caraway savoy cabbage, paprika cream sauce, lemon chicken thigh
- Pork Shank$32.00
Creamy polenta, mustard greens, orchard salad, pan jus
- The Cheeseburger$19.00
Smash patties cooked in duck fat, Australian white Cheddar cheese, crisp pancetta, and tomato onion jam
Butchers Cut
Sides
Wine & Sparkling
Red Wine
- Rocca di Montemassi$15.00+
- Terrunyo Carmenere, Cachapoal$75.00
- Torbreck 'Struie', Barossa$95.00
- Rouge, French Blue$45.00
- Red Blend, Domaine La Solitude$11.00+
- Pinot Noir, Black Stallion$11.00+
- Pinot Noir, Belle Glos ‘Clark & Telephone’$48.00
- Merlot, Rodney Strong$11.00+
- Merlot, Trefethen$18.00+
- Tempranillo, Bela, Ribera del Duero$11.00+
- Tempranillo, Bodegas Montecillo Reserva$16.00+
- Red Blend, Abstract$75.00
- Chianti Classico, Tenuta di Nozzole Riserva$56.00
- Petite Sirah, McManis Estate$11.00+
- Zinfandel, Terra d’Oro$41.00
- Malbec, Trivento Golden Reserve$15.00+
- Carmenere, Terrunyo, Cachapoal$75.00
- Amarone, Allegrini,$100.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, William Hill$10.00+
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Daou$16.00+
- Cabernet Sauvignon, QUILT$17.00+
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Quattro Theory$79.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, CADE$199.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Don Melchor$210.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Caymus$150.00
- Arsonist$14.00
- Bonaza Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00
- Dona Paula Reserve Malbec$11.00
- Meiomi Pinot Noir$13.00
- R Collection Merlot$10.00
- Rocca di Montemassi$15.00+
- Babich Sauvignon$13.00
- Bellerouche Rose$10.00
- Boen Chardonnay$14.00
- Cavit Moscato$9.00
- Chateau Grand Traverse Riesling$9.00
- Mer Soleil Chardonnay$14.00
- Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio -$9.00
- Prosecco Split$10.00
White Wine
- Riesling, Raimund Prüm ‘Essence’, Mosel$10.00+
- Pinot Grigio, Torresella, Venezia$10.00+
- Pinot Gris, Trimbach Reserve, Alsace$75.00
- White Blend, Chateau Fonfroide, Bordeaux
- Rosé, Bieler Père & Fils, Coteaux$11.00+
- Rosé, The Pale, Vins du
- Godello, Pagos del Galir
- Albariño, Abadía de San Campo
- Sauvignon Blanc, Stoneleigh
- Sauvignon Blanc, Cloudy Bay$50.00
- Chardonnay, Black Stallion$14.00+
- Chardonnay, Sonoma-Cutrer
- Chardonnay, Duckhorn$65.00
Sparkling
Liquor
Bourbon (Copy)
- 1792 12 Year$40.00
- 1792 Smallbatch$16.00
- 1792 FULL PROOF$30.00
- ANGELS ENVY$14.00
- ANGELS ENVY RYE$25.00
- Bardstown Chateau De Laubade$40.00
- Bardstown Discovery$25.00
- Bardstown Foursquare$40.00
- Bardstown Fusion$18.00
- Bardstown Origin Blk BIB$20.00
- Bardstown Origin Wht Hi Rye$16.00
- Bardstown WVBC$22.00
- BASIL HAYDEN$10.00
- BASIL HAYDEN RYE$12.00
- Bib & Tucker$16.00
- BLANTON$28.00
- BOOKERS$22.00
- Bowman Brothers$16.00
- BUFFALO TRACE$10.00
- BULLEIT$9.00
- BULLEIT RYE$9.00
- Chicken Cock$18.00
- Chicken Cock Rye$18.00
- E.H. Taylor Rye$35.00
- E.H. TAYLOR SMALL BATCH$30.00
- E.H Taylor Single Barrel$40.00
- EH Taylor Barrel Proof$45.00
- EAGLE RARE$20.00
- ELIJAH CRAIG$10.00
- Elmer T. Lee$25.00
- EVAN WILLIAMS$9.00
- FOUR ROSES$9.00
- FOUR ROSES SINGLE BARREL$12.00
- FOUR ROSES SMALL BATCH$10.00
- Fox & Oden Rye$15.00
- George Remus$11.00
- George Remus 6$17.00
- Heaven's Door Dbl Barrel$15.00
- Heaven's Door Rye$18.00
- HENRY MCKENNA$15.00
- I.W. Harper$22.00
- Jefferson Ocean Rye$16.00
- Jefferson VSB$10.00
- JEFFERSON'S OCEAN VOYAGE$19.00
- JEFFERSON'S RESERVE$14.00
- KENTUCKY OWL$49.00
- KNOB CREEK$9.00
- Lip Service$10.00
- MAKER'S MARK$11.00
- MICHTRS STRAIGHT RYE$12.00
- MICHTERS$12.00
- Michter's Sour Mash$12.00
- MITCHERS 10 Year$50.00
- Old Forester 1870$11.00
- Old Forester 1897$13.00
- OLD FORESTER 1910$15.00
- OLD FORESTER 1920$18.00
- OLD FORESTER STR 86$9.00
- Penelope Architect$25.00
- Penelope Barrel Strength$22.00
- Penelope Four Grain$12.00
- RIP VAN WINKLE 10$85.00
- RITTENHOUSE$9.00
- Rock Hill Farms$40.00
- SAZERAC RYE$9.00
- STAGG JR$35.00
- Two James Catcher's Vermouth$19.00
- Uncle Nearest 1856$16.00
- Uncle Nearest 1884$14.00
- VAN WINKLE 12$95.00
- WELLER 107$25.00
- WELLER 12$40.00
- WELLER FULL PROOF$60.00
- Weller Special Reserve$20.00
- WHISTLE PIG 6$13.00
- WHISTLE PIG 10$20.00
- WHISTLE PIG 12$30.00
- WHISTLE PIG 15$48.00
- WOODFORD RESERVE$11.00
- Woodford Double Oak$14.00
- Yellowstone Bourbon$10.00
- Yellowstone - Single Malt$16.00
- Yellow Stone- Tokaji Casks$45.00
Vodka (Copy)
Gin (Copy)
Canadian/Irish Whiskey (Copy)
Japanese Whisky (Copy)
Scotch (Copy)
- BALVENIE 12$16.00
- BALVENIE 14$18.00
- BALVENIE DCASK
- Benriach 12$15.00
- Bowmore$16.00
- Bruichladdich$15.00
- CHIVAS$9.00
- Dewars White Label$9.00
- GLENFIDDICH 12$14.00
- Glenfiddich 14$16.00
- GLENFIDDICH 15$18.00
- GLENLIVET 12$12.00
- GLENLIVET 14$15.00
- GLENLIVET 15$20.00
- GLENLIVET 18$35.00
- HIGHLAND PARK 12$14.00
- HIGHLAND PARK 18$35.00
- J & B$9.00
- JOHNNIE BLACK$10.00
- JOHNNIE BLUE$55.00
- LAGAVULIN 16$30.00
- Laphroaig$16.00
- MACALLAN-12 YR$16.00
- MACALLAN 15$25.00
- MACALLAN 18$55.00
- MACALLAN RARE CASK$70.00
- Monkey Shoulder$12.00
- OBAN LITTLE BAY$20.00
- Oban 14$20.00
- OBAN 18$52.00
Rum (Copy)
General Cocktails
Cocktails
- Boulevardier$14.00
Stirred 1.5oz Rittenhouse rye 1oz Campari 1oz Cocchi di Torino 3 dash orange bitters Glass: OF Ice: King Cube Garnish: Orange twist
- Brown Derby No.2$14.00
Shaken 2oz Buffalo 1oz grapefruit juice .5oz Honey Glass: Coup Garnish: Dehydrated grapefruit
- Champs-Élysées$16.00
Shaken 2oz Hennessy .75 Lemon Juice .5oz Green Chartreuse .25oz Simple Syrup 3 dashes Ango Bitters Glass: coupe, Garnish: lemon twist
- Gold Rush$14.00
Shake & Dump 2oz Bourbon .75oz Lemon .75oz Honey Glass: OF Garnish: Ango Topped, Orange Twist
- Hemingway$14.00
Shaken 2oz plantation 5 .75oz Grapefruit Juice .5oz Lime Juice .5oz Luxardo Pinch salt Glass: Coupe Garnish: dehydrated grapefruit or lime
- Jack Rose$14.00
2oz Watershed Apple Brandy .75oz Lime Juice .75oz Grenadine 4 dash Ango Shake, strain Coupe Lemon twist & cherry
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Paloma$14.00
- Sazerac$16.00
Stir 1.25oz Rittenhouse Rye .75oz Henny .25oz simp 6 dash Ango, 12 Peychaud chill rox, neat, lemon twist & toss it
- Cock N' Bull$15.00
- Daiquiri$14.00
Shaken .75 Smith & Cross 1.25oz Plantation 5 .75oz Lime Juice .5oz Simple Syrup Glass: Coupe Garnish: Dehydrated lime