The Lobsta Trap 2005 NW 97th Ave #104
Appetizer
wood smoked local wahoo, paprika, grilled lemon, chives, served with homemade pickled jalapenos & italian style crostini
wild caught jumbo key west pink shrimp cocktail served with homemade cocktail sauce & lemon wedges
lump blue crab, crumbled crackers, tossed in a secret homemade sauce, deep fried golden brown served with cajun remoulade sauce
medjool dates, stuffed with honey roasted pecan infused goat cheese, wrapped in apple wood crispy bacon, glazed with spicy local honey
pan fried wild-caught shrimp cakes, diced scallions, lemon zest, served with asian plum dipping sauce & mustard sauce
Salads
chopped romaine lettuce, pickled baby heirloom tomatoes, crispy apple wood bacon bits, pasteur raised hard-boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese, hass avocado, chopped italian parsley, thin sliced red onion, 4oz chilled maine lobster claw & knuckle with homemade honey dijon vinaigrette