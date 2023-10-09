Oysters

6 On the Half Shell

$18.00

served with cocktail sauce, lemon wedge, and crackers

12 On the Half Shell

$36.00

served with cocktail sauce, lemons, and crackers

6 Grilled

$22.00

grilled with seasoned butter, worcestershire, and lemon

12 Grilled

$44.00

grilled with seasoned butter, worcestershire, and lemon

6 Rockefeller

$22.00

baked in spinach, cream, anisette, and parmesan cheese

12 Rockefeller

$44.00

baked in spinach, cream, anisette, and parmesan cheese

6 Casino

$22.00

baked in bacon, shallots, bread crumbs, and parmesan cheese

12 Casino

$44.00

baked in bacon, shallots, bread crumbs, and parmesan cheese

6 Savannah

$22.00

baked in horseradish, shallots, creme cheese, with bacon

12 Savannah

$44.00

baked in horseradish, shallots, creme cheese, with bacon

Soups & Salads

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$6.00

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

Cup Chili

$5.00

Bowl Chili

$7.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl Soup of the Day Beef Noodle

$6.00

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Small Madison Oyster Bar Salad

$6.00

Tomato, cucumbers, peppers, cauliflower, radishes, carrots, mushrooms, greens

Large Madison Oyster Bar Salad

$9.00

Tomato, cucumbers, peppers, cauliflower, radishes, carrots, mushrooms, greens, egg

Dish Creamy Cole Slaw

$4.75

House Specialties

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00

finished with white wine and provolone cheese

Crab Stuffed Potato

$9.00

sour cream, cheddar cheese, and seasonings, topped with provolone cheese

Potato Wedges

$6.00

with cheddar and parmesan cheese, butter, and seasonings

Garlic Bread

$6.00

fresh baked french bread topped with melted provolone cheese

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

our hand sliced fries topped with cheddar and our homemade chili

Nachos

$12.00

chili, onions, and cheddar on our homemade tortilla chips, topped with lettuce and tomato

Chips Cheddar and Jalapeno

$10.00

our homemade tortilla chips baked in cheese and topped with peppers

Finger Foods

French Fries

$5.00

fresh, hand cut potatoes

Onion Rings

$6.00

beer-battered

Clam Strips

$8.50

with cocktail sauce and lemon

Macaroni and Cheese Bites

$8.50

served with ranch dressing

Chicken Breast Strips

$8.50

six all white meat strips with our homemade honey mustard

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$8.50

served with ranch dressing

Jalapeno Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

five pieces

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

five pieces served with marinara sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.50

Sandwiches

Madison Oyster

$10.00

three plump, fried oysters, tartar and lettuce on a Kaiser Roll

Madison Ham

$10.00

shaved ham and provolone cheese on buttered French bread

Madison Club

$10.00

ham, turkey, and bacon on whole wheat, with our homemade honey mustard dressing, lettuce and tomato

Madison Chicken

$10.00

teriyaki marinated breast with our honey mustard dressing, lettuce and tomato

Madison Fish

$10.00

beer battered cod with tartar and lettuce

Madison Pork Tenderloin

$10.00

thick and tender with lettuce, tomato, and real mayo

Madison Cordon Bleu

$10.00

chicken breast strips and shaved ham topped with muenster cheese and our honey mustard

Madison Oyster Burger

$9.00

one half pound fresh ground beef, seasoned and flame broiled

Madison Smash Burger

$10.00

fresh ground beef with carmelized onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of cheese

Weekly Sandwich Feature

$10.00

Sandwich of the week is served with chips, coleslaw, and a pickle spear

Dinners

Grilled Fresh Salmon

$20.00

Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries

Battered Cod Dinner

$16.00

Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries

Canadian Lake Perch

$18.00

Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries

Seafood Platter

$16.00

battered oysters, shrimp, scallops, and cod

Breaded Shrimp

$16.00

Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries

Breaded Oysters

$16.00

Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries

Breaded Scallops

$16.00

Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries

New York Strip

$29.00

Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries

Pork Chops

$20.00

Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries

Dessert

Cheesecake

$11.00