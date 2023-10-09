Madison Oyster Bar
Oysters
6 On the Half Shell
served with cocktail sauce, lemon wedge, and crackers
12 On the Half Shell
served with cocktail sauce, lemons, and crackers
6 Grilled
grilled with seasoned butter, worcestershire, and lemon
12 Grilled
grilled with seasoned butter, worcestershire, and lemon
6 Rockefeller
baked in spinach, cream, anisette, and parmesan cheese
12 Rockefeller
baked in spinach, cream, anisette, and parmesan cheese
6 Casino
baked in bacon, shallots, bread crumbs, and parmesan cheese
12 Casino
baked in bacon, shallots, bread crumbs, and parmesan cheese
6 Savannah
baked in horseradish, shallots, creme cheese, with bacon
12 Savannah
baked in horseradish, shallots, creme cheese, with bacon
Soups & Salads
Cup New England Clam Chowder
Bowl New England Clam Chowder
Cup Chili
Bowl Chili
Cup Soup of the Day
Bowl Soup of the Day Beef Noodle
French Onion Soup
Small Madison Oyster Bar Salad
Tomato, cucumbers, peppers, cauliflower, radishes, carrots, mushrooms, greens
Large Madison Oyster Bar Salad
Tomato, cucumbers, peppers, cauliflower, radishes, carrots, mushrooms, greens, egg
Dish Creamy Cole Slaw
House Specialties
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
finished with white wine and provolone cheese
Crab Stuffed Potato
sour cream, cheddar cheese, and seasonings, topped with provolone cheese
Potato Wedges
with cheddar and parmesan cheese, butter, and seasonings
Garlic Bread
fresh baked french bread topped with melted provolone cheese
Chili Cheese Fries
our hand sliced fries topped with cheddar and our homemade chili
Nachos
chili, onions, and cheddar on our homemade tortilla chips, topped with lettuce and tomato
Chips Cheddar and Jalapeno
our homemade tortilla chips baked in cheese and topped with peppers
Finger Foods
French Fries
fresh, hand cut potatoes
Onion Rings
beer-battered
Clam Strips
with cocktail sauce and lemon
Macaroni and Cheese Bites
served with ranch dressing
Chicken Breast Strips
six all white meat strips with our homemade honey mustard
Broccoli Cheddar Bites
served with ranch dressing
Jalapeno Mozzarella Sticks
five pieces
Mozzarella Sticks
five pieces served with marinara sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
Sandwiches
Madison Oyster
three plump, fried oysters, tartar and lettuce on a Kaiser Roll
Madison Ham
shaved ham and provolone cheese on buttered French bread
Madison Club
ham, turkey, and bacon on whole wheat, with our homemade honey mustard dressing, lettuce and tomato
Madison Chicken
teriyaki marinated breast with our honey mustard dressing, lettuce and tomato
Madison Fish
beer battered cod with tartar and lettuce
Madison Pork Tenderloin
thick and tender with lettuce, tomato, and real mayo
Madison Cordon Bleu
chicken breast strips and shaved ham topped with muenster cheese and our honey mustard
Madison Oyster Burger
one half pound fresh ground beef, seasoned and flame broiled
Madison Smash Burger
fresh ground beef with carmelized onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of cheese
Weekly Sandwich Feature
Sandwich of the week is served with chips, coleslaw, and a pickle spear
Dinners
Grilled Fresh Salmon
Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries
Battered Cod Dinner
Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries
Canadian Lake Perch
Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries
Seafood Platter
battered oysters, shrimp, scallops, and cod
Breaded Shrimp
Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries
Breaded Oysters
Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries
Breaded Scallops
Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries
New York Strip
Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries
Pork Chops
Dinners include house slaw and fresh french fries