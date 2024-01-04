The Mill Mansfield, TX
Drinks
Fountain / Tea
Juices
Coffees
- Drip Coffee$3.00
- Latte$5.00
- Americano$4.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Cafe au Lait$5.00
- Chai Latte$6.00
- Dirty Chai Tea$7.00
- French Vanilla Latte$6.00
- White Mocha Latte$6.00
- Mocha Latte$6.00
- Caramel Latte$6.00
- Vanilla Latte$6.00
- Hazelnut Latte$6.00
- Peppermint Mocha Latte$6.00
- Sugar Free Vanilla Latte$6.00
- Espresso$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Pumpkin Latte$7.00
- Lavender Honey Latte$7.00
- Gingerbread Latte$7.00
- Irish Cream Latte$7.00
Breakfast
Pancakes
French Toast
Waffles
Benedicts
- Classic Shaved Ham Benedict$15.00
two english muffins, fresh tomatoes, two poached eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce
- Slow Smoked Brisket Benedict$16.00
english muffin, two poached eggs, elote cream sauce, guajillo chili sauce, sour cream, bacon bits, pico de gallo
- Prosciutto Charcuterie Benedict$16.00
ciabatta bread, mozzarella, basil, prosciutto, tomato, hollandaise sauce, balsamic drizzle
- Farm Fresh Veggie Benedict$14.00
fresh sliced tomato, avocado, spinach, red onion, hollandaise sauce, balsamic drizzle
Omelettes
- Ham & Cheese Omelette$14.00
shaved country ham with melted gruyere cheese
- Mediterranean Omelette$15.00
roasted sun dried tomatoes, onion, mushroom, spinach, feta cheese, pesto sauce
- Bacado Omelette$14.00
bacon, avocado, spinach, tomato, monterrey jack and cheddar cheese
- El Jefe's Omelette$14.00
chorizo, jalapeño, onion, cheddar jack cheese, topped with avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro lime crema
- Supreme Omelette$16.00
bacon, ham, sausage, mushroom, onion, cheddar jack cheese, topped with diced tomatoes
Lighter Options
- Chia Seed Super Protein Power Bowl$12.00
coconut bloomed chia seeds, topped with seasonal berries, granola, sliced bananas, mixed berry coulis, toasted shaved coconut
- Yogurt Parfait$12.00
topped with seasonal berries and sliced bananas
- Avocado Toast$11.00
country oat toast, smashed avocado, prosciutto, and microgreens
- Light Omelette$14.00
egg whites, diced turkey, caramelized onions, sun-drIed tomatoes & roasted mushrooms
Skillets
- Farm Boy Skillet$14.00
bacon, sausage, ham, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, cheddar jack cheese
- Ranch Hand Skillet$17.00
smoked brisket, roasted tomatoes, onions, zucchini, cheddar jack cheese, avocado ranch sauce topped with pico de gallo
- Farmers Market Skillet$14.00
onions, zucchini, spinach, roasted red peppers, roasted sun dried tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese
- Mi Amigo Skillet$15.00
chorizo, onions, bell peppers, cheddar jack cheese, guajillo chili sauce, sour cream, sliced avocado, pico de gallo
Brunch
The Brunch
- Brisket Steak and Eggs$28.00
1/2 lb of hardwood smoked beef brisket, served with two eggs, your choice of cheese grits or country potatoes
- Chicken & Waffle$18.00
our scratch made belgian waffle paired with boneless fried chicken, your choice of cheese grits or country potatoes.
- Cajun Chicken & Waffle$18.00
our scratch made belgian waffle paired with spicey boneless fried chicken
- The Breakfast Combo$14.00
2 eggs, 2 meat, 2 traditional pancakes and choose cheese grits or country potatoes
- Biscuits and Country Gravy$13.00
two fluffy biscuits topped with our scratch gravy with a choice of meat. your choice of of cheese grits or country potatoes
- Breakfast Tacos$14.00
three flour tortillas, scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar jack cheese, topped with avocado & pico de gallo served with black beans
- Chicken Quesadillas$14.00
Grits Bowls
- Shrimp & Grits$19.00
grilled cajun shrimp, smoked gouda cheese grits, browned butter, zesty lemon mustard seed sauce, served with mixed greens
- Brisket & Grits & Eggs$19.00
slow cooked brisket on top of cheesy grits, topped with two eggs, chipotle mayo
- Chorizo Grits & Eggs$16.00
cheesy grits topped with zesty chorizo and two eggs any style
- Pigs-n-Grits$16.00
one poached egg with sliced sausage, diced ham and bacon bits over cheesy grits
- Veggie Grits Bowl$14.00
creamy cheese grits, avocado, red bell pepper, mushroom, zucchini, onions
Sandwiches, Burgers & Melts
- The Mill Egg Sandwich$13.00
scrambled eggs, melted american cheese, caramelized onions & a zest sriracha mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun
- B.L.T.$12.00
crispy bacon, crunchy lettuce, tomato, havarti cheese, sourdough or whole wheat
- Crunchy Club Sandwich$13.00
sliced turkey breast, shaved ham, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, crispy crunchy bacon, sliced avocado
- The Big Daddy Breakfast Burger$15.00
1/2 pound burger with 1 fried egg, bourbon bacon jam, fresh ground patty, muenster cheese & lettuce on butter toasted brioche
- The Burger$12.00
1/2 pound burger with traditional american cheese. burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, buttered brioche bun with mayonnaise
- Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich$12.00
chopped chicken breast, celery, sliced almonds, mayo, diced apples, bibb lettuce, fresh sliced tomato
- Ham Melt$13.00
toasted sourdough, sliced warm ham, melted gruyere, mayonnaise, side of pickles
Salads
- Southwest Chicken Salad$16.00
black beans, corn, red onion, and avocado, topped with cotija cheese, tortilla strips and a cilantro lime dressing on a bed of greens
- Grilled Chicken Quinoa Salad$16.00
quinoa, cherry tomatoes, roasted carrots, avocado, and feta cheese, dressed with a lemon herb vinaigrette
- Grilled Gulf Shrimp Salad$18.00
hearts of palm, grape tomatoes, blanched green beans, grilled shrimp, mild russian dressing on a bed of mixed greens
- Fresh Farmers Chicken Salad$16.00
cherry tomatoes, seasonal berries, dried cranberries, apple slices, fresh grilled chicken, topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon crumbles & pecans, on a bed of mixed greens side house vinaigrette
Kids & Seniors
Kids Menu
- Waffle on a Stick$9.00
chocolate hazelnut, whip cream & powdered sugar with one egg any style
- Lil Pancakes and One Egg$8.00
2 little plain pancakes and one egg any style
- One Breakfast Taco$8.00
one taco stuffed with cheesy scrambled eggs served with a fruit cup
- Lil French Toast and One Egg$8.00
one traditional french toast, one egg any style
- 1 x 1 x 1$7.00
one egg, one meat, one toast
- Grilled Chicken and Veggies$9.00
fresh grilled chicken served with broccoli, cherry tomatoes, carrots, zucchini
Sides / A La Carte
Sides
- Egg (1)$3.00
- Eggs (2)$5.00
- Eggs (3)$7.00
- Bacon (1)$3.00
- Bacon (2)$5.00
- Bacon (3)$7.00
- Sausage Patty (1)$2.00
- Sausage Patties (2)$4.00
- Toast$3.00
- Pancake (1)$4.00
- Single French Toast$4.00
- Avocado Ranch Dressing$0.50
- Banana Slices$2.00
- Big Fruit Bowl$6.00
- Biscuit (1)$2.50
- Biscuits (2)$5.00
- Bowl of Beans$3.00
- Broccoli$4.00
- Chicken Sausages (2)$6.00
- Cilantro Lime Dressing$0.50
- Crossiant$4.00
- French Fries$3.00
- Fruit Cup$4.00
- Gravy - Bowl$1.50
- Gravy - Small$0.75
- Grits Bowl$5.00
- Hollandaise Sauce$2.00
- House Dressing$0.25
- Jalapeños$0.50
- Lemon Dijon Dressing$0.50Out of stock
- Lemon Mustard Vinaigrette$0.50
- Mixed Berry Bowl$7.00
- Mixed Cheese$0.75
- Potatoes$5.00
- Ranch Dressing$0.50
- Salsa$0.50
- Shrimp - 4 Pieces$7.00
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Single Chicken Breast$6.00
- Turkey Sausage (1)$3.00
- Turkey Sausages (2)$6.00
- Whipped Cream$0.75
- Side Shredded Brisket$6.00