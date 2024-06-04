The Moka Pot at City Hall Pub
Coffee & Tea
Coffee Beverages
Espresso Beverages
- Espresso
Double Shot$2.50
- Macchiato
Double Shot of Espresso Topped with Foam$3.00
- Cortado
Equal Parts Espresso & Steamed Milk$4.00
- Flat White
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk and micro foam one size only (10oz)$5.50
- Cappuccino
Espresso & Steamed Milk Topped with Foam$4.00+
- Latte
Espresso & Steamed Milk$4.00+
- Iced Latte
Espresso, Milk & Ice$5.00+
- Americano
Espresso & Hot Water$3.00+
- Iced Americano
Espresso, Cold Water, & Ice$4.00+
Signature Lattes
- Moka-Misu
Espresso, Milk, White Chocolate Sauce, Tiramisu Syrup, Chocolate Drizzle, Topped with Cocoa Powder$6.00+
- Cherry Kisses
Espresso, Milk, Chocolate Sauce, Cherry Syrup, Hazelnut, Topped with Cheey & Hazelnut Powder$6.00+
- Frosted Sugar Cookie
Espresso, Milk, White Chocolate Sauce, Brown Butter Syrup, Cookie Putter, Topped with Rainbow Sprinkles$6.00+
- The Beach Bum (Weekend Special)
Espresso, Milk, Caramel Sauce, Coconut Syrup, Sea Salt Topped with Sweet Cream Cold Foam & Caramel Drizzle$6.00+
Tea
Weekly Specials
Beverages
Food
Sweet Classics
Toasts
Eggs
- Breakfast Tacos
3 Flour Tortillas, Scrambled Egg, Sausage, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Sriracha$12.00
- Build Your Own Omelette$15.00
- Loaded Breakfast Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Egg, Breakfast Sausage, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Hashbrowns, Cheddar, and American Cheese$12.00
- Loaded Omelette
Breakfast Sausage, Bacon,, Cheddar and American, Caramelized Onions, Hash Browns$14.00
- Madeira Omelette
Linguica, Bell Pepper, Mushroom$14.00
- Veggie Omelette
Bell Pepper, Caramelized Onions, Mushroom, Broccoli, Scallions$13.00
Sandwiches
- Potato Head
Fried Egg, Hash Brown Patty, Cheddar, Brioche Bun, Choice of Meat$10.00
- McManch
English Muffin, Fried Egg, Breakfast Sausage, Mini Pancake, Cheddar, Hot Honey Maple$12.00
- Lisbon
Winter Hill Bakery Portuguese Roll, Fried Egg, Linguica, Cheddar, Garlic Butter$14.00
- Rosemary's Bagel
NY Bagel, Fried Egg, Bacon, American, Smoked Rosemary Ketchup$12.00
- Jersey Devil
NY Bagel, Fried Egg, Taylor Pork Roll, American$12.00