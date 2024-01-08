2x points now for loyalty members
The Monkey's Treehouse Beer Garden and Eatery 91 Seaboard Ln #103
Salads
- Asian Salad$8.75
Spiced chicken meatballs with cabbage, spring greens mix, carrots, green onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, wontons, black sesame seeds topped with Japanese BBQ and Creamy Asian dressing.
- BBQ Salad$8.75
Spiced grilled chicken with lettuce blend, cabbage, black beans, corn & pepper blend, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, parsley, cheddar cheese, mild BBQ dressing, house pickled red onions topped with BBQ & Ranch dressings.
- Greek Salad$8.75
Spiced grilled chicken with romaine blend, cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, parsley, kalamata olives, house pickled onions topped with a Lemony Zing Greek Dressing. Side of hummus & tzatziki
Kettle Chip Nachos
- Greek Kettle Chip Nachos$8.75
Spiced grilled chicken over kettle chips loaded with feta & shredded cheese, cucumbers, kalamata olives, parsley topped with Lemon Zing Greek dressing and house pickled red onions. Side of hummus and tatziki
- Asian Kettle Chip Nachos$8.75
Spiced chicken meatballs & kettle chips loaded with shredded cheese, house pickled red onions, parsley, black sesame seeds topped with Japanese BBQ and Creamy Asian dressing
- BBQ Kettle Chip Nachos$8.75
Spiced grilled chicken & kettle chips loaded with shredded cheese, black bean &corn medley, parsley, house pickled red onions topped with BBQ and Ranch dressing
- Basic Kettle Chip Nachos$8.75
Kettle Chips loaded with melted cheese & jalapenos
Rice Bowls
- Asian Meatball Rice Bowl$8.75
Spiced chicken meatballs with sticky rice, cabbage slaw, carrots, green onions, cucumbers, wontons, black sesame seeds topped with Japanese BBQ and Creamy Asian dressing
- BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl$8.75
Spiced grilled chicken with sticky rice, black bean & corn medley, cheddar cubes, shredded cheese, parsley, house pickled red onions BBQ and Ranch dressing
- Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowls$8.75
Spiced grilled chicken with sticky rice, carrots, Japanese BBQ sauce
Pita Sammies
- Asian Sammie$8.75
Toasted Pita bread topped with spiced chicken meatballs, cabbage slaw, spring greens mix, carrots, green onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, wontons, black sesame seeds, Japanese BBQ and Creamy Asian dressing served with Asian slaw
- BBQ Sammie$8.75
Toasted Pita bread topped with spiced grilled chicken, black bean & corn medley, cheddar cubes, shredded cheese, parsley, house pickled red onions, BBQ and Ranch dressing served with BBQ slaw
- Greek Sammie$8.75
Toasted Pita bread with the smear of hummus topped with spiced grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, parsley, house pickled red onions, Lemon Zing Greek dressing served with side salad and tzatziki
Tike Bites
- Chicken Nuggets & Tots$6.25
4 Chicken Nuggets, a side of tater tots and ketchup for dipping
- Mac and Cheese with Fruit Cone$6.25
Mac N Cheese served with a cone of fruit
- Monkey Pizza Toast -Pepperoni$3.75
Pizza sauce, shredded cheese & pepperoni on Brioche bread with a cone of fruit
- Grilled Chicken, Tots & Cheese$6.25
Spiced grilled chicken with tater tots & mild cheese cube on a stick with a mandarin orange creature & cone of fruit
- Chicken Nuggets, Tots & Cheese$6.25
Chicken nuggets, tater tots & mild cheddar cube on a stick with a mandarin orange creative and cone of fruit
- Fruiti Tooti$6.25
Blueberry, banana & strawberry on a stick with a side of Brioche bread and a cone of cheddar cheese cubes. Served with Nutella dipping sauce
- SunButter&Jelly$6.25
Sunflower butter and seedless jelly cube sandwiches on a stick with strawberries, a cone of cheese cubes and a mandarin orange creature
- Pepperoni -Cheddar$6.25
Pepperoni, cheddar cheese cubes & Brioche bread on a stick with pizza dipping sauce, cone of fruit & mandarin orange creature
- Monkey Pizza Toast-Cheese$3.75
Pizza sauce & shredded cheese on Brioche bread with a cone of fruit
- Sweet Monkey Toast$3.75
Nutella on Brioche bread with banana slices & cone of fruit
- Side of Grilled Chicken$3.00
Grilled chicken served with ranch dipping sauce
- Side of Fruit$3.00
Cone of fruit and a mandarin orange creature
- Side of Tots$3.00
Pain tater tots served with ketchup dipping sauce
- Side of Chicken Nuggets$3.00
Four chicken nuggets served with ketchup dipping sauce
- Brioche slice Side$1.25
Large slice of Brioche bread
- Side of Cheddar Cheese Cubes$1.25
Side of Cheddar cheese cubes served in a cone
- All Beef Hot Dog & Fruit$6.25
All Beef Hot Dog on a bun with a cone of fruit
- Side of Mac & Cheese$3.50