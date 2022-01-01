The Morris Restaurant 225 S 8th St

Bar

Spirits

Vodka

Tequila

Gin

Bourbon/Whiskey

Rye

Liqueurs

Beer

Victory IPA

Love City Lager

Stella Artois

Yeungling

Out of stock

Yards Pale

Michelob Ultra

Out of stock

Red Wine BTG

Cabernet

Giunta, Malbec Nouveau

$0.00+

Gundlach Bundschu, Moutain Cuvee Red Sonoma County

$0.00+

Region: California Tasting Notes: Deep Red Fruits

Camelopard Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Red plum, raspberry, black currant

Pinot Noir Le Grand Noir

Red Wine BTB

Yamhill Carlton Pinot Noir

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, MOSSBACK CAB SAUV, CHALK HILL-

TEMPRANILLO, VAZA RIOJA CRIANZA

Quinta Sardonia, Vino de la Tierra de Castilla y Leon Sardon-$

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, J LOHR CAB SAUV HILLTOP

MERLOT, ST FRANCIS MERLOT

MALBEC, A FERRER MALBEC

Appetizers

Salads

Classic Wedge

$11.00

Iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, bacon, chopped egg, cherry tomatoes, chives

Grilled Tomato Salad

$9.00

Allergens/Warning: Nightshade, nuts, dairy, soy oil

Root Vegetable Caesar

$12.00

Allergens/warning: black pepper, soy oil, gluten, alliums

Grilled Asparagus Salad

$12.00

Allergens/warnings: Soy oil, allium, raw mushroom, nuts, black pepper

Vegetables

Beet Tartare

$10.00

Allergens/Warnings: Dairy, black pepper, garlic, soy oil

Smoked Mushrooms Soup

$8.00

Allergens/warnings: soy oil, alliums, mushroom, black pepper

Fried Cauliflower

$9.00

Allergens/warnings: Soy oil, dairy, pine nuts, black pepper

Protein Apps

Welsh Rarebit

$12.00

Allergens/Warnings: gluten, pork, allium

Shrimp Scampi

$14.00

Allergens/warnings: Shellfish, alliums, black pepper

Beef Tartare

$18.00

Allergens/warnings: soy oil, black pepper, allium

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Tuna Crudo

$19.00

Deviled Eggs

$10.00Out of stock

Allergens/warning: allium

Main Courses

Steaks

The Morris House Steak

$29.00

Filet Mignon

$57.00

NY Strip

$47.00Out of stock

Ribeye

$53.00

AGED NY Strip

$55.00

AGED Ribeye

$69.00

Entrees

Rabbit Pot Pie

$29.00

Mushroom Pot Pie

$26.00

Allergens/Warnings: Gluten, Dairy, soy, alliums, black pepper

225 Burger

$19.00

Allergens/warnings: Gluten, dairy, black pepper, soy oil, allium, nightshade

1/2 Chicken

$26.00

Allergens/warnings: Allium, black pepper, soy oil, nightshade

Grilled Dorade

$35.00Out of stock

Allergens/warnings: Soy oil, nightshade, pepper

Seared Scallops

$33.00

Allergens/warning: Shellfish, gluten, black pepper, soy oil, dairy (140 grams)

Sides

House Cut Fries

$9.00

Creamed Spinach

$9.00

Allergens: Dairy, black pepper

Grilled Brocolinni

$9.00

Allergies: Citrus, Pepper

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Allergens: allium, dairy, pepper

Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Allergens: diary, flour, pepper

Side Salad

$6.00

Sauces

RW Shallot

$4.00

Cognac Peppercorn

$4.00

Chimmi

$4.00

Bearnaise

$4.00

Horseradish

$4.00

Dessert

Desserts

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Strawberry Panna Cotta

$9.00

Lavender Creme Brulee

$9.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$9.00

Beverages

Water

Evian

$5.00

Perrier

$5.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Club Soda

Juice

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Hot Bevs

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

