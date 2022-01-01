The Morris Restaurant 225 S 8th St
Bar
Beer
Red Wine BTG
Red Wine BTB
Appetizers
Salads
Classic Wedge
$11.00
Iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, bacon, chopped egg, cherry tomatoes, chives
Grilled Tomato Salad
$9.00
Allergens/Warning: Nightshade, nuts, dairy, soy oil
Root Vegetable Caesar
$12.00
Allergens/warning: black pepper, soy oil, gluten, alliums
Grilled Asparagus Salad
$12.00
Allergens/warnings: Soy oil, allium, raw mushroom, nuts, black pepper
Vegetables
Protein Apps
Main Courses
Steaks
Entrees
Rabbit Pot Pie
$29.00
Mushroom Pot Pie
$26.00
Allergens/Warnings: Gluten, Dairy, soy, alliums, black pepper
225 Burger
$19.00
Allergens/warnings: Gluten, dairy, black pepper, soy oil, allium, nightshade
1/2 Chicken
$26.00
Allergens/warnings: Allium, black pepper, soy oil, nightshade
Grilled Dorade
$35.00Out of stock
Allergens/warnings: Soy oil, nightshade, pepper
Seared Scallops
$33.00
Allergens/warning: Shellfish, gluten, black pepper, soy oil, dairy (140 grams)
Fire Main Course
Sides
Course Fire
Fire Main Course
The Morris Restaurant 225 S 8th St Location and Ordering Hours
(215) 922-2446
225 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Closed