Barbara's Favorite

$10.00

Peperoni, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, basil mayo on camino San Fran sourdough

The BLT

$12.50

House mayo, salt, and pepper. Tomato. Bacon, and lettuce on Camino southern sourdough

The BLT Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Sliced chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and housemade ranch on a tortilla

The Caprese

$10.50

Romaine, Tomato, fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinegar, and herby basil mayo on Camino San Fran sourdough

The Croque Monsieur

$12.50

Ham, Gruyere, Dijon mustard, and apple slices. Bechamel toasted on Camino southern sourdough

The Dairyman

$8.50

Brie, Havarti, & pear slices melted with fig jam. Grilled until golden on Camino southern sourdough

The Ferrier

$13.50

Turkey club with lettuce, avocado, tomato, Swiss, and bacon. Seasoned with herby house mayo toasted on Camino southern sourdough

The Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Classic grilled cheese

The Harvest

$10.50

Cucumber, avocado, pickled red onion, alfalfa sprouts, provolone, Swiss, house aioli, and hummus. Grilled on Camino multi-grain bread

The Henhouse

$10.00

Chicken salad and romaine on Camino southern sourdough

The Italian Grinder

$12.00

Ham, pepperoni, salami, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, havarti, house pesto, and sub sauce on a sub roll

The Ploughman

$12.00

Ham, Cheddar cheese, pickle, house mayo, lettuce, and tomato on Camino sourdough

The Southern Cow

$10.00

Pimento cheese topped with hot honey on Camino San Fran sourdough

The Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Cheddar, Gruyere, Havarti, Swiss, and Brie on Camino southern sourdough

The Wild Turkey

$13.50

Turkey, bacon, Cheddar, chipotle mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a sub roll

Weekly Special

$12.99

Salads

Half Teddy's Caesar

$6.25

Chopped romaine lettuce, house Caesar dressing, housemade croutons, fresh Parmesan, and pepper

Whole Teddy's Caesar

$12.50

Chopped romaine lettuce, house Caesar dressing, housemade croutons, fresh Parmesan, and pepper

Half The Farmhand

$6.75

Spring mix. Sliced pears, feta, candied pecans, blueberries, house croutons, and brown sugar vinaigrette

Whole The Farmhand

$13.50

Spring mix. Sliced pears, feta, candied pecans, blueberries, house croutons, and brown sugar vinaigrette

Half The Grainery

$6.25

Spring mix. Quinoa, grape tomatoes, shallots, parsley, red wine vinegar, feta, cucumbers, and olive oil

Whole The Grainery

$12.50

Spring mix. Quinoa, grape tomatoes, shallots, parsley, red wine vinegar, feta, cucumbers, and olive oil

Half The Kitchen Garden

$5.25

Spring mix. Cucumber, pickled red onion, shaved carrot, cherry tomato, and house ranch

Whole The Kitchen Garden

$10.50

Spring mix. Cucumber, pickled red onion, shaved carrot, cherry tomato, and house ranch

Bar Bites & Snacks

Charcuterie Board

$30.00

Selection of artisanal meats, cheeses, and accouterments

Cottage Chips

$5.00

Locally made kettle chips with housemade ranch

French Onion Dip

$9.00

Pimento Dip

$12.00

Soft Pretzel

$12.00

Bavarian soft pretzel served with chipotle mustard, pesto, and Dijon mustard

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Housemade spinach and artichoke dip served with pita chips

Teddy's Toast*

$7.00

Signature avocado toast with housemade pickled red onions and feta cheese

Trio of Dips

$25.00

Market Goods

Aluminim Hand juicer

$18.00

Amber Glass Straw

$3.00

Appalachian Mountain Honeh

$9.00

Appalachian Woodsmoke Candle

$26.00

Appalachian Woodsmoke everyday Soap

$18.00

Appalachian Woodsmoke Room spray

$16.00

Art Prints

$14.00

Bamboo+ Coconut Bottle Brush

$8.95

Blue Linen Tea Towel

$18.00

Cinnamon & Cedar Candle

$13.00

Dish Sponge

$4.98

Flat Cheese Grater

$35.00

Italian Beechwood Bruschetta Board

$15.00

Italian Cheese Board Tools

$22.00

large tan produce bag

$14.00

Loofah+ Cellulose kitchen

$4.95

Organic Maple Syrup

$7.50

Oval Cleaning brush

$9.00

Pine Camp Candle

$26.00

Plaid pewter Tea Towel

$20.00

Set of Swirled Taper Candles

$18.00

Square Can of Tea

$15.00

Straw Hat

$25.00

SunFlower Jar Tumbler

$27.00

Teal & Beige Tea Towel

$10.00

Market Snacks

Carolina Kettle Chips

$3.00

Cookie

$3.75

Goo Goo Clusters

$2.00

Klondike Bar

$3.00

Moon Pie

$1.00

Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream

$3.00

Sweet Potato Chips

$3.00

Tea Pop

$3.00

Sides

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Kettled chips

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Fall Drink Menu

Fall Drink Menu - Craft Cocktails

Autumn Leaf Fizz

$14.00

Bonfire Nights

$14.00

Dillon's Wake Up Call

$14.00

Vanilla vodka, Kahlua, espresso, simple, and egg white

Harvest Moon

$16.00

Hello Gourd-Geous Mule

$15.00

Lady Gray

$15.00

Gunpowder gin, vanilla simple, coconut milk, and Earl Gray tea. Served with a Dough-Joe's treat

Madame Pearington Margarita

$13.00

Tequila, ginger liqueur, pear simple, and fresh lemon juice

Nightcap No. 14

$14.00

Gin, St. Germaine, chamomile simple lemon curd, and egg white

Silver Sage

$13.00

Tequila, Cointreau, brown sugar simple, fresh sage, orange bitters, and fresh grapefruit juice

Teddy's Lavender Bees Knees

$15.00

Gin, fresh lemon juice, lavender honey simple, and tonic

The Apple Orchard

$15.00

The Equinox Margarita

$14.00

The Fancy Figgy

$14.00

Bourbon, Cointreau, honey, fig preserves, fresh lemon juice, and brown sugar rim

Theo's Spritzer

$15.00

Spanish prosecco and el Bandarra. Perfect for those who enjoy an Aperol spritz

Summer Drink Menu - Mocktails

Berry in Love Mojito

$7.50

Fresh mint, fresh blueberries, blueberry lemonade, and fresh lemon juice

Thyme After Thyme

$8.00

Lemon juice, thyme syrup, and San Pelligrino

Watermelon Chill

$8.00

Watermelon juice, fresh lime juice, Sprite, and tajin rim

Wine List

Sparkling Wine

Glass Montparnasse Brut

$8.00

France

Bottle Montparnasse Brut

$25.00

France

Glass Avissi Prosecco

$10.00

Italy

Bottle Avissi Prosecco

$30.00

Italy

Glass Petro Vaselo Bendis Nadir

$11.00

Romania

Bottle Petro Vaselo Bendis Nadir

$33.00

Romania

Glass Le Spinee Bianco Frizzante

$12.00

Veneto, Italy

Bottle Le Spinee Bianco Frizzante

$36.00

Veneto, Italy

Glass Barcava Brut

$10.00

Cava, Spain

Bottle Barcava Brut

$30.00

Cava, Spain

Glass Freixenet Blanc De Blancs

$10.00

Cava, Spain

Bottle Freixenet Blanc De Blancs

$30.00

Cava, Spain

White Wine

Glass Dipinti Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Italy, 2021

Bottle Dipinti Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Italy, 2021

Glass United Ink Riesling

$9.00

Washington, 2020

Bottle United Ink Riesling

$27.00

Washington, 2020

Glass Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

New Zealand, 2022

Bottle Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

New Zealand, 2022

Glass Pedroncelli Chardonnay

$10.00

California, 2021

Bottle Pedroncelli Chardonnay

$30.00

California, 2021

Glass Vrac Chardonnay

$12.00

France, 2021

Bottle Vrac Chardonnay

$36.00

France, 2021

Glass Nomalas Pinot Bianco

$10.00

Veneto, Italy, 2021

Bottle Nomalas Pinot Bianco

$30.00

Veneto, Italy, 2021

Poquito Moscato

$15.00

375 ml. Spain

Red Wine

Glass Submission Pinot Noir

$11.00

California, 2020

Bottle Submission Pinot Noir

$33.00

California, 2020

Glass Alpataco Malbec

$10.00

Argentina, 2021

Bottle Alpataco Malbec

$32.00

Argentina, 2021

Glass Sotabosc Red Blend

$10.00

Spain, 2021

Bottle Sotabosc Red Blend

$32.00

Spain, 2021

Glass The Oleo Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

California, 2019

Bottle The Oleo Cabernet Sauvignon

$39.00

California, 2019

Glass Wild Red by Petro Vaselo

$12.00

Romania, 2021

Bottle Wild Red by Petro Vaselo

$36.00

Romania, 2021

Rose

Glass Baldovino Rose

$11.00

Italy, 2021

Bottle Baldovino Rose

$33.00

Italy, 2021

Glass Matho Prosecco Brut Rosé

$10.00

Italy, 2021

Bottle Matho Prosecco Brut Rosé

$30.00

Italy, 2021

Mocktail

Falling for you

Mocktail

$7.50

Cocktail

$13.00

The golden stag

Mocktail

$8.00

Cocktail

$14.00

Bountiful Berry Cider

Mocktail

$7.50

Cocktail

$13.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Fiddlin' Fish Prickly Pear Sour

$7.50

Sycamore Apple Pie Cider

$7.50

Incendiary Past is Prologue IPA

$7.50

Voodoo Ranger Atomic Pumpkin

$7.50

Can Beer

Pernicious 16 oz

$7.50

Sycamore Juiciness

$8.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Sercy Selters

$5.00

Medelo 12 oz

$5.00

Deacon Brew

$5.00

Liquor

Vodka

Social House

$9.00+

Blue Shark

$9.00+

Titos

$9.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Gin

Luna Bloom

$12.00

Beefeater Gin

$8.00+

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin

$14.00+

Bombay Saphire

$8.00+

Sutlers

$11.00+

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$11.00+

Broad Branch Rye Fidelity

$22.00+

Broad Branch Franks Reserve

$13.50+

Jameson

$11.58+

Bourbon

Four Roses

$9.00+

Buffalo Trace

$15.00+

Blantons

$20.00+

Bulleit

$12.00+

Tequila

Jose Cuervo

$8.00+

1800

$12.00+

Casamigos Mezcal Joven

$20.00+

Adictivio

$32.00+

El Jimador Reposado

$9.50+

Patron Silver

$17.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$17.57+

Altos

$10.63+

liqueuer

Chambord

$12.20+

Cointreau

$14.42+

Blue Curacao

$4.32+

Drambuie

$12.84+

Aperol

$8.74+

St. Germaine

$13.79+

Midori

$8.42+

Grand Marnier

$13.79+

Pimm's

$9.05+

Fernet

$12.00+

Scotch

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00+

Johny Walker Blue

$73.00+

Johny Walker Red

$9.00+

Macallen Double Cask 12Y

$25.00+

Rum

Barcardi

$6.00+

Kraken Deep Sea

$8.00+

Broad Branch Sungrazer Rum

$13.50+

Malibu

$7.16+

Broad Branch

Broad Branch Rye Fidelity

$21.67+

Broad Branch Franks Reserve

$13.47+

Broad Branch Smashing Violet

Broad Branch Nightlab

$11.89+

Cognac

Hennessy

$15.36+

Mimosas

OJ Mimosa

$8.00

POM Mimosa

$9.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$9.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$9.00

Speciality Mimosa

$10.00

Fresh Squeezed Mimosa

$10.00

Pitcher Mimosas

$30.00

Events

Additional Hours

Full Space

$100.00

Back Room

$50.00

Full Space Holiday

$150.00

Back Room Rental Fee

Back Room Rental Fee

$250.00

Community Table Rental Fee

Community Table Rental Fee

$100.00

Full Space Rental Fee

Holiday Rental Fee

$500.00

Weekday Rental Fee

$300.00

Weekend Rental Fee

$400.00

Market Drinks

Arnold Palmer (1/2 Tea 1/2 Lemonade)

$3.00

Bingo Bango

$4.00

Boxed Water

$3.50

Boylan Cola

$3.50

Boylan Diet Cola

$3.50

Boylan Shirley Temple

$3.50

Coffee

$3.75

Huckleberry Soda

$3.50

Joe's Sweet Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

San Pelegrino

$3.00

Scott's Rootbeer

$3.50

Sunshine Energy

$3.75

Unsweet Tea

$3.00