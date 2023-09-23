Theodore's Bar and Market 114 Reynolda Village, Ste. D
Full Menu
Sandwiches
Barbara's Favorite
Peperoni, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, basil mayo on camino San Fran sourdough
The BLT
House mayo, salt, and pepper. Tomato. Bacon, and lettuce on Camino southern sourdough
The BLT Chicken Wrap
Sliced chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and housemade ranch on a tortilla
The Caprese
Romaine, Tomato, fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinegar, and herby basil mayo on Camino San Fran sourdough
The Croque Monsieur
Ham, Gruyere, Dijon mustard, and apple slices. Bechamel toasted on Camino southern sourdough
The Dairyman
Brie, Havarti, & pear slices melted with fig jam. Grilled until golden on Camino southern sourdough
The Ferrier
Turkey club with lettuce, avocado, tomato, Swiss, and bacon. Seasoned with herby house mayo toasted on Camino southern sourdough
The Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled cheese
The Harvest
Cucumber, avocado, pickled red onion, alfalfa sprouts, provolone, Swiss, house aioli, and hummus. Grilled on Camino multi-grain bread
The Henhouse
Chicken salad and romaine on Camino southern sourdough
The Italian Grinder
Ham, pepperoni, salami, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, havarti, house pesto, and sub sauce on a sub roll
The Ploughman
Ham, Cheddar cheese, pickle, house mayo, lettuce, and tomato on Camino sourdough
The Southern Cow
Pimento cheese topped with hot honey on Camino San Fran sourdough
The Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Gruyere, Havarti, Swiss, and Brie on Camino southern sourdough
The Wild Turkey
Turkey, bacon, Cheddar, chipotle mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a sub roll
Weekly Special
Salads
Half Teddy's Caesar
Chopped romaine lettuce, house Caesar dressing, housemade croutons, fresh Parmesan, and pepper
Whole Teddy's Caesar
Chopped romaine lettuce, house Caesar dressing, housemade croutons, fresh Parmesan, and pepper
Half The Farmhand
Spring mix. Sliced pears, feta, candied pecans, blueberries, house croutons, and brown sugar vinaigrette
Whole The Farmhand
Spring mix. Sliced pears, feta, candied pecans, blueberries, house croutons, and brown sugar vinaigrette
Half The Grainery
Spring mix. Quinoa, grape tomatoes, shallots, parsley, red wine vinegar, feta, cucumbers, and olive oil
Whole The Grainery
Spring mix. Quinoa, grape tomatoes, shallots, parsley, red wine vinegar, feta, cucumbers, and olive oil
Half The Kitchen Garden
Spring mix. Cucumber, pickled red onion, shaved carrot, cherry tomato, and house ranch
Whole The Kitchen Garden
Spring mix. Cucumber, pickled red onion, shaved carrot, cherry tomato, and house ranch
Bar Bites & Snacks
Charcuterie Board
Selection of artisanal meats, cheeses, and accouterments
Cottage Chips
Locally made kettle chips with housemade ranch
French Onion Dip
Pimento Dip
Soft Pretzel
Bavarian soft pretzel served with chipotle mustard, pesto, and Dijon mustard
Spinach Dip
Housemade spinach and artichoke dip served with pita chips
Teddy's Toast*
Signature avocado toast with housemade pickled red onions and feta cheese
Trio of Dips
Market Goods
Aluminim Hand juicer
Amber Glass Straw
Appalachian Mountain Honeh
Appalachian Woodsmoke Candle
Appalachian Woodsmoke everyday Soap
Appalachian Woodsmoke Room spray
Art Prints
Bamboo+ Coconut Bottle Brush
Blue Linen Tea Towel
Cinnamon & Cedar Candle
Dish Sponge
Flat Cheese Grater
Italian Beechwood Bruschetta Board
Italian Cheese Board Tools
large tan produce bag
Loofah+ Cellulose kitchen
Organic Maple Syrup
Oval Cleaning brush
Pine Camp Candle
Plaid pewter Tea Towel
Set of Swirled Taper Candles
Square Can of Tea
Straw Hat
SunFlower Jar Tumbler
Teal & Beige Tea Towel
Market Snacks
Fall Drink Menu
Fall Drink Menu - Craft Cocktails
Autumn Leaf Fizz
Bonfire Nights
Dillon's Wake Up Call
Vanilla vodka, Kahlua, espresso, simple, and egg white
Harvest Moon
Hello Gourd-Geous Mule
Lady Gray
Gunpowder gin, vanilla simple, coconut milk, and Earl Gray tea. Served with a Dough-Joe's treat
Madame Pearington Margarita
Tequila, ginger liqueur, pear simple, and fresh lemon juice
Nightcap No. 14
Gin, St. Germaine, chamomile simple lemon curd, and egg white
Silver Sage
Tequila, Cointreau, brown sugar simple, fresh sage, orange bitters, and fresh grapefruit juice
Teddy's Lavender Bees Knees
Gin, fresh lemon juice, lavender honey simple, and tonic
The Apple Orchard
The Equinox Margarita
The Fancy Figgy
Bourbon, Cointreau, honey, fig preserves, fresh lemon juice, and brown sugar rim
Theo's Spritzer
Spanish prosecco and el Bandarra. Perfect for those who enjoy an Aperol spritz
Summer Drink Menu - Mocktails
Wine List
Sparkling Wine
Glass Montparnasse Brut
France
Bottle Montparnasse Brut
France
Glass Avissi Prosecco
Italy
Bottle Avissi Prosecco
Italy
Glass Petro Vaselo Bendis Nadir
Romania
Bottle Petro Vaselo Bendis Nadir
Romania
Glass Le Spinee Bianco Frizzante
Veneto, Italy
Bottle Le Spinee Bianco Frizzante
Veneto, Italy
Glass Barcava Brut
Cava, Spain
Bottle Barcava Brut
Cava, Spain
Glass Freixenet Blanc De Blancs
Cava, Spain
Bottle Freixenet Blanc De Blancs
Cava, Spain
White Wine
Glass Dipinti Pinot Grigio
Italy, 2021
Bottle Dipinti Pinot Grigio
Italy, 2021
Glass United Ink Riesling
Washington, 2020
Bottle United Ink Riesling
Washington, 2020
Glass Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc
New Zealand, 2022
Bottle Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc
New Zealand, 2022
Glass Pedroncelli Chardonnay
California, 2021
Bottle Pedroncelli Chardonnay
California, 2021
Glass Vrac Chardonnay
France, 2021
Bottle Vrac Chardonnay
France, 2021
Glass Nomalas Pinot Bianco
Veneto, Italy, 2021
Bottle Nomalas Pinot Bianco
Veneto, Italy, 2021
Poquito Moscato
375 ml. Spain
Red Wine
Glass Submission Pinot Noir
California, 2020
Bottle Submission Pinot Noir
California, 2020
Glass Alpataco Malbec
Argentina, 2021
Bottle Alpataco Malbec
Argentina, 2021
Glass Sotabosc Red Blend
Spain, 2021
Bottle Sotabosc Red Blend
Spain, 2021
Glass The Oleo Cabernet Sauvignon
California, 2019
Bottle The Oleo Cabernet Sauvignon
California, 2019
Glass Wild Red by Petro Vaselo
Romania, 2021
Bottle Wild Red by Petro Vaselo
Romania, 2021