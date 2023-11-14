9" Pie

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream
$35.00

Indulge in the perfect harmony of rich, velvety chocolate and creamy peanut butter with our Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie. This decadent dessert features a graham cracker crust, luscious chocolate ganache, and rich, dreamy peanut butter cream filling. Topped with chopped Reese's ©, it's a slice of pure delight for your taste buds.

Harvest Fruit Cream
$35.00

Experience the cozy flavors of fall with our Harvest Fruit Cream Pie. This pie is packed with a mix of apples, pears, raisins, craisins, walnuts, and pecans, all tucked into a creamy filling and topped with an amazing oatmeal streusel. It's like a slice of autumn in every bite.

Cocoa Mocha Cream
$35.00

Indulge in the irresistible allure of our Cocoa Mocha Cream Pie. This delectable dessert is a coffee lover's dream, featuring a luscious chocolate ganache and a velvety coffee cream. It's a slice of pure mocha bliss that will leave your taste buds craving for more.

Zucchini Cheese Quiche
$35.00

This wholesome quiche features tender zucchini and a generous helping of creamy cheeses, all nestled in a perfectly baked, savory cracker crust. With each bite, you'll experience the blend of flavors and textures, making it a satisfying and comforting meal for any occasion.

Vegetarian Taco Quiche
$35.00

Introducing our mouthwatering Vegetarian Taco Quiche – a delightful fusion of Tex-Mex flavors in a savory cracker crust. This quiche boasts a hearty medley of seasoned black beans, onions, and mushrooms, all blanketed in a creamy, cheesy filling with a deep tex-mex spice. It's the perfect way to enjoy the bold flavors of tacos in a convenient and satisfying pie, suitable for any meal of the day.

Pumpkin Custard & Cream
$35.00

Celebrate the cozy essence of autumn with our Pumpkin Custard and Cream Pie, a seasonal sensation that's sure to delight your senses. Nestled within a buttery graham cracker crust is a luscious pumpkin custard filling, brimming with the warm, comforting spices of fall. Crowned with a generous layer of pumpkin cream, it's a blend of creamy and spiced perfection, making each bite a delightful taste of the season.

Cranberry Cream
$35.00

This luscious dessert harmonizes the zesty allure of cranberries with a velvety cream filling that melts in your mouth. The buttery graham cracker crust adds a perfect touch of sweetness and crunch to this delightful treat, making it a heavenly indulgence for any occasion.

Slice of Pie

Slice of Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream
$6.00

Slice of Harvest Fruit Cream
$6.00

Slice of Cocoa Mocha Cream
$6.00

Slice of Zucchini Cheese Quiche
$6.00

Slice of Vegetarian Taco Quiche
$6.00

Slice of Pumpkin Custard & Cream
$6.00

Slice of Cranberry Cream
$6.00

Snack Pies

4 pack
$15.00
12 pack
$40.00