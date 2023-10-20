(QSR) The Rail Co Pizzeria
Specialty Pizzas
Fried Chicken + Buffalo Butter + Mac & Cheese + Provel + Red Onion + topped with ranch
Honey BBQ + Pulled Pork + Bacon + Canadian Bacon + Red Onion + BBQ Crema Drizzle & Coleslaw (added after the bake)
Marinara + Italian Sausage + Pepperoni Cups + Bacon + Provel + Toasted Ravioli
Special Sauce + Beef + Onions + Pickles + Buffalo Cheese Milk + Lettuce & Special Sauce Drizzle (added after the bake)
Cashew Sauce + Jasmine Rice + Fried Chicken + Green Onions + Cashews
White Cheese Sauce + Steak + Peppers + Buffalo Milk Cheese
Honey BBQ + Brisket + Peaches + Candied Jalapenos + Buffalo Milk Cheese
Can't decide? Mix and Match any of our specialty pizzas.
Korean pork + mozzarella + pickled veg medley (cucumbers, carrots and radishes) + topped with sriracha mayo
Marinara + Cupped Pepperoni + Provel + Roni-Ranch