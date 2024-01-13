The Redwood Room 300 1st Ave NW
Popular Items
- Chicken Milanese$24.00
Fried crispy chicken breast and garlic fettuccini noodles served with a beurre blanc sauce.
- Dill Salmon$27.00
Seared fresh Atlantic salmon with a creamy dill aioli. Accompanied with sautéed asparagus and house rice.
- Risotto Fritters$10.00
Spheres of Arborio risotto with a gooey center of smoked Gouda and a crispy exterior of panko breadcrumbs. Served with a creamy artichoke tomato sauce
Appetizers
- Bruschetta$10.00
Toasted French bread topped with local grape tomatoes, fresh basil, and Parmesan cheese. Finished with balsamic vinegar.
- Risotto Fritters$10.00
Spheres of Arborio risotto with a gooey center of smoked Gouda and a crispy exterior of panko breadcrumbs. Served with a creamy artichoke tomato sauce
- Artichoke Dip$14.00
A creamy blend of artichokes Parmesan cheese and green onions. Served chilled or baked with slices of French bread.
- Carne Asada Sliders$14.00
Marinated flank seared medium thinly sliced served on flour tortillas with arugula, red onion, cotija and salsa roja
Salads & Soup
- SMALL Redwood Room Salad$6.00
Red leaf lettuce, sunflower seeds, red onion, Parmesan cheese, house baked croutons and Redwood Room Dijon vinaigrette.
- LARGE Redwood Room Salad$9.00
- SMALL Spinach Salad$7.00
Fresh spinach, Gorgonzola cheese, mushroom, bacon, onion, sunflower seed, Parmesan, and house baked croutons with a side of spicy and sweet sesame dressing.
- LARGE Spinach Salad$10.00
- CUP Tomato Basil Soup$4.00
- BOWL Tomato Basil Soup$6.00
- CUP Soup Of The Day$6.00
- BOWL Soup of the Day$8.00
Gourmet Pizzas
- Thai Fusion Pizza$21.00
Shredded cheddar cheese, sriracha chicken, smoky bacon bits, and julienne red onions. Finished with a creamy peanut sauce, pickled red peppers, and fresh cilantro.
- Mediterranean Pizza$21.00
House red sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese blend, artichokes, prosciutto ham, kalamata olive, feta cheese, and red onion.
- Italian Pizza$21.00
House red sauce, mozzarella provolone cheese blend, Italian sausage, pepperoni, and red onion.
Entrees
- Apple Cider Pork$22.00
Tender pork medallions sautéed with apple cider, brown sugar, and smoked bacon. Served with mashed potatoes.
- Bavette Au Poivre$28.00
Seared Angus flank steak served with a pink and black peppercorn sauce with a robust merlot flavor and hints of raspberries, companied by creamy bleu cheese mash potatoes and sautéed asparagus. Finished with a touch of arugula.
- Boursin Chicken$28.00
Chicken breast stuffed with Boursin cheese and herbs, served with house rice and covered in a mushroom-tomato cream sauce. Finished with fresh basil.
- Butternut Squash Ravioli$24.00
House made pasta. Tossed in a fresh sage butter cream sauce made with marsala wine and walnuts. Served with roasted root vegetables and topped with shredded parmesan cheese.
- Chicken Basilinni$24.00
Sautéed chicken and mushrooms tossed with a creamy sweet sesame sauce and linguini garnished with Parmesan cheese and fresh basil. This is a sweet dish.
- Chicken Milanese$24.00
Fried crispy chicken breast and garlic fettuccini noodles served with a beurre blanc sauce.
- Creamy Cajun Saute$23.00
Local Andouille sausage, garlic sausage, Tiger shrimp, parmesan, and green onion served over Redwood Room house rice.
- Dill Salmon$27.00
Seared fresh Atlantic salmon with a creamy dill aioli. Accompanied with sautéed asparagus and house rice.
- Lasagna$22.00
- Saffron Scallops with Shrimp Hash$30.00
Pan seared scallops with a honey saffron cream sauce. Served with a fennel, onion, and tiger shrimp hash. Finished with a balsamic glaze and a sprinkle of parsley.
- Sausage Pepper Rustica$22.00
Sweet and spicy Italian sausages, sweet bell peppers, red onions, and grapes tomatoes. Tossed with a creamy harissa sauce and mini shells pasta. Finished with a basil and arugula pistou and Parmesan cheese.
- Shrimp And Chorizo Tacos$19.00Out of stock
House made chorizo sausage pan fried with Tiger shrimp and loaded in soft flour tortillas with crisp romaine, pepper jack cheese, lemon aioli, and cilantro. Served with creamy black bean rice.
- Shrimp Risotto$26.00
Arborio rice simmered in chicken stock tossed with Tiger shrimp, sweet corn, pancetta, cream and fresh basil.
- Swedish Meatballs$20.00
- Vegetable Curry$22.00
A blend of summer vegetables tossed in a coconut curry sauce served on jasmine rice. Topped with a creamy yogurt sauce.
Desserts
Sides
- Oil & Cheese$2.50
- Side of Asparagus$6.00
- Side of Fingerlings$4.00Out of stock
- Side of Jasmine Rice$3.00
- Side of Bleu Cheese Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Side of Fettuccine$3.00
- Side of Linguinni$3.00
- Side of House Rice$4.00
- Side of Seasonal Vegetables$4.00
- Side of Orecchiette Pasta$3.00
- Side of Regular Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Side of Fruit$4.00