The River Shack On Dog River
Appetizers
- Cajun Boiled Peanuts$8.00Out of stock
Little bit of heat along with a burst of salty goodness. This is down home Southern. Try it!!
- Chips N Salsa$7.00
- Crawfish Queso$12.00
melty cheesey goodness with cajun seasoned crawfish served with tortilla chips.
- Fried Green Tomatoes$12.00
Shack showin' off right here: Fried Green Tomatoes topped with remoulade sauce. When you're in the mood for a little fancy!
- Gator Bites$10.00
Gator bites have a nice crispy outside and bursting with flavor on the inside! served with a side of ranch.
- Fried Green Beans$10.00Out of stock
That's it. Fried. Green. Beans. Served with Ranch. So good!
- Pretzel W/ Nacho Chz$12.00Out of stock
- Pretzel bites w/ Crawfish queso$14.00Out of stock
- Shack Fries$10.00
french fries topped with cheese, bacon, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos!
- Side of Hushpuppies$3.00
they homemade y'all. ain't frozen here.
- Fried Mushrooms$11.00
local fave served with Ranch.
- WHOLE Chicken Wings$14.00
WHOLE chicken wings - get them wet or dry; lemon pepper, garlic parm, buffalo, bbq or sweet chili. side o ranch
- Pretzel Bites w/ Nacho Chz$8.00Out of stock
- Pretzel Bites w/ Crawfish Queso$10.00Out of stock
Entrees
- Chicken n Waffles$15.00
Southern fave right here. Crispy Fried Chicken n Waffles drizzled with Cajun syrup and lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
- BLT Sandwich$15.00
BLT is short for Bacon, Lettuce n Tomato. Comes with a swipe of Mayo on a brioche bun. Served with a side of fries.
- Caesar salad$10.00
fresh romaine lettuce, croutons n charred lemon. Choose an add on for some protein. Caesar dressing on the side. Healthy choices! Image shown with Add on Blackened Shrimp. So good!
- Blackened Chicken Sando$18.00
Blackened Chicken sando with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo, melted pepperjack cheese on a brioche bun served with fries. A Shack Fave!!
- Chicken Tenders$13.00
crispy chicken tenders served with fries
- House Salad$10.00
fresh romaine lettuce, cheese, bacon, mushrooms n croutons with a side of ranch. Try an add on like blackened chicken (shown in picture) or shrimp. So good!!
- Muffaletta$17.00
This sando is stacked! salami, capicola, mortadella, mozzarella, n provolone cheese with olive tapenade.
- Triple Stacker$17.00Out of stock
ham, turkey, bacon, mayo triple stacked on Texas toast. Everything's bigger in Texas!
- Shack Cheeseburger$18.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, cheese on a brioche bun served with fries.
- The Homewrecker$15.00Out of stock
A Shack specialty! 12-inch beef hotdog wrapped in BACON n topped with cheese, onions, n jalapenos...oh yeah.
- Bologna Sando$12.00Out of stock
Old school Sando gettin' a makeover: Bologna n melted pepperjack cheese, creole mustard on a brioche bun served with fries.
Add ons
Tacos: TUESDAYS ONLY
- 2 Beef or Chicken Tacos$10.00
beef or blackened chicken tacos are topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Add some chips n salsa to with it!
- 2 Pulled Pork Taco$12.00
- 2 Fish or Shrimp Tacos$14.00
who puts seafood on a taco? WE DO! Try our blackened catfish or blackened shrimp tacos topped with fresh lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheese and sour cream So good!