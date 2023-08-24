Skip to Main content
theRNCVRT 216 W Edgar
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Beverage
Cookie
Scone
Cake
Ice Cream
Paleta
Special - Sweet
Special - Savory
Beverage
Drip Coffee
$3.00
Decaf Drip Coffee
$3.00
Agua Fresca
$5.00
Horchata
$5.00
Randy's Famous Sweet Tea
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Coca-Cola
$1.00
Diet Coca-Cola
$1.00
Dr. Pepper
$1.00
Sprite
$1.00
Water
$1.00
Chatty Cathy
$4.00
Unsweet Tea
$4.00
Fresh Limeade
$5.00
Ice Coffee
$3.00
Cookie
Lemon Curd Cookie
$4.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.00
Blueberry and White Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.00
Scone
Chocolate Chip Scone
$4.00
Guava Scone
$4.00
Blueberry Scone
$4.00
Mexican Hot Chocolate Scone
$4.00
Bacon Chive Scone
$4.00
Jalapeño Cornbread Scone
$4.00
Ramp Cheddar Scone
$4.00
Cake
Cinnamon Crumb Cake
$4.00
Lemon Pound Cake
$4.00
Ice Cream
Chocolate Ice Cream
$4.00
Raspberry Ice Cream
$4.00
Oreo Ice Cream
$4.00
Vanilla Ice Cream
$4.00
Paleta
Mangonada Paleta
$5.00
Cucumber and Lime Paleta
$5.00
Strawberry and Mint Paleta
$5.00
Horchata Paleta
$5.00
Special - Sweet
Puffed Rice Marshmallow Treats
$3.00
Coquito Acaramelados
$3.00
Special - Savory
Chicken Salad on a Biscuit
$7.00
Biscuits and Gravy
$7.00
Ropa Vieja con Moros y Cristianos
$15.00
Havana Cobb Salad
$15.00
Salad Three Ways
$12.00
theRNCVRT 216 W Edgar Location and Ordering Hours
(323) 632-2267
216 W Edgar, Ronceverte, WV 24970
Closed
All hours
