The Rolling Blue Chip
Appetizers
Mains
- Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna$17.50
Seared Ahi Tuna crusted with black & white sesame seeds, served over arugula with wasabi mayo & Ponzu sauce
- Mortadella Sandwich$14.50
- Chicken Milanese$15.99
- Chopped Cubano Sandwich$14.99
- Hot Honey Artichoke Dip Melt$14.99
- Soft Shell Crab Sandwich$15.99
- Seafood Pan Roast$16.99
- Greenhouse Flatbread$13.99
A toasted flatbread with fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, fig jam, Prosciutto, shaved Parmesan, & cracked pepper.
- Stuffed Portabello Mushroom$11.99
- Blue Chip Burger$13.99
- Rotating Special Burger$14.99
Drinks
The Rolling Blue Chip Location and Ordering Hours
(719) 930-7235
Closed