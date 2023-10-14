Skip to Main content
The Sandpiper
Lunch
Dinner
Beverage non alcoholic
Apps
Soups
Salads
Sandwiches/wraps
Sides
Dessert
Special
Kids
Lunch
Apps
Quesadilla
$12.00
Baked clams
$13.00
Zucchini
$10.00
Soups
Tortilla
$6.00
Soup of day
$8.00
Salads
Watermelon
$13.00
Garden salad
$9.00
Caesar salad
$12.00
Add Chicken
$5.00
Sandwiches/wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$16.00
Cubano Brat
$14.00
Portobello sandwich
$14.00
Reuben
$17.00
Burrito
$10.00
Egg sando
$8.00
Hash brown
$4.00
Hot dog
$6.00
Pulled pork sand
$12.00
Gyro
$12.00
Sides
Brisket beans
$12.00
Carrots
$8.00
Potato gratin
$8.00
Dessert
Apple crumb
$10.00
Cheesecake
$10.00
Ice cream
$5.00
Special
Burrata
$12.00
Kids
Kid quesadilla
$10.00
Kid grilled cheese
$10.00
Dinner
Soups
Tortilla soup
$7.00
Soup of day
$8.00
Salads
Garden salad
$9.00
Watermelon salad
$13.00
Caesar salad
$12.00
Add chicken
$7.00
Apps
Zucchini
$12.00
Baked clams
$13.00
Bib lettuce wrap
$13.00
Caprese
$12.00
Mains
Salmon
$29.00
Tofu
$22.00
Pork tacos
$22.00
Fire roasted chicken
$28.00
Ribeye
$39.00
Sides
Potato gratin
$8.00
Farm carrots
$8.00
Brussels sprouts
$10.00
Dessert
Apple pie
$10.00
Cheesecake
$10.00
Icecream
$5.00
Tiramasu
$10.00
Specials
Chicken parm
$25.00
Cheetos mac
Cheetos mac
$6.00
Beverage non alcoholic
Soda
Soda
$2.00
Coffee/tea
Coffee
$3.00
Tea
$2.00
Italian ice
$3.00
Juice
$3.00
The Sandpiper Location and Ordering Hours
(808) 497-6662
3780 Plumas County A13, Westwood, CA 96137
Open now
• Closes at 8:30PM
All hours
