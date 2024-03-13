The Underground Pizza 9920 A1A Alt unit 815
Food
Hot Apps
Salads
- Spring Mix$13.00
Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, Gorgonzola, walnuts, and house-made balsamic vinaigrette
- Baby Gem Caesar$14.00
Baby gem lettuce, chives, Parmesan, croutons, and house-made Caesar dressing
- Roasted Beets and Arugula$14.00
Arugula, oven-roasted beets, bacon, goat cheese, balsamic reduction, and house-made lemon mint vinaigrette
- Burrata Caprese Salad$13.00
Cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, balsamic reduction, and toasted sourdough
Deep Dish
- DD Small 9" The Underground$21.99
Spinach, mushrooms, red onions, sausage, fresh garlic, and ricotta
- DD Small 9" East Side$21.99
House-made beef meatballs, mushrooms, onions, roasted garlic, and basil
- DD Small 9" Old School$21.99
Sausage, mushrooms, red onion, green bell peppers, black olives, and pepperoncini
- DD Small 9" Med Chicken$21.99
Spinach, roasted chicken, marinated artichokes, red onions, green olives, feta
- DD Small 9" The Veggie Monster$21.99
Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, kalamata olives, fresh garlic, pesto
- DD Large 12" The Underground$29.99
Spinach, mushrooms, red onions, sausage, fresh garlic, and ricotta
- DD Large 12" East Side$29.99
House-made beef meatballs, mushrooms, onions, roasted garlic, and basil
- DD Large 12" Old School$29.99
Sausage, mushrooms, red onion, green bell peppers, black olives, and pepperoncini
- DD Large 12" Med Chicken Pie$29.99
Spinach, roasted chicken, marinated artichokes, red onions, green olives, feta
- DD Large 12" The Veggie Monster$29.99
Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, kalamata olives, fresh garlic, pesto
Thin Crust
- TC Small 12" The Bianca$21.99
Garlic-infused olive oil base, burrata, roasted squash, vine-ripened tomatoes, shaved parmesan, chili flakes
- TC Small 12" Rivers Pie$21.99
Pepperoni, salami, onion, red bell peppers, pepperoncinis, and black olives
- TC Small 12" The Classic Margherita$21.99
Vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh garlic, and basil
- TC Small 12" Herb's Chicken Pie$21.99
Garlic olive oil base, roasted chicken, bacon, cherry tomatoes, onions, and house-made pesto
- TC Small 12" Lay'd Back$21.99
Pineapple, canadian bacon, red onion, jalapeños, and feta
- TC Large 16" The Bianca$29.99
Garlic-infused olive oil base, burrata, roasted squash, vine-ripened tomatoes, shaved parmesan, chili flakes
- TC Large 16" Rivers Pie$29.99
Pepperoni, salami, onion, red bell peppers, pepperoncinis, and black olives
- TC Large 16" The Marg$29.99
Vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh garlic, and basil
- TC Large 16" Herb's Chicken Pie$29.99
Garlic olive oil base, roasted chicken, bacon, cherry tomatoes, onions, and house-made pesto
- TC Large 16" Lay'd Back$29.99
Pineapple, bacon, red onion, jalapeños, and feta
Build Your Own Pie
Dessert
Beverages
Beer
- La Rubia, Blonde Ale$7.00
- Civil Society Fresh, IPA$7.00
- Tequesta Der Chancellor, German Kolsch$7.00
- Twisted Trunk Palm Beach Pilz$7.00
- Cigar City Florida Man$7.00
- Cigar City Fancy Papers$7.00
- Twisted Trunk$7.00
- Inlet Brewing Monk in the Trunk$7.00
- Blue Point Lager$7.00
- Blue Point Imperial Sunshine, Blonde Ale with Orange$7.00
- Civil Society Beach Access, American Lager$7.00
- Hop Life 2320, Porter$7.00
- Wynwood Caribbean Sour, Tropical Sour$7.00Out of stock
- Victory Brewing Sour Monkey, Sour Triple$7.00
- Founders Brewing Breakfast Stout, Coffee Oatmeal Stout$7.00
- Stella Artois, Belgium/Pale Lager$6.00
- Corona Extra, Light Pale Lager$6.00Out of stock
- Modelo Negra, Dark Lager$6.00Out of stock
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- St. Pauli Girl$5.00
Wine
- Glass Santa Marina Pinot Nero$10.00
- Glass Juggernaut Pinot Noir$10.00
- Glass La Capilla Crianza Tempranillo$12.00
- Glass Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon$10.00
- Glass Tapestry Red Blend$11.00
- Glass Alamos Malbec$11.00
- Glass Miguel Torres Cordillera Carmenere$11.00
- Glass Rabble Zin Zinfandel$12.00
- Bottle Santa Marina Pinot Nero$29.00
- Bottle Juggernaut Pinot Noir$29.00
- Bottle La Capilla Crianza Tempranillo$39.00
- Bottle Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon$29.00
- Bottle Tapestry Red Blend$34.00
- Bottle Alamos Malbec$34.00
- Bottle Miguel Torres Cordillera Carmenere$34.00
- Bottle Rabble Zin Zinfandel$39.00
- Glass Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc$11.00
- Glass Juggernaut$11.00
- Glass August Kesseler Riesling$10.00
- Glass Fleur De Mer Rosé$12.00
- Bottle Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc$34.00
- Bottle Juggernaut$34.00
- Bottle August Kesseler Riesling$29.00
- Bottle Fleur De Mer Rosé$39.00
- Glass Portlandia Sparkling Brut/Rosé$12.00
- Glass Casa Caneval$10.00
- Bottle Portlandia Sparkling Brut/Rosé$39.00
- Bottle Casa Caneval$29.00