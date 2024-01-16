The Vegan Hot Dog
Online - VHDC
- Loaded 1/2 Tots 1/2 Waffle Fries$12.00
- Loaded Tots$10.00
Vegan bean chili, cheeze sauce, scallions, jalapeños
- Loaded Waffle Fries$10.00
- Tater Tots$6.00
- Waffle Fries$6.00
- Truffle Fries$7.00Out of stock
- Nachos$12.00
- House Salad$12.00Out of stock
ROMAINE LETTUCE, CHERRY TOMATOES, CROUTONS.
- VEGAN BURGER$12.00
- Build Your Own Dawg$9.00
Vegan hotdog just the way you want it
- Cincinnati Dawg$10.00
Chili, cheese sauce, scallions, and jalapeños.
- Holiday Dawg$10.00
Cranberry Chutney, Carolina BBQ, Crispy Onions, Scallions
- Bloomin' Dawg$10.00
The secret sauce, crispy fried onions, and scallions.
Online - VHDC
- Build Your Own Dawg$9.00
Vegan hotdog just the way you want it
- Cincinnati Dawg$10.00
Chili, cheese sauce, scallions, and jalapeños.
- Holiday Dawg$10.00
Cranberry Chutney, Carolina BBQ, Crispy Onions, Scallions
- Bloomin' Dawg$10.00
The secret sauce, crispy fried onions, and scallions.
- VEGAN BURGER$12.00
- Nachos$12.00
- Loaded Tots$10.00
Vegan bean chili, cheeze sauce, scallions, jalapeños
- Loaded Waffle Fries$10.00
- Loaded 1/2 Tots 1/2 Waffle Fries$12.00
- Waffle Fries$6.00
- Tater Tots$6.00
- Truffle Fries$7.00Out of stock
- House Salad$12.00Out of stock
ROMAINE LETTUCE, CHERRY TOMATOES, CROUTONS.
The Vegan Hot Dog Location and Ordering Hours
(407) 777-9660
Open now • Closes at 1:30AM