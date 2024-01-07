Skip to Main content
The Wandering Sausage 171 Indian Cir
Sandwiches
Sausages
Hot Dogs
Sides
Drinks
Sandwiches
Philly Steak
$8.99+
Philly Chicken
$8.99+
Grilled Chicken
$9.99
Sausages
Hot Sausage
$8.99+
Italian Sausage
$8.99+
Hot Dogs
All Beef Hot Dog
$3.00
Sides
Onion Rings
$5.50
French Fry
$3.50
Tater Tots
$3.50
Kids Meal- Fry & Drink
$4.00
Kids Meal- Chips & Drink
$3.00
Chips
$1.50
Drinks
Can Drink
$2.00
Bottle Water
$1.50
The Wandering Sausage 171 Indian Cir Location and Ordering Hours
(757) 472-9612
171 Indian Cir, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Closed
All hours
