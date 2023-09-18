The Wellness Bar @ Southern University SUBR
DRINKS
C.A.K.E.
Cupcakes
Vitamin D
Juice Bundles
Bake Your Cake
Bake your cake! Choose any 6 cold-pressed juices.
Recipe 001
New to juicing | fasting ? Start your cleanse off simple and slow. 1 day cleanse includes: - 3 cold-pressed juices - 1 wellness shot - 1 organic salad - 1 soup
Recipe 002
Reset and Restore your gut health... 2 day cleanse includes 10- 12oz cold pressed juices 2- 12 oz plant based milks 2 - wellness shots 2 - fresh salads 2 -soups | broths
Recipe 003
Transform your nutrition and try the ultimate 3 day cleanse 3 day cleanse includes: 15- 12oz cold pressed juices 3 – 12oz plant based milks 3 – wellness shots 3 - organic, fresh salads 3 - Soups | broths
Other Beverages
Sandwiches + Wraps
Sandwiches
Wraps
Soups
Rotational Selection
Salads + Nutrition Bowls
Salads
Nutrition Bowls
Smoothies + Bowls
Smoothies
Jaguar Jam
nut butter | banana | strawberry | plant based milk
Southern Breeze
apple juice | banana | pineapple | strawberry | mango | peach
The Bluff
banana | cacao powder | cacao nibs | plant based milk | nut butter
Black Excellence [B.E.]
pineapple juice | pineapple | banana | activated charcoal
On the Yard
banana | pineapple | avocado | dates | coconut milk | spinach
Battle of the Berries
plant based milk | banana | strawberry | blueberry | raspberry | blackberry
Jag Island
pineapple | banana | hemp | plant milk