DRINKS

C.A.K.E.

Your liquid multivitamin! Cold-Pressed fruits and vegetables curated to provide the body with essential nutrients

Pistachio

$8.00

Red Velvet

$8.00

Carrot

$8.00

Stale

$8.00

King Cake

$8.00

Lemon

$8.00

haus punch

$8.25

Cupcakes

Cupcakes are wellness shots. A concentrated dose of fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices. Perfect for any occasion- increase vitality or rid a cold | cough

Spice Cake

$3.00

Lime Cake

$7.00

Vitamin D

Ditch the dairy for these dairy-free, plant-based milks.

French Vanilla Cake

$8.50

Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Wedding Cake

$8.50

Juice Bundles

Bake Your Cake

Bake Your Cake

$45.00

Bake your cake! Choose any 6 cold-pressed juices.

Recipe 001

New to juicing | fasting ? Start your cleanse off simple and slow. 1 day cleanse includes: - 3 cold-pressed juices - 1 wellness shot - 1 organic salad - 1 soup

Recipe 002

Reset and Restore your gut health... 2 day cleanse includes 10- 12oz cold pressed juices 2- 12 oz plant based milks 2 - wellness shots 2 - fresh salads 2 -soups | broths

Recipe 003

Transform your nutrition and try the ultimate 3 day cleanse 3 day cleanse includes: 15- 12oz cold pressed juices 3 – 12oz plant based milks 3 – wellness shots 3 - organic, fresh salads 3 - Soups | broths

Other Beverages

Herbal Tea [cold]

$3.50

Mineral Water

$4.00

Kombucha

$4.50

Cold Pressed Watermelon Juice

$5.00

Sea Moss

$10.00

Herbal Tea [hot]

Living Water

$10.00

Sandwiches + Wraps

Sandwiches

Protein & Fiber-Packed. Multigrain bread | Sourdough with chickpea tuna | dressed with avocado mayo | romaine lettuce | tomato

Tuna

$7.25

Wraps

Black [bean] Wrap

$6.50

black beans, hummus, sweet corn, quinoa, romaine lettuce, avocado, red onion, chipotle mayo wrapped in a spinach tortilla

Soups

Rotational Selection

rotational selection

$7.00

lasagna

$8.50

red beans

$9.50

Salads + Nutrition Bowls

Salads

Fresh | organic | protein packed | fiber filled All salad dressings made in-house

The Yard

$9.25

organic power greens | blueberry | strawberry | avocado | pecans

C+

romaine | tomato | parmesan | coconut bacon

Homecoming

$8.00

fruit salad - selection changes and based on seasonal availability

See Salad

$9.00

romaine | tuna | cucumber | tomato

Nutrition Bowls

Harding Blvd.

$11.75

organic power greens | quinoa | black beans | corn | avocado | tomato | hemp seed | pickled onion

Smoothies + Bowls

Smoothies

Jaguar Jam

$7.00

nut butter | banana | strawberry | plant based milk

Southern Breeze

$7.00

apple juice | banana | pineapple | strawberry | mango | peach

The Bluff

$7.00

banana | cacao powder | cacao nibs | plant based milk | nut butter

Black Excellence [B.E.]

$7.00

pineapple juice | pineapple | banana | activated charcoal

On the Yard

$7.00

banana | pineapple | avocado | dates | coconut milk | spinach

Battle of the Berries

$7.00

plant based milk | banana | strawberry | blueberry | raspberry | blackberry

Jag Island

pineapple | banana | hemp | plant milk

Smoothie Bowls

Lacumba

$10.50

Baton Rouge

$10.50

Wellness

$10.50

Bayou Classic

$10.50

Fruit Salads + Cups

Fruit Salad

Homecoming

$9.00

Fruit Cup

Seeded Watermelon

$5.00

banana

$1.00

Toast

Perfect for any time of day!

Avocado Toast

$6.50

guacamole | tomato | chipotle mayo

Hummus Toast

$6.50

hummus | cucumber | tomato

Break- fast Toast

$6.50

Time to break your fast in a healthy way! Nut butter | banana | strawberry | blueberry | coconut | chia seed | honey drizzle

Apothecary

Sea Moss

Sea Moss shot

$3.50

Sea Moss gel [4oz]

$8.00

Tincture

Black Seed

$4.00

Mushroom [Lion]

$3.50

Mushroom [Turkey Tail + Chaga]

$3.50

Oil of Oregano

$5.00

Dessert

Sweets

cookie

$3.00

muffins [small]

$2.00

TACO TUESDAY

nachos

nachos

$11.50

taco salad

taco salad

$11.50