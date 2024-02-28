Skip to Main content
The wicked grillery LLC
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
New menu items coming soon!
The wicked grillery LLC
Delivery
Pickup
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Burgers
Sides
Beverages
Delivery
Pickup
Burgers
Single patty
$6.00
Sides
French fries
$2.50
Onion rings
$3.00
Beverages
Bottled Water
$1.25
sprite
$1.25
coke
$1.25
Dr.pepper
$1.25
Diet Coke
$1.25
Mountain Dew
$1.25
The wicked grillery LLC Location and Ordering Hours
(816) 800-2255
508 Centurion Court, Grain Valley, MO 64029
Closed
• Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement