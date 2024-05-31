The Wine Shop at Rivergate
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Bulgogi Lettuce Cups$17.00
Korean marinated beef topped with Asian slaw and sesame aioli
- Calamari$15.00
Served with sweet chili and spicy remoulade
- Charcuterie Board$28.00
Two meats and two cheeses with accompaniments
- Crab Cakes$18.00
Topped with spicy remoulade and pepper confit
- Crab Dip$18.00
Cheesy crab dip served with warm Cuban bread
- Fried Goat Cheese and Apples$12.00
Fried goat cheese and sliced apples with a red wine reduction
- Fried Green Tomatoes$9.00
Topped with melted pimento cheese
- Fried Shrimp$14.00
Served with spicy ranch
- Hummus$13.00
Chickpea hummus with roasted red peppers and lemon oil
- Old Truffle Fries$10.00
Fries tossed in truffle oil and parsley then topped with crumbled goat cheese
- PEI Mussels$17.00
Choice of garlic white wine, pimenton cream or fromage blue
- Pimento Cheese$11.00
Served hot or cold with toasted pita points
- Sesame Seared Tuna$15.00
Served with beer mustard, wasabi and ginger
- Truffle Fries$9.00
Fries tossed in herbed parmesan and served with truffle aioli
Salads
- House Salad$5.00+
Spring mix, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$5.00+
Romaine, parmesan and crutons
- Wedge Salad$7.00+
Iceberg wedge, diced tomatoes, bacon, gorgonzola cheese and blue cheese dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$7.00+
Arugula, diced tomato, banana peppers, artichoke and red wine vinaigrette
- Fried Goat Cheese Salad$7.00+
Spring mix, diced tomatoes, sliced apples, fried goat cheese, balsamic reduction and balsamic vinaigrette
- Spinach Salad$7.00+
Spinach, strawberries, gorgonzola, walnuts and champagne vinaigrette
- Street Corn Salad$13.00
Romaine, Mexican street corn pico, tomatoes, cotija cheese and ranch dressing
- Grecian Cobb$19.00
Spinach, romaine, diced tomatoes, greek olives, red onions, feta cheese, cucumber, avocado, sauteed shrimp and citrus vinaigrette
- Salmon Salad$19.00
Spring mix, beets, crumbled goat cheese, almond slivers and balsamic vinaigrette
Flatbreads
- Margherita$14.00
Marinara, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil
- Basil Pesto$14.00
Basil pesto sauce, mozzarella, artichokes and roasted red pepper
- Greek Vegetable$15.00
Garlic oil, mozzarella, black olives, artichokes, tomato, banana peppers, feta cheese and arugula
- Sausage & Banana Pepper$15.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, sliced italian sausage, banana peppers and honey sriracha
- Smoked Salmon$16.00
Garlic oil, mozzarella, capers and smoked salmon
- Wild Mushroom$16.00
Truffle oil, mozzarella, goat cheese and sauteed wild mushrooms
- Three Meat$16.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, chorizo, soppresatta and proscuitto
- Fig&Prosciutto FB$17.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese
Handhelds
- Ahi Tuna Sandwich$18.00
Seared tuna, swiss cheese, spring mix, tomato, pickled red onions and wasabi aioli on a brioche bun
- Carolina BBQ Burger$16.00
Burger topped with southern slaw and pulled pork tossed in Carolina Gold BBQ on a brioche bun
- Charleston Burger$16.00
Burger, pimento cheese, bacon, fried green tomato and spicy ranch on a brioche bun
- Chicken Salad Pita$16.00
Housemade chicken and gorgonzola salad, spring mix, diced tomato and balsamic reduction on a pita
- Cuban Sandwich$17.00
Pulled pork, black forest ham, swiss cheese, pickles and stoneground mustard on toasted cuban bread
- Featured Sandwich$18.00
Changes weekly. Please call for details
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Sweet tea brined fried chicken, pickled red onions, pickles and honey sriracha on a brioche bun
- Patty Melt$16.00
Burger, swiss cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough
- Salmon BLT Wrap$18.00
Pan seared salmon strips, bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli in a flour tortilla
- Shop House Burger$16.00
Burger, roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, mixed greens, red onions and garlic aioli on a brioche bun
- Steak & Goat Cheese Sandwich$19.00
Sirloin steak, caramelized onions, goat cheese and horseradish cream on a toasted baguette
- Turkey Panini$16.00
Sliced turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and avocado cream on toasted sourdough
- DIY Burger$14.00
Entrees
- Fish N Chips$19.00
Two pieces of fried cod served with french fries and tartar sauce
- Sunday Fried Chicken$25.00
Sweat tea brined fried chicken topped with sawmill gravy
- Chicken Marsala$26.00
Chicken breast topped with a creamy mushroom and marsala wine sauce
- Cast Iron Salmon$28.00
Pan seared salmon topped with lemon beurre blanc
- Tuscan Salmon$29.00
Pan seared salmon covered in a creamy parmesan sauce with spinach and fire roasted tomatoes
- Chili Lime Tuna$27.00
Tuna rubbed in chili lime seasoning topped with Asian slaw and avocado cream
- Barramundi$29.00
Pan seared Asian sea bass topped with a lemon caper beurre blanc
- 8oz Sirloin$27.00
Toppped with herb garlic butter and a side of horseradish cream
- 6oz Filet Mignon$33.00
Toppped with herb garlic butter and a side of horseradish cream
- Surf N Turf$35.00
6oz sirloin with a crab cake topped with spicy remoulade and blackened shrimp
- Primavera Pasta$21.00
Marinated tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms and penne pasta tossed in a parmesan cream sauce
- Shrimp Pasta$24.00
Sauteed shrimp, marinated tomatoes and penne pasta in a parmesan cream sauce
- Wild Mushroom Pasta$24.00
Wild mushrooms and penne pasta tossed in a truffle cream sauce
- Pasta Jambalaya$26.00
Chicken, shrimp, sausage, onions, peppers and penne pasta tossed in a Cajun cream sauce
Sides
- Side House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion and cucumber with choice of dressing
- Side Caesar$5.00
Romaine, parmesan cheese and crutons
- Side Wedge$7.00
Iceberg wedge, diced tomatoes, bacon, gorgonzola cheese and blue cheese dressing
- French Fries$5.00
- Truffle Fries$9.00
Fries tossed in herbed parmesan with a side of truffle aioli
- Old Truffle Fries$10.00
- Basil Pasta Salad$5.00
Topped with diced tomatoes
- Vegetable of the Day$5.00
- Starch of the Day$5.00
- Broccoli$5.00
- Southern Slaw$5.00
- Emperors Rice$5.00
- Baguette$2.00
- Pita Points$2.00
- Side Fruit$5.00
- Goat Balls (2)$3.00
- Bread for Crab Dip$2.00
Desserts
- 5 Layer Chocolate Cake$10.00
- Flourless Chocolate Torte$8.00
- Chocolate Chip Brownie$7.00
Served with ice cream
- Cannolis$5.00
- Molten Chocolate Cake$10.00
Served with ice cream
- Toffee Cake$7.00
- Coconut Cake$9.00
- Ice Cream$2.50
- Fried Ice Cream$8.00
- Key Lime$9.00Out of stock
- Flan$7.00
- Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake$9.00
- Tiramisu$9.00
Features
Lunch Menu
Appetizers
- Truffle Fries$9.00
Fries tossed in herbed parmesan and served with truffle aioli
- Calamari$15.00
Served with sweet chili and spicy remoulade
- Charcuterie Board$28.00
Two meats and two cheeses with accompaniments
- Crab Cakes$18.00
Topped with spicy remoulade and pepper confit
- Fried Green Tomatoes$9.00
Topped with melted pimento cheese
- Fried Shrimp$14.00
Served with spicy ranch
- Sesame Seared Tuna$15.00
Served with beer mustard, wasabi and ginger
- Old Truffle Fries$10.00
- Bulgogi Lettuce Cups$17.00
Korean marinated beef topped with Asian slaw and sesame aioli
Soups & Salads
- Soup N Salad$15.00
Bowl of soup and any half salad without protein
- Tomato & Red Pepper Bisque$5.00+
- Soup of the Day$6.00+
- House Salad$5.00+
Spring mix, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$5.00+
Romaine, parmesan and crutons
- Wedge Salad$7.00+
Iceberg wedge, diced tomatoes, bacon, gorgonzola cheese and blue cheese dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$7.00+
Arugula, diced tomato, banana peppers, artichoke and red wine vinaigrette
- Fried Goat Cheese Salad$7.00+
Spring mix, diced tomatoes, sliced apples, fried goat cheese, balsamic reduction and balsamic vinaigrette
- Spinach Salad$7.00+
Spinach, strawberries, gorgonzola, walnuts and champagne vinaigrette
- Street Corn Salad$13.00
Romaine, Mexican street corn pico, tomatoes, cotija cheese and ranch dressing
- Grecian Cobb$19.00
Spinach, romaine, diced tomatoes, greek olives, red onions, feta cheese, cucumber, avocado, sauteed shrimp and citrus vinaigrette
- Salmon Salad$19.00
Spring mix, beets, crumbled goat cheese, almond slivers and balsamic vinaigrette
Flatbreads
- Margherita$14.00
Marinara, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil
- Greek Vegetable$15.00
Garlic oil, mozzarella, black olives, artichokes, tomato, banana peppers, feta cheese and arugula
- Basil Pesto$14.00
Basil pesto sauce, mozzarella, artichokes and roasted red pepper
- Wild Mushroom$16.00
Truffle oil, mozzarella, goat cheese and sauteed wild mushrooms
- Three Meat$16.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, chorizo, soppresatta and proscuitto
- Sausage & Banana Pepper$15.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, sliced italian sausage, banana peppers and honey sriracha
- Smoked Salmon$16.00
Garlic oil, mozzarella, capers and smoked salmon
- Fig&Prosciutto FB$17.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese
Handhelds
- Ahi Tuna Sandwich$18.00
Seared tuna, swiss cheese, spring mix, tomato, pickled red onions and wasabi aioli on a brioche bun
- Carolina BBQ Burger$16.00
Burger topped with southern slaw and pulled pork tossed in Carolina Gold BBQ on a brioche bun
- Charleston Burger$16.00
Burger, pimento cheese, bacon, fried green tomato and spicy ranch on a brioche bun
- Chicken and Apple Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, sliced apples, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard in a flour tortilla
- Chicken Salad Pita$16.00
Housemade chicken and gorgonzola salad, spring mix, diced tomato and balsamic reduction on a pita
- Cuban Sandwich$17.00
Pulled pork, black forest ham, swiss cheese, pickles and stoneground mustard on toasted cuban bread
- Fish Tacos$17.00
Two tacos of your choice: salmon, shrimp or snapper with shaved cabbage and tomatoes tossed in lemon herb dressing and avocado cream
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Sweet tea brined fried chicken, pickled red onions, pickles and honey sriracha on a brioche bun
- Greek Pita$16.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, feta, hummus and lemon oil
- Patty Melt$16.00
Burger, swiss cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough
- Pulled Pork Tacos$15.00
Two pulled pork tacos with diced white onion, cilantro and chipotle aioli
- Salmon BLT Wrap$18.00
Pan seared salmon strips, bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli in a flour tortilla
- Shop House Burger$16.00
Burger, roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, mixed greens, red onions and garlic aioli on a brioche bun
- Steak & Goat Cheese Sandwich$19.00
Sirloin steak, caramelized onions, goat cheese and horseradish cream on a toasted baguette
- Turkey Panini$16.00
Sliced turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and avocado cream on toasted sourdough
- Featured Sandwich$18.00
Changes weekly. Please call for details
- DIY Burger$14.00
Lunch Plates
- Chef Select Quiche$16.00
Rotating selection of house quiche with an arugula & onion salad
- Chicken Caprese$19.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil pesto sauce
- Chicken Piccata$19.00
Pan seared chicken and penne pasta tossed in a lemon caper beurre blanc
- Chicken Primavera Pasta$24.00
Grilled chicken, marinated tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms and penne pasta tossed in a parmesan cream sauce
- Cordon Blue Chicken$17.00
Sweat tea brined fried chicken topped with black forest ham and swiss cheese
- L-Barramundi$25.00
Pan seared Asian sea bass topped with a lemon caper beurre blanc. Served with Emperors rice
- L-Fish N Chips$15.00
One piece of fried cod served with tartar sauce and french fries
- Mussels Frites$21.00
Choice of garlic white wine, pimenton cream or fromage blue and a side of truffle fries
- Pasta Jambalaya$26.00
Chicken, shrimp, sausage, onions, peppers and penne pasta tossed in a Cajun cream sauce
- Seared Salmon$23.00
Pan seared salmon served with roasted broccoli and an arugula & onion salad
- Shrimp Pasta$24.00
Sauteed shrimp, marinated tomatoes and penne pasta in a parmesan cream sauce
- Steak Frites$25.00
8oz sirloin topped with garlic herb butter and truffle fries
Sides
- Side House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion and cucumber with choice of dressing
- Side Caesar$5.00
Romaine, parmesan cheese and crutons
- Side Wedge$7.00
Iceberg wedge, diced tomatoes, bacon, gorgonzola cheese and blue cheese dressing
- French Fries$5.00
- Truffle Fries$9.00
Fries tossed in herbed parmesan with a side of truffle aioli
- Basil Pasta Salad$5.00
Topped with diced tomatoes
- Broccoli$5.00
- Southern Slaw$5.00
- Fresh Fruit$5.00
- Emperors Rice$5.00
- Baguette$2.00
- Pita Points$2.00
- Goat Balls (2)$4.00
Desserts
- 5 Layer Chocolate Cake$10.00
- Flourless Chocolate Torte$8.00
- Chocolate Chip Brownie$7.00
Served with ice cream
- Cannolis$5.00
- Molten Chocolate Cake$10.00
Served with ice cream
- Toffee Cake$7.00
- White Choc Rasp$9.00Out of stock
- Key Lime$9.00
- Banana Foster Cheesecake$9.00
- Tuxedo Cake$9.00
- Coconut Cake$9.00
- Double Decker Strawberry Cheesecake$9.00Out of stock
- Ice Cream$2.50
- Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake$9.00
- Oreo Cheesecake$9.00Out of stock
- Tree Leches$9.00
Beer Menu
Beer
- Allagash Curieux$7.00
- Allagash White$6.00
- AMC Southern Apple Cider$5.00
- Beach Juice Seltzer$5.00
- Blood Orange Wheat$5.00
- Boddingtons Ale$6.00
- Bold Rock Cider$5.00
- Breckenridge Vanilla Porter$5.00
- Carlsberg Pilsner$6.00
- Chai Jacked$7.00
- Chimay Blue$10.00
- Chimay Red$8.00
- Chimay White$7.00
- Ciderboys Grand Mimosa$5.00
- Czechvar Lager$5.00
- Delirium Tremens$7.00
- Draft $6$6.00
- Draft $7$7.00
- Draft $8$8.00
- Dragons Milk$7.00
- Duvel$7.00
- Edmunds Oast Sour$6.00
- Flatrock Cider$6.00
- Franziskaner$5.00
- Gilde Pale Wheat$6.00
- Gilde Pilsner$6.00
- Gilde Red Rooster$6.00
- Gilde Slippery Slope$3.00
- Gingers Revenge$5.00
- Greens GF IPA$5.00
- Guinness$6.00
- Hazy Dayz IPA$6.00
- Hi Wire 10W-40 Imperial Stout$6.00
- Hi Wire Mountain Water$6.00
- Hi Wire Pink Lemonade Sour$5.00
- Hoegaarden$5.00
- Hofbrauhaus$5.00
- Hop Splash NA$5.00
- Hurricane Sour$6.00
- June Shine Kombucha$5.00
- Key Lime Pi$7.00
- La Chouffe Cherry$7.00
- Last Call Beer$3.00
- Leffe Blonde$5.00
- Legacy Lager$6.00
- Legion Juicy Jay$6.00
- Legion Supernova Sour$6.00
- Lindemans Framboise$6.00
- London Pride$5.00
- Mango Cart$5.00
- Mango Tango Seltzer$5.00
- Mich Ultra$4.00
- N/A Beer$5.00
- Narragansett Lager$5.00
- Noble Cherry Cider$5.00
- NoDa Coco Loco$6.00
- NoDa Hop Drop$7.00
- NoDa Jam Session$6.00
- NoDa Lil Slurp$5.00
- NoDa Pitchside Pils$6.00
- NoDa Watermelon Gose$6.00
- Old North Lager$5.00
- OMB Captn Jack$6.00
- OMB Copper$6.00
- OMB Hornets Nest$6.00
- Original Sin Cider$5.00
- Paulaner Lager$5.00
- Paulaner Radler$5.00
- Petal Rose Ale$5.00
- Pisgah Blueberry Wheat$5.00
- Railhouse FCA IPA$5.00
- Ranch Water Seltzer$5.00
- Rebel Hard Tea$3.00
- Red Oak$5.00
- Red Oak Oaktoberfest$3.00
- Samuel Smiths Chocolate Stout$6.00
- Samuel Smiths Nut Brown Ale$6.00
- Sapporo$7.00
- Sexy Canoe$5.00
- Shipyard Pumpkinhead$3.00
- Sierra Nevada Pale Ale$5.00
- Space Dust$5.00
- Spaten Lager$5.00
- Stella Artois$5.00
- Stone Delicious IPA$5.00
- Sugar Creek Big Oh$6.00
- Sugar Creek Hi Creek Sour$3.00
- Sycamore Motel$6.00
- Sycamore Mountain Candy$7.00
- Sycamore Rising Hope IPA$6.00
- Sycamore Southern Girl$6.00
- Sycamore Strawberry Lemonade Sour$6.00
- Sycamore Sun Grown Lager$6.00
- Tank 7 Saison$5.00
- Triple C Golden Boy$6.00
- Triple C Limes Lager$6.00
- Triple C Planet Pulp$6.00
- Triple C West Coast IPA$6.00
- Triple C Zest a Peel$6.00
- Triple Jam$5.00
- Truly$5.00
- Urban Orchard Dry Ridge$6.00
- Urban Orchard Sweet English$6.00
- Warhead Seltzer$3.00
- Warhead Sours$3.00
- Weihenstephaner$7.00
- White Claw$4.00
- White Zombie$5.00
- Wicked Weed Freak of Nature$6.00
- Wicked Weed Pernicious$6.00
- Wolffer Dry Rose Cider$7.00
Non Alcoholic Drink Menu
N/A Drinks
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Mr. Pibb$2.50
- Club Soda$2.00
- Iced Tea$2.50
- Coffee$3.50
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Orange Soda$3.50
- Cheerwine$3.50
- Bottled Coke$3.50
- Flavored S.Pellegrino$3.50
- S.Pellegrino Tall$6.00
- S.Pellegrino Small$3.50
- Acqua Panna Tall$6.00
- Acqua Panna Small$3.50
- Water
- Icelandic Water$4.00
- Ownes Ginger Beer$3.00
- Owens Espresso Martini Mix$3.00
- Surely$9.00
- Calypso Lemonade$3.00
- Fiji Water$3.00
- Delta$6.00
- Guava Lemonade$4.00
- Mocktail$8.00
Cigars
- 5 Vegas Gold$6.99
- Cain$9.99
- CAO America$11.99
- Cifuentas Partagas$9.99
- Cohiba Blue$16.99
- Cohiba Grey$14.99
- Diesel$11.99
- El Rey de Mundo$11.99
- Flor de Tobacos Partagas$12.99
- H. Upmann Anejo$9.99
- ITC Maduro$8.99
- La Aroma de Cuba$12.00
- LaFlorDominicano Air Bender$11.99
- LaFlorDominicano Ligero$13.99
- LaGloriaCubana Esteli$7.99
- LaGloriaCubana Esteli$8.99
- LaGloriaCubana Maduro$9.99
- LaGloriaCubana Serie N$8.99
- LaGloriaCubana SerieR Black$8.99
- Macanudo Inspirado$11.99
- Olivia Master Blend$9.99
- Olivia O$9.99
- Olivia V$14.99
- Onyx Bold$16.99
- Punch$5.99
- Rocky Patel Barrel Aged$9.99
- Rocky Patel Connecticut$7.99
- Rocky Patel Decade$9.99
- Rocky Patel Renaissance$9.99
- Rocky Patel Royal Vintage$9.99
- Rocky Patel Royale$7.99
- The Edge Square$8.99
To Go Wine List
To Go Red Wines
- Valckenberg Dornfelder$34.00
- Matthew Fritz Pinot Noir$34.00
- Resplendent Pinot Noir$42.00
- The Pepper Pot$34.00
- Ali Rosso$34.00
- Humble Roots Shiraz$38.00
- Il Vescovado Chianti DOCG$26.00
- Zuccardi Malbec$26.00
- Parcel 41 Merlot$34.00
- Domaine J Denuziere Cotes du Rhone$34.00
- Side by Side Rioja$34.00
- Noah River Cabernet$24.00
- Century Oak Cabernet$42.00
- Immortal Zin$26.00
- Smashberry$30.00
- Peirano Petite Sirah$26.00
- Aviary Birds of Prey$42.00
- 75 Wine Company Cabernet$42.00
- Allegrini Valpolicella$38.00
- Chateau Castagnac Bordeaux$34.00
- Matsu "El Picaru" Tinta de Toro$26.00
- Vidigal Tinto Reserva$24.00
- Notebook Merlot$26.00
- Juggernaut Cabernet$42.00
- 3 by Wade Cabernet$39.00
- Daou Paso Robles Cabernet$30.00
- Austin Paso Robles Cabernet$27.00
- Annabella Cabernet$28.00
- Balade Belle Glos Pinot Noir$33.00
- The Barrel Blend$35.00
- Sexual Chocolate$39.00
- Pessimist$25.00
- Scouts Honor$45.00
To Go White Wines
- Windisch Riesling Spatlese$30.00
- Scarpetta Pinot Grigio$34.00
- Justin Sauvignon Blanc$34.00
- Haymaker Sauvignon Blanc$26.00
- Moulin de Gassac Rose$26.00
- Charles & Charles Rose$24.00
- William Hill Chardonnay$26.00
- Cave de Lugny Chardonnay$34.00
- Landmark Chardonnay$42.00
- Pieropan Soave$34.00
- Ethereo Albarino$38.00
- Raig de Raim Grenache Blanc$34.00
- Chemistry Pinot Gris$34.00
- Franc BeauSejour Bordeaux$26.00
- Hugel Gentil$38.00
- Ryan Patrick Naked Chardonnay$25.00
- Rombauer Chardonnay$53.00
- Noah River Chardonnay$25.00
- Groth Chardonnay$63.00
- Austin Paso Robles Chardonnay$27.00
- Sea Salt Sauvignon Blanc$27.00
- Groth Sauvignon Blanc$35.00
- J Vinyards Pinot Gris$37.00
- The Ned Pinot Gris$25.00
- 3 by Wade Chenin Blanc$27.00
- Il Casato Pinot Grigio$25.00
- Vino Dell'Amicizia Pinot Grigio$25.00