THICC Breakfast Menu

Mains

OG THICC Burger (Copy)

$14.00

Beef patty, cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, THICC sauce

Breakfast Plate

$13.00

Choice of bacon or sausage, eggs, hashbrowns

B.A.E.

$15.00

Beef patty, American cheese, bacon, egg, bacon + onion jam, lettuce, tomato, pickles, THICC sauce

THICC Griddle

$12.00

Bacon or sausage, egg, on a pancake battered English muffin

Breakfast Sammich

$10.00

Bacon or sausage, egg, cheese on toast

Not Avocado Toast

$12.00

Croissant toast, andouille bacon, fried egg, bursted tomato, arugula, aji verde, cilantro

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Eggs, bacon or sausage (turkey or pork), breakfast potatoes, cheddar, avocado crema

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Bacon (3pcs)

$4.00

Drinks

THICC Lemonade

$4.00

THICC Punch

$4.00

Soda (can)

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Daily THICC Menu

Burgers & Sammiches

OG THICC Burger

$14.00

Beef patty, cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, THICC sauce

Miss Piggy

$15.00

Beef patty, bacon, cheese caramelized onions, tomato, pickles, THICC sauce.

Hollapeño

$14.00

Beef Patty, cheese, caramelized onions, Kaylin & Kaylin jalapeño pickles, THICC sauce.

Phatty Melt

$13.00

Beef patty, cheese, caramelized onions, dill pickles, THICC sauce on THICC toast.

B.A.E.

$15.00

Beef patty, American cheese, bacon, egg, bacon + onion jam, lettuce, tomato, pickles, THICC sauce

Screwburger

$14.00

Chopped cheeseburger, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, THICC sauce.

Jive Turkey

$14.00

THICC Turkey patty, cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, THICC sauce.

Nick's Burger

$15.00

Beef patty, chili, cheese, caramelized onions, dill pickles, tomato, THICC sauce

Plant Daddy

$15.00

THICC portobello patty, cheese caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, THICC sauce

Dog Patty

$3.00

Sides

THICC Fries

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Garlic Fries

$6.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Beef chili, sharp cheddar, red onion, chopped chiles (optional)

Screw Fries

$13.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Tempura fried onions rings

Frito Pie

$9.00

Fritos chips, beef chili, sharp cheddar, red onion

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Crispy fried Kaylin & Kaylin honey mustard pickles. Choice of sauce- ranch, THICC sauce.

Drinks

Apple Juice

$4.00

Water

$2.00

THICC Punch

$4.00

Soda (can)

$2.00

THICC Lemonade

$4.00

THICC Shakes

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

Strawberry Shake

$7.00

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

Bacon Shake

$9.00

Lil OG Menu *comes with fries or onion rings*

Lil THICC Burger

$11.00

2oz beef patty, cheese, THICC sauce

Lil Piggy

$11.00

2oz beef patty, cheese, bacon, THICC sauce

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Dipping Sauces

Ranch

$0.25

Blu Cheese

$0.25

THICC Sauce

$0.25

THICC Merch

Thicc T-shirt

$25.00