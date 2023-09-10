THICC Burger LA 6333 W. 3rd St #126
THICC Breakfast Menu
Mains
OG THICC Burger (Copy)
Beef patty, cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, THICC sauce
Breakfast Plate
Choice of bacon or sausage, eggs, hashbrowns
B.A.E.
Beef patty, American cheese, bacon, egg, bacon + onion jam, lettuce, tomato, pickles, THICC sauce
THICC Griddle
Bacon or sausage, egg, on a pancake battered English muffin
Breakfast Sammich
Bacon or sausage, egg, cheese on toast
Not Avocado Toast
Croissant toast, andouille bacon, fried egg, bursted tomato, arugula, aji verde, cilantro
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, bacon or sausage (turkey or pork), breakfast potatoes, cheddar, avocado crema
Daily THICC Menu
Burgers & Sammiches
OG THICC Burger
Beef patty, cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, THICC sauce
Miss Piggy
Beef patty, bacon, cheese caramelized onions, tomato, pickles, THICC sauce.
Hollapeño
Beef Patty, cheese, caramelized onions, Kaylin & Kaylin jalapeño pickles, THICC sauce.
Phatty Melt
Beef patty, cheese, caramelized onions, dill pickles, THICC sauce on THICC toast.
B.A.E.
Beef patty, American cheese, bacon, egg, bacon + onion jam, lettuce, tomato, pickles, THICC sauce
Screwburger
Chopped cheeseburger, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, THICC sauce.
Jive Turkey
THICC Turkey patty, cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, THICC sauce.
Nick's Burger
Beef patty, chili, cheese, caramelized onions, dill pickles, tomato, THICC sauce
Plant Daddy
THICC portobello patty, cheese caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, THICC sauce
Dog Patty
Sides
THICC Fries
Cheese Fries
Garlic Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Beef chili, sharp cheddar, red onion, chopped chiles (optional)
Screw Fries
Onion Rings
Tempura fried onions rings
Frito Pie
Fritos chips, beef chili, sharp cheddar, red onion
Fried Pickles
Crispy fried Kaylin & Kaylin honey mustard pickles. Choice of sauce- ranch, THICC sauce.