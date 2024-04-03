Think Greek - Port St Lucie Blvd 644 SW Port St Lucie Blvd
MENU
STARTERS
- Avgolemeno Soup$7.00
Homemade Greek lemon Chicken Soup 16 oz served with pita
- Dolamdes$7.50
(Vegan) (GF) Grape Leaves stuffed with rice & herbs
- Greek Flatbread$12.95
(Vegetarian) Flatbread topped with mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, & spinach aioli
- Chicken Greek Flatbread$16.95
Flatbread topped with mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, spinach aioli, & chicken
- Greek Flatbread with Lamb/Beef$17.95
Flatbread topped with mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, spinach aioli, & lamb/beef gyro meat
- Greek Honey Garlic Wings (10 per order)$15.95
Wings coated in homemade honey garlic sauce topped with feta
- Greek Nachos$10.75
Pita chips topped with lamb/beef gyro meat, tzatziki, spicy feta, tomatoes & onions
- Greek Quesadilla (Chicken)$11.50
Pita bread with mozzarella, feta, chicken, kalamata olives & tomatoes with tzatziki dipping sauce
- Greek Quesadilla (Lamb/Beef)$11.50
Pita bread with mozzarella, feta, lamb/beef, kalamata olives & tomatoes with tzatziki dipping sauce
- Gyropitakia™ (Greek Wonton) (4 per order)$8.50
*AWARD WINNING* Housemade wontons stuffed with lamb/beef gyromeat, goat cheese cream cheese, dill, & chives served withtzatziki dipping sauce
- Loaded Greek Fries$10.50
Fresh cut fries topped with lamb/beef gyro meat, feta & tzatziki
- Loaded Hummus Fries$10.50
(Vegetarian) Fresh cut fries topped with hummus, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, & feta
- Spanakopita$8.50
(Vegetarian) Spinach & Feta Cheese in deep dish flaky Phyllo
- Spanakorizo Arancini$8.95
(Vegetarian) Spinach & feta rice balls served with a side of Greek tomato sauce
- Think Greek Feta Stix (6 per order)$9.25
(Vegetarian) Feta stix coated with Mike's Hot Honey wrapped in a wonton wrapper, fried to order with choice of dipping sauce
SPREADS
BY THE STICK
- Chicken Souvlaki Stick$5.25
Greek style chicken kebob served with pita & tzatziki
- Greek Chicken & Waffles$9.25
Greek fried chicken souvlaki stick served with a waffle & side of homemade sweet & spicy syrup
- Kotobacon Souvlaki Stick$5.50
Greek style bacon wrapped chicken kebob served with pita & tzatziki
- Pork Souvlaki Stick$5.00
Greek style pork kebob served with pita & tzatziki
PITA SANDWICH
- Lamb/Beef Gyro Sandwich$10.75
Lamb/beef gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita
- Bifteki (Greek Style Meatball) Sandwich$10.50
Bifteki, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita
- Chicken Gyro Sandwich$10.50
Chicken gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita
- Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich$10.50
Chicken souvlaki meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita
- Falafel Sandwich$10.50
(Vegetarian) Falafel, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita
- Greek Burrito (Chicken)$12.95
Chicken, yellow rice,lettuce,tomato,onion, & tzaziki wrapped in a tortilla
- Greek Burrito (Lamb/Beef)$12.95
Lamb/beef gyro meat, yellow rice,lettuce,tomato,onion, & tzaziki wrapped in a tortilla
- Greek Philly (Chicken)$12.95
Chicken, sauteed onions, & peppers topped with mozzarella served openfaced style on a pita
- Greek Philly (Lamb/Beef)$12.95
Lamb/beef gyro meat, sauteed onions, & peppers topped with mozzarella served openfaced style on a pita
- Kotobacon Souvlaki Sandwich$11.50
Bacon wrapped chicken souvlaki meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita
- Loukaniko (Greek pork Sausage) Sandwich$10.50
Loukaniko, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita
- Pork Souvlaki Sandwich$10.50
Pork souvlaki meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita
PITA SANDWICH COMBO (sandwich & side)
- Lamb/Beef Gyro Combo$14.75
Lamb/beef gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita with choice of side
- Bifteki (Greek Style Meatball) Combo$14.50
Bifteki, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita with choice of side
- Chicken Gyro Combo$14.50
Chicken gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita with choice of side
- Chicken Souvlaki Combo$14.50
Chicken souvlaki meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita with choice of side
- Falafel Combo$14.50
(Vegetarian) Falafel, lettuce, tomato, onion, tzaztiki and a couple of fries &wrapped in a pita with choice of side
- Kotobacon Souvlaki Combo$15.75
Bacon wrapped chicken souvlaki meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita with choice of side
- Loukaniko (Greek pork Sausage) Combo$14.50
Loukaniko, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita with choice of side
- Pork Souvlaki Combo$14.50
Pork souvlaki meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, a couple of fries & tzaztiki wrapped in a pita with choice of side
PLATTER
- Lamb/Beef Gyro Platter$16.50
Lamb/Beef gyro meat served with a side of pita bread & tzatziki. Your choice of side, & small Greek salad
- Bifteki (Greek Style Meatball) Platter$15.95
2 Bifteki served with a side of pita bread & tzatziki. Your choice of side, & small Greek salad
- Chicken Gyro Platter$15.95
Chicken gyro meat served with a side of pita bread & tzatziki. Your choice of side, & small Greek salad
- Chicken Souvlaki Platter$15.95
2 Chicken souvlaki sticks served with a side of pita bread & tzatziki. Your choice of side, & small Greek salad
- Falafel Platter$15.95
(Vegetarian) 5 Falafel fritters served with a side of pita bread & tzatziki. Your choice of side, & small Greek salad
- Kotobacon Souvlaki Platter$17.50
2 Kotobacon sticks served with a side of pita bread & tzatziki. Your choice of side, & small Greek salad
- Loukaniko (Greek pork Sausage) Platter$15.95
2 Loukaniko links served with a side of pita bread & tzatziki. Your choice of side, & small Greek salad
- Pork Souvlaki Platter$15.95
2 Pork souvlaki sticks served with a side of pita bread & tzatziki. Your choice of side, & small Greek salad
THE CLASSICS (Comes with a side and a small Greek salad)
- Moussaka Dinner$15.25
Layers of potato & eggplant, kyma (tradiotional Greek red meat sauce made with ground beef, cinnamon, cloves & nutmeg) topped with bechasmel cream sauce
- Pastitsio Dinner$15.25
Layers of pasta, kyma (tradiotional Greek red meat sauce made with ground beef, cinnamon, cloves & nutmeg) topped with bechasmel cream sauce
- Spankopita Dinner$15.25
(Vegetarian) Spinach & feta baked in deep dish flaky phyllo
FAMILY FEAST
- Small Family Feast (feeds approx 2-3 people)$46.95
Lamb/beef gyro meat, Chicken gyro meat, Chicken souvlaki, Pork souvlaki, Loukaniko, Bifteki, Pita, Tzatziki & your choice of side
- Large Family Feast (feeds approx 4-5 people)$57.95
Lamb/beef gyro meat, Chicken gyro meat, Chicken souvlaki, Pork souvlaki, Loukaniko, Bifteki, Pita, Tzatziki & your choice of side
SALAD
BOWLS
SIDES
- Fresh Cut Fries$5.25
(Vegan/GF) Seasoned with salt & oregano
- Lemon Potatoes$5.25
(Vegan/GF) Potatoes roasted in a traditional Greel lemon marinade
- Pita Chips$4.50
Fried to order Pita
- Side Greek Salad$6.95
(Vegetarian) Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Feta, Kalamata Olives, & Oregano (DOES NOT COME WITH PITA OR DOLMA)
- Spicy Yasou Fries$6.75
(Vegetarian/GF) Fresh cut fries topped with tzatziki & spicy feta
- Yasou Fries$6.25
(Vegetarian/GF) Fresh cut fries topped with tzatziki & feta
- Yellow Rice (GF)$5.25
(GF) Yellow rice topped with oregano
EXTRAS
- Extra Feta$4.00
- Extra Hummus$1.25
- Extra Tzatziki$1.25
- Extra Spicy Tzatziki$1.25
- Extra Olives$4.00
- Extra Spicy Mayo$1.25
- Extra Balsamic Dressing$1.25
- Extra Evoo Vinegrette$1.25
- Extra Think Greek Ketchup$1.25
- Extra Spicy Feta$4.00
- Extra Kitrini$1.25
- Extra Lamb/Beef Gyro Meat$6.25
- Extra Chicken Gyro Meat$5.95
- Extra Falafel$5.50
- Extra Bifteki$5.95
- Extra Pita$2.00
DESSERTS
- Baklava$5.50
Phyllo pastry filled with walnuts & almonds soaked in honey
- Baklava Brownie$6.00
Fudge brownie mixed and topped with baklava
- Baklava Brownie ala mode$7.00
Baklava brownie topped with baklava ice cream
- Baklava Cheesecake$7.50
Baklava crust with a creamy cheesecake filling
- Baklava Ice Cream$5.50
Vanilla ice cream mixed with baklava
- Choco Bako$7.25
Wontons stuffed with a baklava & chocolate hazelnut mixture fried to order witha side of chocolate sauce
- Chocolate Baklava$6.50
Milk & Semi sweet chocholate covered baklava
- Chocolate Hazelnut Baklava$6.50
Baklava stuffed with chocolate hazelnut spread
- Galaktoboureko$5.75
Phyllo filled with traditional Greek custard topped with a honey simple syrup
- Greek Cannoli$4.95
Greek style ricotta mixed with cinnamon, honey, cloves, & chocolate chips in a traditional cannoli shell
- Kataifi (2)$5.75
Shredded Phyllo filled with walnuts & soaked in honey
- Rizogalo$5.25
Greek style rice pudding
- Sweet Treat Feast$27.50
1 piece of baklava, 1 piece of chocolate covered baklava, 1 piece of baklava brownie, 1 baklava cheesecake, & 1 Greek cannoli
- Ekmek Kataifi$5.25
Layers of Kataifi baked until crispy & golden topped with a creamy thick custard, whipped cream & a cherry
- Kourabiedes$1.25
- Melomakarona$1.25
- Koulourakia$1.25
VEGAN OPTIONS
- Fasolada (Greek Bean Soup) (Vegan)$7.00
Traditional Greek Tomato based bean Soup 16 oz service with your choice of pita.
- Vegan Greek Quesadilla "Chicken"$14.25
Pita bread with vegan mozzarella, vegan feta, vegan "chicken", kalamata olives, & tomatoes served with Vegan tzatziki
- Vegan Greek Quesadilla "Beyond Meat"$14.25
Pita bread with vegan mozzarella, vegan feta, vegan Beyond "Meat", kalamata olives, & tomatoes served with Vegan tzatziki
- Vegan Greek Quesadilla "Beyond Steak"$14.25
Pita bread with vegan mozzarella, vegan feta, vegan Beyond "steak", kalamata olives, & tomatoes served with Vegan tzatziki
- Vegan Greek Nachos$10.75
Pita chips topped with chick peas, hummus, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, & onions
- Small side Vegan Tzatziki$1.75
Homemade Vegan tzatziki
- Vegan Beyond "Meat" Gyro Sandwich (w/ Vegan Tzatziki)$13.75
Vegan Beyond "meat" lettuce, tomatoes, onions,a couple of fries, &Vegan tzatziki wrapped in a pita
- Vegan "Chicken" Gyro Sandwich (w/ Vegan Tzatziki)$13.75
Vegan "chicken" lettuce, tomatoes, onions, a couple of fries, &Vegan tzatziki wrapped in a pita
- Vegan Greek Philly w/ Beyond "Steak"$13.75
Vegan Beyond "Steak" sauteed with onions & peppers topped with Vegan mozzarella served open face style on a pita
- Vegan Falafel Sandwich (w/ hummus)$10.50
(Vegan) Falafel, lettuce, tomato, onion, hummus and a couple of fries &wrapped in a pita
- Vegan Beyond "Meat" Gyro COMBO(w/ Vegan Tzatziki)[NO feta on salad]$16.75
Vegan Beyond "meat" lettuce, tomatoes, onions,a couple of fries, &Vegan tzatziki wrapped in a pita with a choice of side
- Vegan "Chicken" Gyro COMBO (w/ Vegan Tzatziki)[NO feta on salad]$16.75
Vegan "chicken" lettuce, tomatoes, onions, a couple of fries, &Vegan tzatziki wrapped in a pita with a choice of side
- Vegan Falafel COMBO(w/ hummus)[NO feta on salad]$14.50
(Vegan) Falafel, lettuce, tomato, onion, hummus and a couple of fries &wrapped in a pita with a choice of side
- Vegan Falafel PLATTER (w/ hummus)[NO feta on salad]$15.95
(Vegan) 5 Falafel fritters served with a side of pita bread & hummus. Your choice of side, & small [NO feta] Greek salad
- Vegan Falafel Chickpea Bowl$13.50
(Vegan) Falafel chickpea bowl with grilled peppers & onions, lettuce topped with hummus
- Vegan Baklava "Cheese"cake (GF)$7.50
- Vegan Rizogalo$5.75
Greek Rice pudding made with vanilla Almond milk
- Extra Vegan Beyond "Meat"$7.50
- Extra Vegan "Chicken"$7.50