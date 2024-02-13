Hungry Man Plate
EARLY RISERS
- EARLY BIRD BREAKFAST$8.88
Three eggs any way. Grits and 6 Little Smokies. Hashbrown
- EARLY BIRD OMELETTE$8.88
Three egg omellete with your choice of onion, bell pepper, mushroom, jalapeños, tomatoes, cheese, diced ham or diced turkey ham. Grits. Hashbrown
- BST$6.88
Bacon, Spinach, Tomatoe on Toast
- Beef Kielbasa Link Breakfast Sandwich$6.88
Beef Kielbasa Link grilled on Toast served with your choice of Fried Egg Hard, Over Easy Egg, and Cheese.
Hungry Man Plate Location and Ordering Hours
(713) 281-1410
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 10PM