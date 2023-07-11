Third Hill Brewing Co. 8216 Georgia Avenue
THBC Beer
Draft Beer
1 - Mallory's Happy Juice
Sure to make more than just Mallory happy. An American twist on a classic hefeweizen that is light and refreshing. Find your happy place. 5.5% Alc. by Vol.
5 - Eighty Two Sixteen
An IPA for our friends the Hop-Heads. Unfiltered and unashamed to show off the Citra and Amarillo hops. Know where you came from and where you belong. 7.1% Alc. by Vol.
6 - Thank You Matt
A big thanks to our Kiwi mate. Showcasing Strata hops, and supported by Mosaic, this hazy IPA is both juicy and a dank. Naturally carbonated leads to a perfect mouthfeel. 6.8% Alc. by Vol.
8 - Agree to Disagree
When he wants to name it one thing, and she wants a different name... A refreshing amber ale with a hint of "roastiness' caramel and a soft bitterness for balance. 6% Alc. by Vol.
9 - The Brown Nitro Experiment
Sometimes an experiment just plain works, this time on NITRO. Still a roasty stout with hints of coffee and chocolate, only creamier. 8% Alc. by Vol.
11 - Thank You Emma
A tribute to our favorite Brit. Nothing says thank you like juicy and aromatic Citra and Mosaic hops. 7.1% Alc. by Vol.
14 - The Brown Experiment
Sometimes an experiment just plain works. A roasty stout with hints of coffee and chocolate. We promise it isn't heavy! 8% Alc. by Vol.
16 - 5th Floor
Astro Lab Brewing's farmhouse saison featuring Wai'iti and El Dorado hops.
Show Some Love
"Show some love" and pay it forward. Buy a beer for someone.
THBC 4-packs
Merch
Men's
THBC Heather T-Shirt
THBC Black T-Shirt
THBC Navy T-Shirt
Third Hill Brewing Co Men’s Short Sleeve T-Shirt Hemmed sleeves, side seamed, Set-in 1×1 baby rib collar, tear away label, 90/10 cotton/polyester
THBC Black Sweatshirt
Third Hill Brewing Co. Midweight Hooded Sweatshirt Jersey lined hood, 1×1 ribbing at cuffs & waistband, Front pouch pocket, 80/20 cotton/polyester blend fleece with 100% cotton face.
Women's
THBC Heather T-Shirt
Third Hill Brewing Co. Women’s Short Sleeve Boyfriend Crew Set-in 1×1 baby rib collar, longer body length, side seams, tear away label, 90/10 cotton/polyester.
THBC Black T-Shirt
Third Hill Brewing Co. Women’s Short Sleeve Boyfriend Crew Set-in 1×1 baby rib collar, longer body length, side seams, tear away label, 90/10 cotton/polyester.
THBC Navy T-Shirt
Third Hill Brewing Co. Women’s Short Sleeve Boyfriend Crew Set-in 1×1 baby rib collar, longer body length, side seams, tear away label, 90/10 cotton/polyester.
THBC Navy Racerback
Third Hill Brewing Co. branded racerback tank. 60% combed ringspun cotton, 40% polyester lightweight jersey.
Other
Koozies
Keep your Third Hill Brewing Co. beer cold and show your love at the same time.
THBC Navy/White Trucker
Third Hill Brewing Co. classic snap back trucker hat. Mid profile crown with slight curved bill. Navy front panel with THBC logo patch and white mesh back.
THBC Heather/Black Trucker
Third Hill Brewing Co. classic snap back trucker hat. Mid profile crown with slight curved bill. Heather grey front panel with THBC logo patch and black mesh back.
THBC Mountain Sticker
Food
Saoco
Chicken Empanadas
Cuban seasoned chicken
Cuban Sandwich
Mojo pork, ham, homemade pickles, Swiss cheese, seasoned mustard on Cuban bread.
Miami Frita Burger
Beef and Chorizo patty, sweet plantains, queso fresco, signature sauces and potato shreds.