Third Hill Brewing Co. 8216 Georgia Avenue

THBC Beer

Draft Beer

1 - Mallory's Happy Juice

$7.00+

Sure to make more than just Mallory happy. An American twist on a classic hefeweizen that is light and refreshing. Find your happy place. 5.5% Alc. by Vol.

5 - Eighty Two Sixteen

$7.00+

An IPA for our friends the Hop-Heads. Unfiltered and unashamed to show off the Citra and Amarillo hops. Know where you came from and where you belong. 7.1% Alc. by Vol.

6 - Thank You Matt

$8.00+

A big thanks to our Kiwi mate. Showcasing Strata hops, and supported by Mosaic, this hazy IPA is both juicy and a dank. Naturally carbonated leads to a perfect mouthfeel. 6.8% Alc. by Vol.

8 - Agree to Disagree

$7.00+

When he wants to name it one thing, and she wants a different name... A refreshing amber ale with a hint of "roastiness' caramel and a soft bitterness for balance. 6% Alc. by Vol.

9 - The Brown Nitro Experiment

$9.00+

Sometimes an experiment just plain works, this time on NITRO. Still a roasty stout with hints of coffee and chocolate, only creamier. 8% Alc. by Vol.

11 - Thank You Emma

$8.00+

A tribute to our favorite Brit. Nothing says thank you like juicy and aromatic Citra and Mosaic hops. 7.1% Alc. by Vol.

14 - The Brown Experiment

$7.00+

Sometimes an experiment just plain works. A roasty stout with hints of coffee and chocolate. We promise it isn't heavy! 8% Alc. by Vol.

16 - 5th Floor

$7.00+

Astro Lab Brewing's farmhouse saison featuring Wai'iti and El Dorado hops.

Show Some Love

$7.00

"Show some love" and pay it forward. Buy a beer for someone.

THBC 4-packs

Mallory's Happy Juice

$15.00

Sure to make more than just Mallory happy. An American twist on a classic hefeweizen that is light and refreshing. Find your happy place. 5.5% Alc. by Vol. 4 pk. - 1 Pint Cans 5.5% Alc. by Vol.

Thank You Matt

$17.00

A big thanks to our Kiwi mate. Showcasing Strata hops, this hazy IPA is both juicy and a dank 6.8% Alc. by Vol. 4 pk. - 1 pint cans

Thank You Emma

$17.00

A tribute to our favorite Brit. Nothing says thank you like juicy and aromatic Citra and Mosaic hops. 7.1% Alc. by Vol. 4 pk. - 1 Pint Cans

Agree to Disagree

$15.00

When he wants to name it one thing, and she wants a different name... A refreshing amber ale with a hint of "roastiness' caramel and a soft bitterness for balance. 6% Alc. by Vol. 4 pk. - 1 Pint Cans

The Brown Experiment

$17.00

Sometimes an experiment just plain works. A roasty stout with hints of coffee and chocolate. We promise it isn't heavy! 8% Alc. by Vol. 4 pk. - 1 Pint Cans

Eighty Two Sixteen

$16.00

An IPA for our friends, the Hop-Heads. Unfiltered and unashamed to show off the Citra and Mosaic hops. Know where you came from and where you belong. 7.1% Alc. by Vol. 4 pk. - 1 Pint Cans

Merch

Men's

THBC Heather T-Shirt

$20.00

THBC Black T-Shirt

$20.00

THBC Navy T-Shirt

$20.00

Third Hill Brewing Co Men’s Short Sleeve T-Shirt Hemmed sleeves, side seamed, Set-in 1×1 baby rib collar, tear away label, 90/10 cotton/polyester

THBC Black Sweatshirt

$45.00

Third Hill Brewing Co. Midweight Hooded Sweatshirt Jersey lined hood, 1×1 ribbing at cuffs & waistband, Front pouch pocket, 80/20 cotton/polyester blend fleece with 100% cotton face.

Women's

THBC Heather T-Shirt

$20.00

Third Hill Brewing Co. Women’s Short Sleeve Boyfriend Crew Set-in 1×1 baby rib collar, longer body length, side seams, tear away label, 90/10 cotton/polyester.

THBC Black T-Shirt

$20.00

Third Hill Brewing Co. Women’s Short Sleeve Boyfriend Crew Set-in 1×1 baby rib collar, longer body length, side seams, tear away label, 90/10 cotton/polyester.

THBC Navy T-Shirt

$20.00

Third Hill Brewing Co. Women’s Short Sleeve Boyfriend Crew Set-in 1×1 baby rib collar, longer body length, side seams, tear away label, 90/10 cotton/polyester.

THBC Navy Racerback

$25.00

Third Hill Brewing Co. branded racerback tank. 60% combed ringspun cotton, 40% polyester lightweight jersey.

Other

Koozies

$3.00

Keep your Third Hill Brewing Co. beer cold and show your love at the same time.

THBC Navy/White Trucker

$25.00

Third Hill Brewing Co. classic snap back trucker hat. Mid profile crown with slight curved bill. Navy front panel with THBC logo patch and white mesh back.

THBC Heather/Black Trucker

$25.00

Third Hill Brewing Co. classic snap back trucker hat. Mid profile crown with slight curved bill. Heather grey front panel with THBC logo patch and black mesh back.

THBC Mountain Sticker

$1.00

Food

Saoco

Chicken Empanadas

$10.00+Out of stock

Cuban seasoned chicken

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Mojo pork, ham, homemade pickles, Swiss cheese, seasoned mustard on Cuban bread.

Miami Frita Burger

$12.50Out of stock

Beef and Chorizo patty, sweet plantains, queso fresco, signature sauces and potato shreds.

Cuban Nachos

$8.00

Wine

White Wine

Flannery Hill Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Croix d'Or Chardonnay

$8.00

Red Wine

Equoia Pinot Noir

$7.00

Rose

Croix d'Or Syrah

$7.00

N/A Bevs

Carbonated

Sanpellegrino Limonata

$3.00

Sanpellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

Honest Kids' Organic Juice Box

Appley Ever After

$2.00

Super Fruit Punch

$2.00

Berry Good Lemonade

$2.00

Goodness Grapeness

$2.00