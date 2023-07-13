Popular Items

Thai Tea (16oz)

$3.75

8c. Fresh Rolls

$7.95

Green leaf lettuce, cilantro, cucumber, and choice of meat (chicken, shrimp, or tofu) wrapped in rice paper. Served with Thai peanut sauce. (2 pieces)

25. Spicy Thai Fried Rice

$11.95

Choice of Meat, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Basil, Chili, and Eggs


APPETIZERS

1. Chicken Sa-tay

$6.95

Chicken marinated with coconut milk, Thai herbs, and spices. Served with Thai peanut sauce and cucumber salad. (4 pieces)

2. Spring Rolls

$6.95

Spring roll wrapper filled with glass noodles, cabbage, and carrot. Served with Thai sweet and sour plum sauce. (5 pieces)

3. Pot Sticker

$6.95

Grilled ground Chicken and Vegetables wrapped in wanton skin steamed and grilled. Served with ginger sauce (8 pcs)

4. Fried Squid

$7.95

Crispy deep-fried calamari. Served with house-special sauce. (8 pcs)

5. Tod Mun

$7.95

Deep Fried fish cake. Served with cucumber dip (6 pcs)

6. Angel Wings

$10.95

Stuffed Chicken Wings with ground chicken, clear noodles, cabbage, deep-fried, and served with special plum sauce and cucumbers. (2 pcs)

7. Curry Puff

$8.95

Ground Chicken, Onions, Potatoes, and Yellow Curry in Deep-Fried Puff pastry pockets. (4 pcs)

8a. Deep Fried Shrimp

$7.95

Tempura-Fried Shrimp. Served with plums sauce

8b. Fried Chicken Wings and Legs

$10.95

8c. Fresh Rolls

$7.95

Green leaf lettuce, cilantro, cucumber, and choice of meat (chicken, shrimp, or tofu) wrapped in rice paper. Served with Thai peanut sauce. (2 pieces)

8d. Beef Jerky Served with Sticky Rice

$11.95

SOUPS

9. Wonton Soup

$11.95

Wanton with Chicken, Shrimp, Vegetables, Green Onions, and Cilantro

10. Tom Kha

$11.95

Thai-style coconut milk soup with lemongrass, galanga, kaffir lime leaves, tomatoes, red onion, green onion, cilantro, and mushrooms.

11. Tom Yum

$11.95

Thai-style hot and sour soup with lemongrass, galanga, kaffir lime leaves, tomatoes, red onion, green onion, cilantro, and mushrooms.

12. Spicy Shrimp Soup

$12.95

Hot and Sour soup with Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Lemon Grass, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Cilantro, and Chili

13. Noodle Soup (Pho Soup)

$11.95

Choice of meat with Noodles, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Cilantro, and Meatballs

14. Gaul Loan

$12.95

Choice of meat with Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Cilantro, and Meatballs

SALADS

15. Somtum (Papaya Salad)

$11.95

Green papaya with shrimp, carrots, green beans, tomatoes, and crushed peanuts. Mixed with Thai spicy chili and lime dressing. Served on a bed of lettuce.

16. Family Size Papaya Salad (Tum Tard)

$22.95

Include Papaya Salad, Hard Boiled Eggs, Fried Fish, Noodles, Pork, and Cabbage

17. Beef Thai Salad (Yum Nuean)

$12.95

Grilled beef with red onion, green onion, cucumber, and tomatoes. Mixed with Thai spicy chili and lime dressing. Served on a bed of lettuce.

18. Laab

$12.95

Choice of ground meat, onions, cilantro, green onions with lime juice, cucumbers, and cabbage

19. Squid Salad

$12.95

Steamed squid with lemongrass, cucumber, red onion, green onion, and tomatoes. Mixed with Thai spicy chili and lime dressing. Served on a bed of lettuce.

20. Yum Silver Noodle

$12.95

Shrimp, Ground Pork, Onions, and Lettuce

RICE DISHES

21. Sticky Rice

$2.95

22. Steamed Rice

$2.50

23. Brown Rice

$2.95

24. Thai Fried Rice

$11.95

Choice of Meat, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Green Onions, and Eggs

25. Spicy Thai Fried Rice

$11.95

Choice of Meat, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Basil, Chili, and Eggs

CURRIES

26. Mussamun

$11.95

Mussamun Curry Paste, coconut milk, choice of meat, potatoes, onions, and top with peanuts

27. Gang Karee (Yellow Curry)

$11.95

Yellow Curry Paste, coconut milk, choice of meat, potatoes, and onions

28. Gang Gai (Red Curry)

$11.95

Red Curry Paste, coconut milk, choice of meat, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and basil

29. Gang Ke Oh Wahn (Green Curry)

$11.95

Green Curry Paste, coconut milk, choice of meat, bamboo, green peppers, eggplant, and basil

30. Panang

$11.95

Panang Curry Paste with bell pepper, coconut milk, choice of meat, and basil

NOODLES

31. Pad Thai

$11.95

Choice of meat, noodles, eggs, ground peanuts, cabbage, and carrots

32. Rad Nah

$11.95

Choice of meat, noodles, and broccoli with gravy

33. Pad See Ew

$11.95

Choice of meat, eggs, noodles, broccoli, and carrots

34. Gai Kua (Thai Noodle)

$11.95

Stir-Fry with Chicken and rice noodles with onions, carrots, eggs top with lettuce, and ground peanuts

35. Spicy Noodles (Pad Kee Mao)

$11.95

Choice of meat, eggs, green and red peppers, and basils

36. Silver Noodles

$11.95

Choice of meat, eggs, mixed vegetables and green onions

37. Chow Mein

$11.95

Choice of meat, noodles, and mixed vegetables

SEAFOOD

38. Tri-Flavor Salmon

$14.95

Deep Fried Salmon topped with delicious pineapple special sauce with steamed broccoli

39. Seafood Karpow

$16.95

Seafood combo, sauteed with bell peppers & onions, served in a fresh chili garlic sauce, and Thai basil

40. Pad Kha Pao Squid (Thai Squid Basil)

$14.95

Sauteed with garlic chili, bell pepper, onions, and basil

41. Spicy Fish

$14.95

Fried Fish (Tilapia) with spicy mixed vegetables

42. Pad Phet Talay

$16.95

Combination seafood, sauteed w/ bell peppers, bamboo shoots, mushrooms; served in a red curry paste sauce with Thai basil

ENTREES

43. Wonderful Garlic

$11.95

Stir-Fried with roast garlic, onions, carrots, mushrooms, and broccoli seasoned with black pepper

44. Lively Ginger

$11.95

Choice of meat, stir-fried with julienne fresh cut ginger, onions, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, and broccoli

45. Supreme Cashew Nuts

$11.95

Stir-Fried with cashew nuts, onions, bell pepper, and mushrooms

46. Phad Prik Khing

$12.95

Choice of meat, red curry paste, green beans, and basils

47. Phad Prik

$11.95

Choice of meat with mixed vegetables

48. Sweet and Sour

$11.95

Choice of meat with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and pineapple tidbits

49. Mixed Vegetables

$12.95

Choice of meat with mixed vegetables and fried garlic

DESSERTS

Fried Banana with Coconut Meat

$6.95

Sweet Sticky Rice and Mango

$8.95

Sankaya (Thai Custard)

$4.95

BEVERAGES

Hot Tea

$2.00

Thai Coffee

$3.75

Thai Tea (16oz)

$3.75

Soda (12oz Can)

$1.00

Soda (16.9 oz plastic bottle)

Fruit Juice

$2.00

Bottle of Water (16.9 oz)

$1.50

DAILY SPECIALS

Crab Wonton

$7.95

Deep fried wonton stuffed with imitation crab meat and cream cheese. Served with Thai sweet and sour plum sauce. (7 pieces)