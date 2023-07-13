Thong Thai
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
1. Chicken Sa-tay
Chicken marinated with coconut milk, Thai herbs, and spices. Served with Thai peanut sauce and cucumber salad. (4 pieces)
2. Spring Rolls
Spring roll wrapper filled with glass noodles, cabbage, and carrot. Served with Thai sweet and sour plum sauce. (5 pieces)
3. Pot Sticker
Grilled ground Chicken and Vegetables wrapped in wanton skin steamed and grilled. Served with ginger sauce (8 pcs)
4. Fried Squid
Crispy deep-fried calamari. Served with house-special sauce. (8 pcs)
5. Tod Mun
Deep Fried fish cake. Served with cucumber dip (6 pcs)
6. Angel Wings
Stuffed Chicken Wings with ground chicken, clear noodles, cabbage, deep-fried, and served with special plum sauce and cucumbers. (2 pcs)
7. Curry Puff
Ground Chicken, Onions, Potatoes, and Yellow Curry in Deep-Fried Puff pastry pockets. (4 pcs)
8a. Deep Fried Shrimp
Tempura-Fried Shrimp. Served with plums sauce
8b. Fried Chicken Wings and Legs
8c. Fresh Rolls
Green leaf lettuce, cilantro, cucumber, and choice of meat (chicken, shrimp, or tofu) wrapped in rice paper. Served with Thai peanut sauce. (2 pieces)
8d. Beef Jerky Served with Sticky Rice
SOUPS
9. Wonton Soup
Wanton with Chicken, Shrimp, Vegetables, Green Onions, and Cilantro
10. Tom Kha
Thai-style coconut milk soup with lemongrass, galanga, kaffir lime leaves, tomatoes, red onion, green onion, cilantro, and mushrooms.
11. Tom Yum
Thai-style hot and sour soup with lemongrass, galanga, kaffir lime leaves, tomatoes, red onion, green onion, cilantro, and mushrooms.
12. Spicy Shrimp Soup
Hot and Sour soup with Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Lemon Grass, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Cilantro, and Chili
13. Noodle Soup (Pho Soup)
Choice of meat with Noodles, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Cilantro, and Meatballs
14. Gaul Loan
Choice of meat with Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Cilantro, and Meatballs
SALADS
15. Somtum (Papaya Salad)
Green papaya with shrimp, carrots, green beans, tomatoes, and crushed peanuts. Mixed with Thai spicy chili and lime dressing. Served on a bed of lettuce.
16. Family Size Papaya Salad (Tum Tard)
Include Papaya Salad, Hard Boiled Eggs, Fried Fish, Noodles, Pork, and Cabbage
17. Beef Thai Salad (Yum Nuean)
Grilled beef with red onion, green onion, cucumber, and tomatoes. Mixed with Thai spicy chili and lime dressing. Served on a bed of lettuce.
18. Laab
Choice of ground meat, onions, cilantro, green onions with lime juice, cucumbers, and cabbage
19. Squid Salad
Steamed squid with lemongrass, cucumber, red onion, green onion, and tomatoes. Mixed with Thai spicy chili and lime dressing. Served on a bed of lettuce.
20. Yum Silver Noodle
Shrimp, Ground Pork, Onions, and Lettuce
RICE DISHES
CURRIES
26. Mussamun
Mussamun Curry Paste, coconut milk, choice of meat, potatoes, onions, and top with peanuts
27. Gang Karee (Yellow Curry)
Yellow Curry Paste, coconut milk, choice of meat, potatoes, and onions
28. Gang Gai (Red Curry)
Red Curry Paste, coconut milk, choice of meat, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, and basil
29. Gang Ke Oh Wahn (Green Curry)
Green Curry Paste, coconut milk, choice of meat, bamboo, green peppers, eggplant, and basil
30. Panang
Panang Curry Paste with bell pepper, coconut milk, choice of meat, and basil
NOODLES
31. Pad Thai
Choice of meat, noodles, eggs, ground peanuts, cabbage, and carrots
32. Rad Nah
Choice of meat, noodles, and broccoli with gravy
33. Pad See Ew
Choice of meat, eggs, noodles, broccoli, and carrots
34. Gai Kua (Thai Noodle)
Stir-Fry with Chicken and rice noodles with onions, carrots, eggs top with lettuce, and ground peanuts
35. Spicy Noodles (Pad Kee Mao)
Choice of meat, eggs, green and red peppers, and basils
36. Silver Noodles
Choice of meat, eggs, mixed vegetables and green onions
37. Chow Mein
Choice of meat, noodles, and mixed vegetables
SEAFOOD
38. Tri-Flavor Salmon
Deep Fried Salmon topped with delicious pineapple special sauce with steamed broccoli
39. Seafood Karpow
Seafood combo, sauteed with bell peppers & onions, served in a fresh chili garlic sauce, and Thai basil
40. Pad Kha Pao Squid (Thai Squid Basil)
Sauteed with garlic chili, bell pepper, onions, and basil
41. Spicy Fish
Fried Fish (Tilapia) with spicy mixed vegetables
42. Pad Phet Talay
Combination seafood, sauteed w/ bell peppers, bamboo shoots, mushrooms; served in a red curry paste sauce with Thai basil
ENTREES
43. Wonderful Garlic
Stir-Fried with roast garlic, onions, carrots, mushrooms, and broccoli seasoned with black pepper
44. Lively Ginger
Choice of meat, stir-fried with julienne fresh cut ginger, onions, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, and broccoli
45. Supreme Cashew Nuts
Stir-Fried with cashew nuts, onions, bell pepper, and mushrooms
46. Phad Prik Khing
Choice of meat, red curry paste, green beans, and basils
47. Phad Prik
Choice of meat with mixed vegetables
48. Sweet and Sour
Choice of meat with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and pineapple tidbits
49. Mixed Vegetables
Choice of meat with mixed vegetables and fried garlic