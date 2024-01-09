Thorabella's 15 E. Wilson Street
Starters
- Sausage Giambotta$9.00
- Burratta$10.00
fig, mostarda, grilled ciabatta
- Seasonal Bruchetta$7.00
ask your server for this months market fresh selection
- Brussels Sprouts$7.00
onion shallots, bacon. honey and lemon
- Eggplant tower$7.00
roasted eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, portabella, cherry tomato, aged balsamic
- Meatball Pop$8.00
skewered mini meatballs draped with angel hair pasta
- Crab Fingers$12.00
lemon, olive oil, avocado and garlic
- Shrimp Francese$12.00
egg washed shrimp, baby spinach, lemon butter sauce with roasted pine nuts
- Filet Pizzaiola$13.00
roasted red pepper and portabella in a rich red sauce
- Arancini Flight$9.00
- Stuffed Pepper$9.00
The Green's / Soup
- Caesar Salad$8.00
romain lettuce, toasted croutons, parmigiano reggiano
- Caprese Salad$9.00
sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, red onion, basil
- Charred Apple$11.00
arugula, cashews, red onion, prosciutto, toasted croutons, champagne vinaigrette
- Thorabella$8.00
romain lettuce, carrots, tomato, cucumber, radicchio, italian vinaigarette
- Spinach$10.00
candied pecans, gorgonzola, pomegranate, poppy seed dressing
- Panzanella$10.00
tomato wedges, red onion, cucumber, ciabatta bread, ciliegine fresh mozzarella and basil
- Orzo Pasta Salad$10.00
cold orzo, cherry tomato, cucumber, asparagus tips, chopped broccoli, red onion, gorgonzola in a balsamic vinaigarette
- Soup Of The Day$5.00
Bilancia
Carne
Flatbread
- Ellis$13.00
chicken and broccoli with alfredo sauce
- Bully$14.00
prosciutto, fig, marscopone, cheese, arugla, honey, drizzle
- Lyric$14.00
shrimp, cherry tomato, eggplant, brie and pesto
- Theory$13.00
teleggio cheese, portabella, pistachio, baby spinach, balsamic reduction
- Arlo$10.00
italian caprese with mozzarella cheese, tomato
Panini
- Ebeling$11.00
zucchini, roasted red pepper, eggplant, portabella, yellow squash & fresh mozzarella cheese with pasta sauce
- Nero$11.00
prosciutto, mortadella, salami, provolone cheese, italian aioli
- Ventura$11.00
tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic reduction
- Tassone$11.00
chicken or eggplant, mozarella cheese, marinara
- Rogers$11.00
filet mignon, portabella mushrooms, baby spinach with a demi-glaze
Wine the Glass
- La Perlina Moscato$9.00
- Amor Prosecco$10.00
- Giorgio Pinot Grigio$8.00
- Bocelli Pinot Grigio$10.00
- Loop Sauvignon Blanc$10.00
- Fess Parker Riesling$10.00
- EBB+Flow Chard$11.00
- Ammunition Pinot Noir$12.00
- La Quercia Montpulciano$12.00
- Poggio Chianti$10.00
- Bocelli Sangiovese$11.00
- Apessemento Sangiovese$13.00
- Mettler Blend$12.00
- Alias Cabernet$9.00
- Ammunition Cab$13.00
- Robes Zinfandel$12.00
- Casas del Bosque$10.00
- Avia$9.00
- Principiano$22.00
- Badia$12.00
- Rubus$12.00
Wine By The Bottle
- Fess Parker Riesling$38.00
- La Perlina Moscato$34.00
- Amor Prosecco$38.00
- Giorgio Pinot Grigio$30.00
- Bocelli Pinot Grigio$38.00
- The Loop Sauvignon Blanc$38.00
- EBB+Flow Chard$42.00
- Mettler Chard$58.00
- Ammunition Noir$46.00
- Kate Arnold Noir$58.00
- La Quercia Montepulcino$46.00
- Poggio$38.00
- Bocelli Sangiovese$42.00
- Apppasimento Sangiovese$50.00
- Guinigi di Montalcino$139.00
- Guinigi Barolo$130.00
- Mettler Blend$46.00
- Alias Cabernet$34.00
- Ammunition Cabernet$50.00
- Twenty Rows Cabernet$64.00
- Rubus Red Zin$46.00
- Casas del Bosque$38.00
- Avia$34.00
- Nattardi$51.00
- Principiano$86.00
- Badia$46.00
Beverages
Beer Canned Cocktails
- Lite$4.00
- Dos Equis$4.00
- Budlite$4.00
- Mich Ultra$4.00
- Hazy Beer Hug$7.00
- King Sue$7.00
- Hideout bHazy$7.00
- Hazy is Lazy$7.00
- Founders Rubaeus$7.00
- Cut Transfusion$10.00
- Cut Cut Bloody Mary$10.00
- Cut White Russian$10.00
- Cut Vodka Mule$10.00
- Cut Whiskey Mule$10.00
- Moretti$7.00
- Murphys Stout$8.00
- Hopular Kid$9.00
- Alterior Motive$10.00
- Hazy Jane$10.00