ThoroughBread
Cookies
- Chocolate Chip$4.50
Our take on THE classic cookie and our best selling cookie. If you're only going to try one of our cookies, this is the one to start with. You won't be disappointed.
- Chocolate Chip & Pecan$4.50
Our classic Chocolate Chip cookie with Texas Pecans. The pecans add a savory component that balances the sweetness of the cookie beautifully.
- Banana Nutella®$5.00
Our banana cookie dough STUFFED with Nutella. Reminiscent of the most decadent banana bread you've had, but in cookie form. We highly recommend this cookie to anyone who hasn't tried it before, it's special.
- Peanut Butter & Jelly$5.00Out of stock
A nod to our favorite childhood sandwich, but in cookie form. It's our peanut butter cookie dough STUFFED with raspberry preserves. Sweet, savory, and tart, this cookie is a staff and fan favorite!
- Trail Mix$6.50
We're not trying to pretend this cookie is healthy, but it's definitely the most healthful of our cookies! Inspired by camping trips, hiking excursions, and spending time on the Greenbelt, we set out to make the perfect cookie to throw in your backpack as a snack on your way to the South Rim in Big Bend National Park. We use half of the amount of cookie dough we normally use per cookie and stuff it with a made in-house trail mix blend of nuts, seeds, and dried fruit. Absolutely delicious!
- German Chocolate$6.50
Our favorite cake in cookie form. We use a chocolate cookie dough base and add in coconut flakes, chocolate chips, and pecans.
- Pumpkin Cream Cheese$5.50
*FALL SPECIAL* We all love pumpkin spice season! We make a pumpkin cookie dough and stuff it with a cream cheese frosting to make our most anticipated special cookie of all time. These gems are perfectly spiced, sweet, and tangy from the cream cheese frosting creating one of our most addicting cookies.
Breads
- White Sourdough Loaf - Organic$10.00Out of stock
Our workhorse loaf and best-selling bread. Made with organic flours and naturally fermented for days so it is more flavorful and easier to digest than most breads. Perfect for sandwiches, toast, or savoring solo. Elevate every meal.
- Wheat Sourdough Loaf - Organic$11.00Out of stock
Our heartiest and most flavorful sourdough bread. Made with 100% organic whole-grain wheat flour and packed tight with a blend of pumpkin, sesame, and poppy seeds. Perfect for sandwiches, dunking in soup, or served simply with a smear of high-quality butter.
- Rye Sourdough Loaf - Organic$10.00Out of stock
Our take on a deli rye. The bread we wish all Pastrami Sandwiches were served on. Made with all organic flours and balanced with just a hint of caraway seeds to add a floral note. Don't sleep on our Rye Sourdough. Those who know, know.
- White Traditional Loaf - Organic$10.00Out of stock
The perfect PB&J bread. Lighter and fluffier than our naturally fermented sourdough breads, the White Traditional Loaf is excellent for lunch sandwiches, grilled cheese, and makes a delicious Bread Pudding when it's getting stale. This bread is enriched with grapeseed oil and slightly sweetened making it irresistible.
Burridoughs™
- Ham, Egg & Cheese$7.00Out of stock
Stuffed with ham, perfectly cooked eggs, and cheese, these pastries are seriously delicious and are the perfect on-the-go breakfast option.
- Avocado, Egg & Cheese$7.00Out of stock
Stuffed with crushed avocado, perfectly cooked eggs, and cheese, these pastries are seriously delicious and are the perfect on-the-go vegetarian breakfast option.
- Brisket, Egg & Cheese$8.50Out of stock
*MADE WITH HOUSE-SMOKED BRISKET* Stuffed with brisket, perfectly cooked eggs, and cheese, these pastries are seriously delicious and are the perfect on-the-go breakfast option.
Pastry
Drinks
- Drip Coffee - 12oz$3.00
*MEDIUM* Served hot and brewed from Spokesman Coffee's MEXICO - Veracruz Regional (VCR) coffee beans. Notes of chocolate, caramel, almond, and orange. Equally delicious served "black" or with your favorite creamer.
- Cold Brew - 16oz$4.50
Served cold without ice to prevent dilution. Brewed overnight from Spokesman Coffee's MEXICO - Veracruz Regional (VCR) coffee beans. Notes of chocolate, caramel, almond, and orange. Equally delicious served "black" or with your favorite creamer.
- Topo Chico$2.00
The world's best carbonated water
- Whole Milk$2.00
*SMALL* Served cold. Intended for dunking cookies into, but still delicious on its own.