Three Amigos Mexican Grill 1014 North Lincoln Street
Food
Appetizers and Dips
- Bola Chile$10.25
- Chicken Nachos$13.99
Fried tortilla with cheese dip, pico de Gallo, sour cream & grilled chicken
- Chicken Wings$13.99+
- Chori-Papas$8.99
French, fries and Mexican chorizo with our homemade cheese dip
- Chori-Queso$9.99
Mexican chorizo sausage with cheese dip
- Cowboy Nachos$16.99
Fried tortilla with cheese dip, pico de Gallo, gresh jalapeños & carne asada
- Nachos Acapulco$17.99
Jumbo Mexican shrimp sauteed in garlio butter and served on nachos topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream & pico de Gallo
- Nachos Supremo$16.99
Cheese nachos with beef, chicken, regried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Soup of the Day$6.99
- Taquitos$13.99
Fried chicken taquitos, sour cream & red sauce
- Traditional Guacamole$9.99
Tradicional homema de guacamole 8 onz
Bowl
Chimichangas
Combinaciones
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas de Camaron$17.99
Three shrimp enchiladas dipped in chease dip
- Enchiladas poblanas$14.99
Three enchiladas with our traditional mole sauce
- Enchiladas Supremas$15.95
- Green Enchiladas$14.99
- Red Enchiladas$14.99
Three enchiladas with our homemade red sauce choice of chicken or beef
- Three amigos enchiladas$15.99
Three enchiladas with our three special sauces, red sauce, green sauce and cheese sauce, choice of chicken or beef
- Vegan enchiladas$13.99
Three enchiladas stuffed with bell pepper, mushrooms served with black beans and Mexican salad
Especiales
Fajitas
KidsMenu
New Plates
- Texas Burrito$17.99
One big burrito filled with shrimp, steak, chicken, covered in cheese dip and green salsa
- Fajita Bowl$14.99
Choice between steack- chicken- or shrimp over our veggie fajita mix
- Burrito Deluxe$17.99
Two burritos filled with refried beans, ground beef and shredded chicken & burrito sauce on top
- Nachos Fajitas$15.99
Choose between steack- chicken- or shrimp over our veggie fajitas mix
- Mexican Burrito$16.99
Two burritos filled whit beef, refried beans, cheese dip and red sauce
- Three Amigos shish kebab$19.99
Chicken and shrimp shish kebab covered with cheese
- Fajita Taco Salad$15.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with refried beans, choice between chicken or beef fajitas, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Quesabirria - each$4.99
Made of tender birria meat and melted cheese, onoin & cilantro, wrapped in a crispy pan-fried tortilla
Quesadilla
Salads
SeaFood
Sides
Street Tacos
Tacos del Chef
Licour Drinks
From the Bar
Margarita
Tequila
- 1800 Añejo$10.00
- 1800 Reposado$9.00
- 1800 Silver$8.00
- Asombroso$20.00
- Avión Blanco$9.00
- Avión Espresso$9.00
- Camarena Blanco$8.00
- Camarena Reposado$9.00
- Casa Noble Añejo$12.00
- Casa Noble Blanco$10.00
- Cazadores Blanco$8.00
- Cazadores Reposado$9.00
- Corralejo$9.00
- Don Julio 1942$35.00
- Don Julio Añejo$12.00
- Don Julio Blanco$10.00
- El Jimador Añejo$10.00
- El Jimador Blanco$8.00
- El Jimador Reposado$9.00
- Gran Patrón$60.00
- Herradura Añejo$9.00
- Herradura Reposado$8.00
- Hornitos$8.00
- Jose Cuervo$5.00
- Jose Cuervo Cinnamon Cinge$8.00
- Jose Cuervo Especial Silver$9.00
- Jose Cuervo Silver$7.00
- Maestro Dobel$9.00
- Mezcal Monte Alban$10.00
- Mezcal Wild Shot$8.00
- Milagro Añejo$10.00
- Milagro Blanco$8.00
- Olmeca Altos$7.00
- Patrón Añejo$12.00
- Patrón Reposado$11.00
- Patrón Silver$10.00
- Patrón XO Café$10.00
- Patrón XO Café Dark Cocoa$10.00
- Patrón XO Incendio$10.00
- Roca Patrón Añejo$3.00
- Roca Patrón Silver$15.00
- Roca Reposado Patrón$20.00
Wines
- House Wines by Cannyon Road$7.99
- Pio Pinot Grigio$8.00+
- Storypoint Chardonnay$9.00+
- Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc$9.00+
- NxNW Riesling$8.00+
- William Hill Chardonnay$11.99
- Storypoint Cabernet Sauvignon$9.00+
- Louis Martini Cabernet$11.99
- J. Lohr Pinot Noir$13.00+
- J. Lohr Merlot$12.89
- Bodega Norton Malbec$8.00+
- Rosehaven Rosé$8.99