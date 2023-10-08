Three Little Monkeys
FOOD
Snacks
Toasted Raviolis
Toasted Beef Ravioli (5 pieces) with house Bolognese dipping sauce
Guacamole Wontons
(6 pieces) served with sweet chili dipping sauce
Lobster Rangoons
(6 pieces) served with sweet chili dipping sauce
Jungle Love Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, pulled pork, tomato, black olives, jalapenos, lettuce, topped with queso
Pizza
Choose Your Own Adventure Pizza
Select your sauce & toppings
It's T-N-T It's DYNAMITE
Pulled pork, bacon, jalapeno, signature sweet & spicy sauce
PEST-O-ROUND
Basil Pesto sauce, goat cheese, tomato, shredded mozzarella blend
JUST MEAT IT
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, classic tomato sauce
ALF-REDO
Grilled chicken, bacon, smoked gouda, mushrooms, alfredo sauce *no cats were harmed in the making of this pizza
YIPPEE KAYEE MOTHER KLUCKER
Fried chicken, red onion, signature sweet & spicy sauce, ranch drizzle
TRUFFLE SHUFFLE
Olive oil, mushrooms, goat cheese, truffle balsamic drizzle
SEOUL ASYLLUM
Spicy Gochujang sauce, fried chicken, kimchi, carrot & red onion slaw
THE ULTIMATE WARRIOR
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, green bell pepper, onion, black olives, mushroom, classic tomato sauce
SAVAGE GARDEN
Green bell pepper, tomato, onion, mushrooms, black olives, garlic tomato sauce
Salads
House Salad, Small
Chopped Romaine, tomato, onion, shredded cheese, choice of dressing
House Salad, Large
Chopped Romaine, tomato, onion, shredded cheese, choice of dressing
Caesar Salad, Small
Chopped Romaine, croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing
Caesar salad, large
Chopped Romaine, croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing
Fall off the bone
Chopped Romaine, hard boiled egg, onions, tomato, shredded cheese, croutons, choice of chicken or pulled pork, choice of dressing
Italian Salad
Chopped Romaine, pepperoni, black olives, green bell pepper, onion, tomato, shredded cheese, grated parmesan, Italian dressing