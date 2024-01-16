three.one four...a swanky pizza lounge 1329 Gilman Street
FOOD MENU
Start Small
- grandmother's meatballs$19.00
tomato sauce, parmesan, toasted bread.
- burrata$20.00
cherry tomatoes, della terra balsamic, basil, grilled sourdough.
- fromage & charcuterie$23.00
assorted cheeses, assorted meats, jam, almonds, grilled bread.
- black tart$19.00
brie, caramelized onions, della terra balsamic, fruit, arugula.
- brussel sprouts leaf$19.00
mache, roasted grape, della terra balsamic, candied bacon.
- zucchini fritte$17.00
shaved parmesan, homemade aioli.
Salads
- rucola$19.00Out of stock
arugula, gorgonzola dolce, apple, toasted pecans, lemon, della terra balsamic.
- spring mix$18.00
vegetable crudité, marcona almonds, citrus vinaigrette, herbs.
- little gem$19.00
caesar dressing, white anchovies, shaved parmesan, homemade croutons.
- farro$18.00
cherry tomatoes, basil sauce, pecorino, della terra balsamic, arugula, onions, fennel.
The Pies
- ghost town$21.00
fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fontina, garlic, thyme.
- a little spicy$22.00
fine sausage, pepper jam, honey, arugula.
- blueprint$21.00
crushed tomatoes, burrata, basil pesto, monini evoo.
- westbrae$23.00
crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, speck, mushroom, egg, arugula.
- squash it$23.00
burrata, crushed tomatoes, squash blossom, gremolata.
- cable car$22.00
smoked bacon, fresh mozzarella, fontina, pecorino, herbs.
- golden bear$24.00
fresh mozzarella, smoked bacon, burrata, honey, arugula.
- east bay$25.00
fresh mozzarella, pecorino, sottocenere al tartufo, black truffle, sea salt.
- maestro$23.00
- nonna$24.00
- lalime$23.00
braised lamb, sun dried tomatoes, feta, red onion, tzatziki.
- you say potato, i say...$23.00
potatoes, bacon, rosemary, wine gel, onions, gorgonzola, mozzarella.
- BUILD YOUR OWN$17.00