Three Rivers Hots and Brats 131 Main Street, Rear entrance Penn Yan NY 14527
DRINKS
Coffee
Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters Flavored Blends
Water
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of meat and cheese, with egg
Breakfast Wrap
Your choice of meat and cheese, with egg and frittata filling
Breakfast Hot
Hoffman's Hotdog with your choice of cheese and frittata filling
HOTS N BRATS
Hots
Hoffmans Hot Dogs
Brats
German Seasoned Bratwurst
Italian Sausage
Lamb Sausage
BURGERS
Hamburger
Lamb Burger
Perfectly cooked lamb burger with sauteed onions and your choice of cheese
Low Country Burger
Homemade pimento cheddar cheese, bacon, and sauteed onions on a locally baked, fresh bun
The Mike
Thick-cut bologna burger, muenster cheese, and sauteed onions on a locally baked, fresh ciabatta
SIDES
Mac & Cheese
Soup of the Day
Three Rivers Hots and Brats Location and Hours
(315) 694-7189
Closed • Opens Thursday at 6:30AM