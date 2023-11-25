Thyme & Co
FOOD MENU
Flatbread Wraps (Manousheh)
- Za'atar (Thyme) Wrap$7.99
Dried thyme mixed with sesame, sumac and oil
- Jebneh (Cheese) Wrap$8.99
Melted Levantine akkawi cheese
- Labneh (Strained Yogurt spread) Wrap$8.99
Creamy strained yogurt spread
- Za'atar & Jebneh Wrap$8.49
The best of both worlds: Half za’atar, half akkawi cheese
- Za'atar & Labneh Wrap$8.49
For the traditional and indecisive: Half za’atar, half creamy strained yogurt spread
- Falafel Wrap$12.99
Falafel with our home-made tahini sauce lettuce, pickled cucumbers, pickled turnips, tomatoes and fresh mint
- Lahmeh Bi Ajjine Wrap$9.49
Minced beef blended with special spices, diced onion and tomato,
- Kafta Wrap$9.99
Ground beef mixed with spices, diced onion and parsley, topped off with tomato and mayonnaise
- Beef Shawarma Wrap$11.49
Beef Shawarma, Fresh tomato, cucumber pickles, home-made tahini sauce and our delicious parsley-onion mix
- Chicken Shawarma Wrap$10.99
Chicken Shawarma Freshly chopped lettuce, cucumber pickles and home-made garlic whip. Perfectly simple
- Spicy Beef Wrap$13.49
Beef Shawarma with red and green peppers, onions, and melted mozzarella cheese, topped off with our celebrated spicy sauce
- Spicy Chicken Wrap$12.99
Chicken Shawarma with red and green peppers, onions, and melted mozzarella cheese, topped off with our celebrated spicy sauce
- Halloumi Bacon Wrap$13.49
Halloumi cheese and crunchy bacon bits, topped with tomato and mayonnaise
- Lamb Gyro Wrap$12.99
Lamb Gyro, freshly chopped lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and topped with our home-made tzatziki sauce.
Bowls
- Chicken Bowl$12.99
Chicken shawarma, freekeh, hummus, Lebanese pickles, tomato and pickled turnip, topped with our homemade garlic sauce
- Beef Bowl$13.99
Beef shawarma, freekeh, hummus, Lebanese pickles, parsley, onion, tomato and pickled turnip, topped with our flavorful tahini sauce
- Falafel Bowl$13.99
Falafel, freekeh, hummus, Lebanese pickles, parsley, onion, tomato and pickled turnip, topped with our flavorful tahini sauce
- Halloumi Bowl$14.99
Grilled Halloumi, freekeh, hummus, Lebanese pickles, tomato and pickled turnip.
- Lamb Gyro Bowl$13.99
Lamb Gyro, freekeh, hummus, Lebanese pickles, tomato and pickled turnip, topped with our homemade tzatziki sauce
- Kafta Bowl$12.99
Kafta balls, freekeh, hummus, Lebanese pickles, parsley, onion, tomato and pickled turnip, topped with our flavorful tahini sauce