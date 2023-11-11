Tiger Thai 4400 Sharon Rd
Menu
Entrees
- Basil 🌶️🌶️$15.00
Choice of Protein, Bell peppers, onions, and garlic, Thai chili sauce
- Ginger$15.00
Choice of Protein, Juliennes of gingers, mushrooms, onions, carrots, and scallions
- Sweet & Sour$15.00
Choice of Protein, Onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, pineapples and scallion
- Cashew Nuts 🌶️$15.00
Choice of Protein, bell peppers, onions, scallions and cashew nuts
- Veggie Delight$15.00
Choice of Protein, green beans, bean sprouts, snow peas, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and Napa cabbage stir-fried in a soy-based sauce. Served with Thai jasmine rice.
- Prik King 🌶️🌶️$15.00
Choice of protein with fresh cauliflowers with Prik King sauce.
Noodles
- Pad Thai$15.00
Choice of Protein, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, peanuts and Pad Thai sauce. Served with a wedge of lime (The National dish of Thailand)
- Pad See Eu$15.00
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with choice of Protein, egg, broccoli, garlic, sweet soy sauce with our specialty House sauce
- Pad Kee Mow 🌶️🌶️$15.00
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with choice of protein, tomato, onions, bell peppers, basil leaves, sweet soy sauce and our specialty House sauce
- Thai Egg Noodle 🌶️🌶️$15.00
Thin egg noodles stir-fried with choice of protein, broccoli, tomatoes, mushroom and basil leaves with our specialty House sauce
Curries and Fried Rice
- Red Curry 🌶️🌶️$14.00
Choice of protein, Bell Peppers, Bamboo Shoots, and Basil Leaves with Side of White Rice
- Green Curry 🌶️🌶️$14.00
Choice of protein, Green Peas, Bamboo Shoots, Bell Peppers, Eggplants and Basil Leaves with Side of White Rice
- Masaman Curry$14.00
Choice of protein, Potatoes, Onions, Cauliflowers and Cashew Nuts with side of White Rice
- Fried Rice$14.00
Choice of protein, onions, green peas, carrots, and eggs
- Veggie Fried Rice$14.00
Onions, carrots, mushrooms, green peas, green beans, snow peas, egg, and broccoli