Rock Island Tiki Bar at Rock Lane Resort Rock Island Tiki Bar
Tiki Truck
- Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
Four giant mozzarella sticks breaded fried served with marinara
- Fried Mushrooms$10.00
Fresh mushrooms hand battered and fried, served with ranch
- Quesadilla$10.00
Monteray jack blend sauteed peppers and onions, served with sour cream and salsa
- Wings$14.00
Jumbo bone in wings, choice of Honey Sriracha, Buffalo, Thai Chili, or Teriyaki bbq sauce served with ranch
- Smash Burger$15.00
Angus beef on a toasted potato bun, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and mustard, served with fries
- Hawaiian Smash Burger$17.00
Angus beef on a toasted sweet Hawaiian bun, American cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, pickle, secret sauce, served with Tajin seasoned grilled pineapple and fries
- Kalua Pork Sandwich$17.00
BBQ Pulled pork smoked in house, Served on a toasted sweet Hawaiian bun, topped with pickled jalapeno, pickles, teriyaki BBQ, and grilled pineapple, served with fries
- Chicken tender Basket$12.00
Three Jumbo hand breaded chicken tenders, choice of Honey Sriracha, Buffalo, Thai Chili, or Teriyaki BBQ dipping sauce, served with fries
- Kid Cheese Burger$7.00
Plane cheeseburger served with fries
- Kid Chicken Tender$7.00
Two hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries and BBQ dipping sauce
- Kid Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Cheese Quesadilla served with fries