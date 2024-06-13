Tikka Bowls and Tacos - Fort Worth - CK 3004 Cullen Street
Tikka Bowls
Traditional Bowls
Wellness Bowls (Digital Only)
Biryanis
Wings (Halal)
Chaat Corner
- Samosa Chaat
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with chole (garbanzo), pico and all chutnies.$7.99
- Mexican Samosa Chaat
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with black beans, cheese, pico and all chutnies.$7.99
- Pani Puri
Crispy-fried puffed ball that is filled with potato, chickpeas, spices, and flavored tamarind and mint water.$5.99
Sides
- Chips$1.99
- Chips & Pineapple Guac$3.99
- Chips & Mango Salsa$3.99
- Plain Naan$2.29
- Garlic naan$2.69
- Samosa (2)$3.99
- Samosa Chaat
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with chole (garbanzo), pico and all chutnies.$7.99
- Mexican Samosa Chaat
Savory fried pastries filled with potatoes and peas and topped with black beans, cheese, pico and all chutnies.$7.99
- Pineapple Guac$2.50
- Mango salsa$0.99
- Side Rice$3.49
- Extra Protein$2.95
- Extra Curry$2.49
- Tortilla$0.49