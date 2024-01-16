2x points now for loyalty members
Tikka Indian Grill Kew Gardens
Small Plates
- Sabji Tikka
Grilled paneer cheese, baby potato, mushrooms$12.00
- Aloo Dom
Stuffed potatoes with cheese, potato, and chaat$8.00
- Aloo Gobi Samosa
Spiced potatoes, cauliflower, triangular pastries$7.00
- Samosa Chaat
Spiced chickpeas, yogurt, chutneys, crispy lentil$9.00
- Pakora
Onion, cauliflower, fritters$7.00
- Chicken Tikka
Skewered chicken, red masala marinade$10.00
- Chicken Malai Tikka
Skewered tandoor chicken, marinated in mango raisin chutney$10.00
- Hariyali Chicken Kebab
Green herbed marinated, skewered tandoor chicken$10.00
- Tawa Lamb Kebab
Pan fried minced lamb, apricot chutney$13.00
- Paanch Phoran Jhinga
Five spiced tossed shrimp$14.00
- Mango Shrimp
Small plate. Shrimp sauteed with mango chutney, pepper, and lemon$14.00
- Coconut Shrimp Small Plate
Small plate. Shrimp pan roasted with coconut sauce$14.00
- Sofia Naan$12.00
Soup
Chicken
- Chicken Chops
Marinated with five spices and comes with yellow lemon rice$19.00
- Tandoori Chicken
Skewered chicken on the bone from our tandoor$19.00
- Chicken Tikka Masala
Creamy tomato sauce, fenugreek$17.00
- Chicken Korma
Creamy cashew nut sauce, raisins$17.00
- Chicken Saag Tikka
Skewered spring chicken, and pureed spinach$17.00
- Chicken Vindaloo
Vinegar infused red chili paste, ginger$17.00
- Black Pepper Chicken
Pepper marinade, curry leaves, green chilies$17.00
- Kadai Chicken
Tossed bell pepper$17.00
Lamb
- Lamb Chop
Lamb marinated with fresh spices grilled to perfection$30.00
- Rogan Josh
Lamb curry, fresh tomatoes, saffron$19.00
- Lamb Tikka Masala
Creamy tomato sauce, fenugreek$19.00
- Lamb Korma
Creamy cashew nut sauce, raisins$19.00
- Lamb Saag
Pureed spinach$19.00
- Lamb Vindaloo
Vinegar infused red chili paste, ginger$19.00
- Lamb Kadai Mirchiwala
Thick brown sauce, onions, green chilis$19.00
- Chennai Lamb
Coconut, curry leaves, undefined powder$19.00
Seafood
- Patra Ni Machi
Steamed salmon in a banana leaf, green coconut masala$24.00
- Shrimp Jalfrezi
Thick brown sauce, onions, green chilis$22.00
- Coconut Shrimp
Shrimp pan roasted with coconut lemon sauce$22.00
- Shrimp Tikka Masala
Creamy tomato sauce, fenugreek$22.00
- Shrimp Korma
Creamy nut sauce, raisins$22.00
- Shrimp Vindaloo
Vinegar infused red chili paste, ginger$22.00
- Shrimp Malai Curry
Shrimp, green mangoes, paanch poran$22.00
- Jhinga Balchao
Shrimp, coconut, garden herbs$22.00
Vegetarian
- Paneer Tikka Masala
Creamy tomato sauce, fenugreek$17.00
- Paneer Saag Kofta
Vegetable and cheese balls, creamy nut sauce$16.00
- Methi Mattar Paneer
Paneer cheese, green peas, fresh fenugreek$16.00
- Baigan Bharta
Smoked pureed eggplant, light ghee$16.00
- Saag Paneer / Chana
Pureed spinach with a choice of chickpeas or paneer cheese$16.00
Vegan
- Tofu Mushroom Jalfrezi
Onions, bell peppers, tangy flavor$17.00
- Achari Aloo Baigan
Spiced pickled potatoes, eggplant$16.00
- Aloo Gobi
Spiced potatoes, cauliflower$16.00
- Chana Masala
Curried chickpeas, fresh coriander$16.00
- Pumkpin Kala Chana
Red pumpkin, chickpeas, mustard seeds$16.00
- Bhindi Jaipuri
Fresh okra straight from the farm$16.00
- Tarkari
Fresh hand-picked vegetables, paanch poran$16.00
Mughlai Biryani
- Sabji Biryani
Flavored basmati rice, whole spices, and garden herbs. Vegetable$17.00
- Chicken Biryani
Flavored basmati rice, whole spices, and garden herbs$18.00
- Lamb Biryani
Flavored basmati rice, whole spices, and garden herbs$20.00
- Bone in Goat Biryani
Flavored basmati rice, whole spices, and garden herbs. Contains bones$20.00
- Shrimp Biryani
Flavored basmati rice, whole spices, and garden herbs$22.00
Impossible
- Impossible Kebab Small Plate
Impossible meat, marinated with traditional Indian spices and served with chutney$12.00
- Impossible Kofta Small Plate
Impossible meat balls, prepared in our special malai sauce garnished with crispy potato. Organic$12.00
- Impossible Tikka Masala
Impossible meat (vegan), prepared in a creamy tomato and fenugreek sauce$19.00
- Impossible Korma
Impossible meat prepared in a creamy cashew nut sauce$19.00
- Impossible Saag
Impossible meat prepared in a creamy spinach puree$19.00
- Impossible Curry
Impossible meat cooked in a traditional Indian curry$19.00
- Impossible Vindaloo
Impossible meat prepared with vinegar-infused, red chili paste, ginger, and potato$19.00
- Impossible Jalfrezi
Impossible meat sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and spices, tangy flavor$19.00
Breads
- Naan
Tandoor slapped white flour bread$3.00
- Butter Naan
Tandoor slapped white flour bread with butter$4.00
- Garlic Naan$4.00
- Onion Naan
Onions and peppers$4.00
- Onion Chili Naan
Onions, chili, and cilantro$4.00
- Rosemary Naan$4.00
- Paneer Naan
Indian paneer cheese$4.00
- Peshwari Naan
Coconut and raisins$4.00
- Tandoori Roti$3.00
- Poori$6.00
- Paratha
Multi-layered bread pan-fried$4.00
- Aloo Paratha
Potatoes$6.00
- Gobi Paratha
Cauliflower$6.00
Sides
Dessert
Beverages
- Mango Lassi
Sweet and rich mango lassi, with mango, milk, and yogurt$7.00
- Evian Spring Water
Natural spring water sourced from the French Alps$3.00
- Poland Spring Water
Bottled Poland water$2.00
- Perrier Sparkling Water
Sparkling natural mineral water$4.00
- Coke
Canned soda$2.00
- Diet Coke
Canned soda$2.00
- Sprite
Canned soda$2.00
- Ginger Ale
Canned soda$2.00