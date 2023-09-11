2x points now for loyalty members
Tikka indian Grill - Long Island 200 North Broadway
Food Menu
Appitizers/Small Plates
Cold sesame Noodles
Cellophane noodles, peanuts sesame paste, soy black rice vinegar broth with granny Smith apple and cucumber salad
Crispy Tuna
Crispy rice cake, topped with spicy tuna mix, kabayaki sauce and fresh chopped chives.
Chicken Dumpling
Pan fried chicken dumplings topped with crispy chilli garlic sauce
Shrimp Cakes
Pan seared Malaysian ,shrimp cakes, cucumber relish, toasted crushed peanuts, cilantro dip sauce garnished with scallions salad.
Chicken Lollipops
Crispy fried chicken wings tossed with hot& sour sauce, salty julienned mango and fresh chopped mint leaves
Grilled Octopus
Tossed with Gochujang sauce squid ink , puree roasted cherry tomatoes , tapicoa crackers , fried basil leaves and kaffir lime oil.
Coconut Mussels
Sautéed Mussels with garlic, shallots, Thai chili, chopped basil in Thai coconut broth
Calamari
Wok tempura stir fry calamari with crispy garlic sand, Thai chili , shallots, served with tamarind sweet sauce and topped with scallions salad.
Spring Rolls
Deep fried spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce
Vegetable Dumpling
Soup
Salad
Tikka Salad
Artisan mix lettuce, cherry tomatoes,grapefruit segments, red onions,bean sprouts,crispy fried cellophone noodles with yuzu kosho vinegar
Mango Salad
Iceberg lettuce cap,ripe& green mango julienned, toasted crushed cashews, cherry tomatoes, charred Chinese long beans, tamarind candy,cilantro leaves with tamarind ginger vinaigrette.
Street Shredded Cabbage Salad
Shredded Nappa cabbage, shredded carrots ,red onions, chopped cilantro & mint leaves with lightly spicy Vietnamese vinegar
Vegetables
Poultry
Meats/ Steak Prime
Fried Rice & Noodles
Veggie Fried Rice
Green zucchini, royal king mushrooms, bean sprouts with chopped scallions.
Lobster Fried Rice
Kimchi, lobster, crispy shallots ,scallions and micro cilantro
Pad Thai Noodles
Stir fry rice noodles with shitake mushrooms , scallions, bean sprouts, tofu, toasted peanuts, lime and fresh basil
Hon Kong Noodles
Wok stir fry noodles, shitake mushrooms, julienned red peppers ,yellow chives, egg, baby corn topped with sesame seeds, fresh egg noodles and cilantro leaves
Jasmin Rice
Steam Jasmin rice
Basmati Rice
Cauliflower Fried Rice
Classic Tikka
Lamb Vindaloo
Spicy Vinegar infused with red chili paste & ginger
Lamb Korma
in our signature creamy cashew nut sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala
Creamy tomato sauce and fenugreek seasoning
Butter Chicken
Creamy butter tomato sauce and fenugreek seasoning
Chicken Chop
Five spice marinated chicken served with yellow lemon rice
Saag Panner
Purée spinach ,cream, Indian spices and and paneer cheese
Lamb Biryani
Slow roasted baby goat in a seasoned jasmine rice
Chicken Korma
in our signature creamy cashew sauce
Panner Tikka Masala
Thai Green Curry
Vegetables Biryani
Naan Breads
Seafood / Fish
Scallops
Pea shoots ,sugar peas, snow peas Shimeji mushrooms, buttermilk coconut sauce, kaffir lime leaves oil, crispy fried burdock root and fresh cilantro
Steam Lobster
Whole steamed lobster ,topped with garlic ginger basil butter sauce and pea shoots
Salmon
8oz Faroe Island grilled salmon charred eggplant puree, long purple beans, cinnamon & kaffir lime leaves oil, garnished with cilantro leaves
Asian Prawns
Stir fried grilled prawns, pineapple, red pepper, persian cucumber, scallions ,bean sprouts with sweet & sour sauce , garnished with fried basil leaves
Tuna
7oz Tuna loin , edamame puree , sautéed asparagus & maitake mushroom , soy honey glazed, topped with pickle mustard seeds