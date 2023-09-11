Food Menu

Appitizers/Small Plates

Cellophane noodles, peanuts sesame paste,soy black rice vinegar broth with Granny Smith apple and cucumber salad

Cold sesame Noodles

$18.00

Cellophane noodles, peanuts sesame paste, soy black rice vinegar broth with granny Smith apple and cucumber salad

Crispy Tuna

$21.00

Crispy rice cake, topped with spicy tuna mix, kabayaki sauce and fresh chopped chives.

Chicken Dumpling

$18.00

Pan fried chicken dumplings topped with crispy chilli garlic sauce

Shrimp Cakes

$18.00

Pan seared Malaysian ,shrimp cakes, cucumber relish, toasted crushed peanuts, cilantro dip sauce garnished with scallions salad.

Chicken Lollipops

$18.00

Crispy fried chicken wings tossed with hot& sour sauce, salty julienned mango and fresh chopped mint leaves

Grilled Octopus

$26.00

Tossed with Gochujang sauce squid ink , puree roasted cherry tomatoes , tapicoa crackers , fried basil leaves and kaffir lime oil.

Coconut Mussels

$22.00

Sautéed Mussels with garlic, shallots, Thai chili, chopped basil in Thai coconut broth

Calamari

$21.00

Wok tempura stir fry calamari with crispy garlic sand, Thai chili , shallots, served with tamarind sweet sauce and topped with scallions salad.

Spring Rolls

$20.00

Deep fried spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce

Vegetable Dumpling

$18.00

Soup

Steam noodles in basil & mint infused broth, sliced fresh serrano chiles, crispy garlic, pea shoots, topped with soft tofu & unagi sauce.

Shanghai Soup

$16.00

steam noodles in basil & mint infused broth , sliced fresh serrano chili's,crispy garlic, pea shoots, topped with soft tofu and unagi sauce

Dumplings Soup

$18.00

Dumpling in shiitake & lemongrass broth with braised shiitake, scallions & kaffir lime leaves infused oil.

Salad

Tikka Salad

$14.00

Artisan mix lettuce, cherry tomatoes,grapefruit segments, red onions,bean sprouts,crispy fried cellophone noodles with yuzu kosho vinegar

Mango Salad

$18.00

Iceberg lettuce cap,ripe& green mango julienned, toasted crushed cashews, cherry tomatoes, charred Chinese long beans, tamarind candy,cilantro leaves with tamarind ginger vinaigrette.

Street Shredded Cabbage Salad

$16.00

Shredded Nappa cabbage, shredded carrots ,red onions, chopped cilantro & mint leaves with lightly spicy Vietnamese vinegar

Vegetables

Steamed & fried Fingerling Potatoes tossed with Sichuan pepper.

Spicy Eggplant

$16.00

fried chinese eggplant tossed with garlic chili sauce topped with cumin yogurt and chives

Bok Choy

$14.00

Stir fry choy with garlic

Chinese Broccoli

$14.00

Stir fry Chinese broccoli with soy sauce

Smashed Potato

$13.00

Steamed & fried fingerling potatoes tossed with Sichuan pepper

Poultry

Thai Chicken

$34.00

Boneless half grilled chicken, Thai curry sauce, eggplant , long beans, cherry tomatoes, crispy shallots and fresh basil

Chilli Chicken

$32.00

Stir fry crispy chicken, red onions, sweet chili peppers, choy sum, tossed with chili sauce and scallions.

Chilli Tofu

$26.00

Meats/ Steak Prime

Coriander marinated, sauteed water Spinach, pickled Persian cucumbers with sweet & sour jelly.

NY Strip

$65.00

NY Strip Steak Marinated, steam bok choy, tamarind chili sauce, julienned red onions, topped with crispy shallots and basil & mint chiffonade

Ribeye

$95.00

Charred Ribeye, Sichuan pepper crispy fried onions with mint sauce

Grilled Lamb

$50.00

Fried Rice & Noodles

Veggie Fried Rice

$16.00

Green zucchini, royal king mushrooms, bean sprouts with chopped scallions.

Lobster Fried Rice

$30.00

Kimchi, lobster, crispy shallots ,scallions and micro cilantro

Pad Thai Noodles

$24.00

Stir fry rice noodles with shitake mushrooms , scallions, bean sprouts, tofu, toasted peanuts, lime and fresh basil

Hon Kong Noodles

$24.00

Wok stir fry noodles, shitake mushrooms, julienned red peppers ,yellow chives, egg, baby corn topped with sesame seeds, fresh egg noodles and cilantro leaves

Jasmin Rice

$7.00

Steam Jasmin rice

Basmati Rice

$7.00

Cauliflower Fried Rice

$20.00

Classic Tikka

Lamb Vindaloo

$30.00

Spicy Vinegar infused with red chili paste & ginger

Lamb Korma

$30.00

in our signature creamy cashew nut sauce

Chicken Tikka Masala

$28.00

Creamy tomato sauce and fenugreek seasoning

Butter Chicken

$28.00

Creamy butter tomato sauce and fenugreek seasoning

Chicken Chop

$28.00

Five spice marinated chicken served with yellow lemon rice

Saag Panner

$22.00

Purée spinach ,cream, Indian spices and and paneer cheese

Lamb Biryani

$30.00

Slow roasted baby goat in a seasoned jasmine rice

Chicken Korma

$28.00

in our signature creamy cashew sauce

Panner Tikka Masala

$28.00

Thai Green Curry

$28.00

Vegetables Biryani

$26.00

Naan Breads

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Sesame Naan

$6.00

Rosemerry Naan

$6.00

Plain Naan

$5.00

Peshwari Naan

$6.00

Butter Naan

$5.00

Onion Naan

Seafood / Fish

70z Tuna loin, edamame puree ,sautéed asparagus & maitake mushroom , soy honey glazed , topped with pickle mustard seeds

Scallops

$42.00

Pea shoots ,sugar peas, snow peas Shimeji mushrooms, buttermilk coconut sauce, kaffir lime leaves oil, crispy fried burdock root and fresh cilantro

Steam Lobster

$60.00

Whole steamed lobster ,topped with garlic ginger basil butter sauce and pea shoots

Salmon

$38.00

8oz Faroe Island grilled salmon charred eggplant puree, long purple beans, cinnamon & kaffir lime leaves oil, garnished with cilantro leaves

Asian Prawns

$38.00

Stir fried grilled prawns, pineapple, red pepper, persian cucumber, scallions ,bean sprouts with sweet & sour sauce , garnished with fried basil leaves

Tuna

$42.00

7oz Tuna loin , edamame puree , sautéed asparagus & maitake mushroom , soy honey glazed, topped with pickle mustard seeds

Desserts

Creme Brule

$14.00

Rash Malai Cheese Cake

$14.00

Gulab Jamun

$14.00

Birthday Candle

NA Beverages

Hot Beverages

Double Espresso

$6.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Coffee

$5.00

De. Coffee

$5.00

Cold Pressed Juice

Berry Bae

$10.00

Melon Rose

$10.00

Toucan Melange

$10.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Pink Lemonade

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Mocktails

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Caribbean Hibiscus Sorrel

$12.00

Virgin Luscious Lassi

$8.00

Cold Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Tea

English Breakfast Tea

$4.00

Chamomile Tea

$4.00

Earl Grey Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Peppermint Tea

$4.00

Water

Still Water

$8.00

Sparkling Water

$8.00

Bottle Water

$5.00