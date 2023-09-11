Food Menus

Appetizers

Banging Shrimp

$12.49

Shrimp fried in Sam Adams beer batter, drizzled with bang bang sauce and green onions

Celtic Knot Pretzel

$10.99

Hot, soft-baked and served with beer cheese, stone-ground honey mustard sauce & jalapeño Jack cheese sauce

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Frickles

$7.99

Fried pickles! Hand-breaded dill pickle chips, golden fried and served with Cayenne ranch

Kilt's Double Dip

$8.99

Buffalo chicken dip and hummus dip, served with celery, carrots, cucumbers & pita chips

Loaded Tots

$8.99

Tater tots loaded with beer cheese, bacon, green onions, & sour cream

Mini-dillas

$8.99

Chicken, beef or cheese quesadillas served with sour cream, queso and pico

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Battered mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce

Pub Nachos

$13.99

Fresh-made tortilla chips covered with shredded cheese, beer cheese, jalapeños & pico de gallo. Your choice of chicken or beef

Sampler Platter

$15.99

This sampler platter includes boneless wings, fried pickles, loaded tots and mozzarella sticks served with ranch dressing and marinara sauce

Scotch Eggs

$8.99Out of stock

Celtic specialties. Soft-boiled eggs wrapped in sweet and spicy sausage, Parmesan breaded and golden fried. Served with horseradish cream sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne i

Spinach Con Queso

$8.99

Melted jalapeño cheese and spinach dip, topped with pico de gallo and served with tortilla chips

Soups & Salads

Bleu Cheese Steak Salad

$15.99

Fresh greens topped with grilled sirloin steak, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled red onions, diced tomatoes, cucumbers & bleu cheese dressing

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.99

Ask you favorite kilt girl!

Bowl TK Chili

$6.99

Our famous chili topped with onions, Cheddar and Jack cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Fresh greens topped with fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded cheese, red onions, diced tomatoes, cucumbers & choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$13.99

Fresh greens, ham, turkey, bacon, shredded cheese, red onion, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg & choice of dressing

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.99

Ask you favorite kilt girl!

Cup TK Chili

$3.99

Our famous chili topped with onions, Cheddar and Jack cheese

Full Size Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing

Full Size House Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens, red onions, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons & choice of dressing

Half Size Caesar Salad

$4.99

Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing

Half Size House Salad

$4.99

Fresh greens, red onions, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons & choice of dressing

Italian Salad

$12.99

Salad mix, chopped pepperoni, chopped salami, banana peppers, chopped ham, chopped turkey, balsamic dressing & mozzerellá cheese

World Famous Wings & Boneless Wings

6 Pcs Traditional Wings

$9.99

Our timeless recipe, ranch or bleu cheese, celery & carrots

10 Pcs Traditional Wings

$14.99

Our timeless recipe, ranch or bleu cheese, celery & carrots

20 Pcs Traditional Wings

$24.99

Our timeless recipe, ranch or bleu cheese, celery & carrots

6 Pcs Boneless

$8.99

Hand-breaded no bones about it - these guys are tender, ranch or bleu cheese, celery & carrots

10 Pcs Boneless

$13.49

Hand-breaded no bones about it - these guys are tender, ranch or bleu cheese, celery & carrots

20 Pcs Boneless

$22.99

Hand-breaded no bones about it - these guys are tender, ranch or bleu cheese, celery & carrots

Wing Platter

$19.99

6 boneless wings, 6 traditional wings, cole slaw, french fries, celery & carrots. Served with ranch or bleu cheese

Big Arse Burgers

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.99

Guinness BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, onion tanglers, lettuce & tomato. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Beyond Burger

$14.95

100% plant-based burger patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles & red onions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles & red onions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Hangover Burger

$13.99

American cheese, applewood bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato & red onions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Holy Guacamole

$13.99

Pepperjack cheese, gaucamole, lettuce, tomato & red onions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Jalapeño Burger

$13.99

Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, red onion & kilt burner mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & red onions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Wicked Boston Burger

$13.99

Samuel Adams Boston lager, onion relish, American cheese, maple pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, & fry sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certai

Sandwiches

Baja Chicken Wrap

$12.49

Grilled chicken, Cheddar Jack cheese served on jalapeño cheddar tortilla with lettuce, bell pepper, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips & spicy Caesar dressing

Blackened Chicken Avocado

$13.99

Blackened chicken breast, Swiss cheese, applewood bacon, lettuce & tomato served on sourdough bread with stone ground mustard sauce & avocado spread

Boss Hogg

$12.99

Ham, applewood bacon, Swiss cheese, stone ground mustard on a toasted hoagie bun

Classic Club

$13.49

Turkey, ham & bacon served on sourdough bread with lettuce, and tomato, with our stone ground mustard sauce

French Dip

$12.99

Shaved ribeye & Swiss cheese served on a hoagie roll with au jus

Italian Melt

$12.99

Pepperoni, hard salami & turkey served on marble rye with lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, onions & our signature red pepper mayonnaise

Monte Cristo

$12.99

Ham, turkey, American cheese & Swiss cheese served on sourdough with raspberry puree, deep fried with powdered sugar

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.49

Shaved ribeye & melted provolone cheese served on a hoagie roll with roasted onions & peppers

Reuben

$13.99

Celtic specialties. Corned beef & Swiss cheese, served on marble rye with sauerkraut & thousand island dressing

Spicy Mother Clucker

$12.99

Celtic specialties. Hand-breaded chicken breast fried or grilled, tossed in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato, red onion & ranch

Street Tacos

3 Artisan Soft Tacos

$13.99

Shredded lettuce, cheddar and jack cheese, cilantro onions, pico de gallo and cayenne ranch. Served with chips and salsa

Entrées

3 Pc Chicken Tender Platter

$12.49

Golden fried chicken tenders served with choice of side & ranch or bleu cheese dressing

5 Pc Chicken Tender Platter

$14.99

Golden fried chicken tenders served with choice of side & ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.99

3 cheese sauce, cavatappi, topped with hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, green onions & drizzled with ranch

Cajun Pasta

$15.99

Shrimp, andouille sausage, & chicken blended with onions, peppers and our signature cajun seasoning on a bed of cavatappi

Fat Bastard's Meatloaf

$13.99

Celtic specialties. House-made meatloaf, served with mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli and topped with onion tanglers

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Sam Adam's beer battered cod, served with french fries, coleslaw, tater sauce and lemon wedge

Gaelic Chicken

$16.99

Celtic specialties. Grilled chicken with onions & mushrooms in our Irish whiskey sauce over mashed potatoes & served with garlic toast

Ribeye Platter

$29.99

12 oz USDA choice ribeye cooked to order, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed green beans. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical con

Salmon Platter

$18.99

Celtic specialties. Bourbon glazed salmon, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed green beans

Sirloin Platter

$24.99

10 oz USDA choice sirloin cooked to order, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed green beans. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical co

William Wallace Shepherd's Pie

$13.99

Celtic specialties. Ground beef, carrots, peas, mushrooms, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, topped with Parmesan cheese and served with garlic toast

Kids meals

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Kids Pasta

$5.99

Kids Tenders

$5.99

Sides

!000 Island

$1.00

4pc Garlic Bread

$5.00

6 Shrimp

$7.00

Balsamic Vinergrette

$1.00

Bang Bang

$1.00

Basket Fries

$3.99

Basket Garlic Fries

$4.99

Basket O-Rings

$3.99

Basket Sweet Fries

$5.99

BBQ

$1.00

Beef Patty

$5.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Bowl Chili

$6.99

Bowl Soup

$6.99

Broccoli

$2.50

Buffalo

$1.00

Carrots

$1.00

Carrots/Celery

$2.00

Cassie

$1.00

Cayenne Ranch

$1.00

Celery

$1.00

Chicken Beast

$5.99

Coleslaw

$2.50

Cup Beer Cheese

$2.99

Cup Chili

$3.99

Cup Guac

$3.99

Cup Queso

$2.99

Cup Salsa

$2.99

Cup Soup

$3.99

Fries

$2.50

Gaelic Gold

$1.00

Gold Rush

$1.00

Green Beans

$3.99

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Horseradish Raw

$1.00

Horseradish Sauce

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Kilt Burner

$1.00

Mac and Cheese

$3.99

Mango Habenero

$1.00

Mash Potatoes

$2.50

Pirate Bonnie

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Salmon

$9.99

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Side Banana Peppers

$1.00

Side Beer Cheese

$1.99

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Side Caramel Sauce

$1.00

Side Ceasar

$3.99

Side Chocolate Sauce

$1.00

Side Garlic Fries

$3.50

Side guac

$1.00

Side House Salad

$3.99

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Queso

$1.99

Side Salsa

$1.99

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Steak Sirloin

$9.99

Sweet Angel

$1.00

Sweet Thai

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Tots

$2.50

Premium Sides

Garlic Fries

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Kilt Desserts

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$3.00

Cheesecake

$5.99

New York style cheesecake, drizzled with your choice of monin caramel sauce or raspberry puree

Chocolate Brownie

$5.99

Warm, chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream & Monin caramel sauce

Tilted Guilt Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.99

Hot, fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream & chocolate sauce

Beverages

Coca-Cola

$3.49

Cranberry

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Dr Pepper

$3.49

Fanta

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Mello Yello

$3.49

OJ

$3.49

Pineapple

$3.49

Red Bull

$4.49

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.49

Root Beer

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Water

Happy Hour Food

5 Boneless HH

$6.00

5 Mozz Sticks HH

$6.00

Chili Cheese Fries HH

$6.00

Double Dip HH

$6.00

Fried Pickles HH

$6.00

Loaded Tots HH

$6.00

Mini Dillas HH

$6.00

Tilted Trio HH

$6.00

Retail

Events

$10 Cover

$10.00

$20 Cover

$20.00

Bra

$35.00

Golf Sponsor

$75.00

Skirt

$35.00

Socks

$5.00