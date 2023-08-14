Food Menu

Apps

Grilled Cheese & Tomato

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Potato Skins

$14.00

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

Queso Dip

$15.00

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$14.00

Tuscan Chicken Meatballs

$15.00

French Croquettes

$13.00

Pickles

$4.00

scallop wontons

$12.00Out of stock

Lion's Mane

$14.00

Burgers/Sandwiches

The French Man

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Blackend Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

507 Pub Burger

$16.00

Cali Plus Burger

$16.00

Diablo Double Smash

$17.00

Italian Shredded Pork

$15.00

BLTA

$14.00

soup/salad

Tomato Basil

$9.00

Green Salad

$13.00

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Beat Salad

$14.00

Boston Chopped

$15.00

Entree

Steak De Jour

$36.00

Irish meatloaf

$22.00

Chicken Tikka Masala Pasta

$24.00

Mediterranean Pasta

$19.00

Salmon

$27.00

Fillet

$36.00

Carolina Pork Chop

$25.00

bouillabaisse

$36.00

NY Strip

$36.00

Scallop Risotto

$38.00

Dessert

Tim's Butter Cake

$8.00

Mango Gelato/basil

$8.00

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Younesses' Brownie

$8.00

Strawberry Gelato

$8.00

Irish Cream

$7.00

Almond Cake

$7.00

Pina colada gelato

$10.00

Watermelon Gelato

$8.00

Fat elvis Gelato

$8.00

Flatbread

Thai Lavash

$14.00

Margherita

$12.00

Pig & Fig flatbread

$14.00

Shrimp Flat bread

$14.00

Sides

Green Beans

$8.00

Duck Fat Fries

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Fries

$7.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Grill Foccacia

$6.00

Drink Menu

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.50

stoli

$9.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Chopin

$11.00

Kettle grapefruit

$9.00

Stoli Rasp

$7.50

Grey Goose

$11.00

Grey Goose Citron

$11.00

Grey goose Poire

$8.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Titos

$7.50

Praire

$6.50

Beefeater

$6.50

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Magellan

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$7.50

Botanist

$9.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Cruzan Coconut Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.50

zacaya 12yr

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Gosling'S

$8.00

Fleur de Cana silver

$10.00

Fleur de cana 8 yr

$12.00

Well Tequila

$7.50

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Repo

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Casa Amigo Silver

$10.00

Casa Amigo Repo

$11.00

Casa Amigo Anejo

$12.00

Partida Silver

Partida repo

Partida Anejo

Tequila Ocho Silver

Tequila Ocho Repo

Tequila Ocho Anejo

Corizon Silver

Clase Azul Repo

las sietes blanco

las sietes repo

las sientes anejo

Fidencio Mezcal Clasico

$10.00

mezcal 2

mezcal 3

Tres agaves Silver

$9.00

Tres Agaves Repo

$9.00

Tres Agaves Anejo

$10.00

Sauza Blue

$7.50

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$10.00

Don Julio 1945

$45.00

Herradura Repo

$12.00

Herradura Silver

$11.00

Herradura Anejo

$14.00

Casa Amiga Silver

$13.00

Casa Amiga Repo

$14.00

Casa Amiga Anejo

$15.00

Well Whiskey

Rittenhouse

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Bulliet Rye

Jim Beam Black

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jim Beam

$6.50

Knob Creek

Knob Creek Rye

$8.50

Makers Mark

$7.50

Wild Turkey

$7.50

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Jack Daniels single barrel

Four Roses

$7.50

Blantons

$15.00

Elija Craig

Elija craig single Barrel

Eagle Rare

Basil Hayden Rye

Pappy van winkle

Bookers

Bakers

$11.00

Four roses single barrel

$10.00

Jameson

$7.50

bushmills

$8.00

Tellamore dew

$8.00

Woodford double barrel

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Candian Club

$6.00

Suntory

$13.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Angel envy

$14.00

Angel Envy Rye

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

E. H. Taylor Bourbon

$18.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Dewars

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$50.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

Balvenie 12

Balvenie 14

$14.00

Balvenie 18

Lagavulin

$12.00

Highland 12

Macallan 12

$20.00

Macallan 18

Taliskar

$16.00

Davidoff Cognac

$8.00

courvoisier VS

$12.00

hennessy VSOP

$14.00

Davidoff VS

$10.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Aperol

$7.50

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Fire Ball

$10.00

Jagermeister

$6.50

Kahlua

$6.50

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Baileys Irish Cream

Rumplemintz

Tattersol Orange

Tattesol Blueberry

Tattesol Coconut aquivit

$7.50

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Draft Beer

Bent Paddle Venture Pils

$6.50

Fulton Blonde

$6.00

Belles 2 hearted

$7.00

Toppling Goliath Radient Haze IPA

$8.00

Destihl Weissenheirmer Hefe

$7.00

Coors Lt

$5.50

Summit IPA

$6.50

Leine Summer Shandy

$6.00

Stella

$7.00

Indeed Pistachio Cream Ale

$6.00

Lift Bridge Amber

$6.50

Surly Furious

$7.50

Castle Danger Cream Ale

$7.00

High Noon

$7.00

White Claw

$5.00

Cocktails

Martini

$10.00Out of stock

Appletini

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daiquiri Not Frozen

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$9.50

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

507 Margarita

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$9.50

Rob Roy

$12.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Screwdriver

$7.50

Sea Breeze

$7.50

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$9.00

Classic Manhatten

$12.00

Wine

Happy Hour Red

$6.00

Portlandia Cab

$12.00

Brookside Merlot

$10.00

Quilt threadcount blend

$12.00

Elousa PN

$12.00

Delas CDR

$9.00

Brookside Merlot

$10.00

Daou Cabernet

$14.00

Happy hour white

$6.00

Martin Ray Chard

$12.00

Overstone Sauv Bl

$10.00

Rose

$9.00

Lavis Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Torresella Prosecco

$9.00

Girgich Chard

$65.00

Minor Chard

$75.00

Raumbauer Chard

$80.00

Alber Bichot Chablis

$60.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio

$46.00

Dom Perignon

$350.00

Ruinart Bland de Blanc

$155.00

Moet Chandon

$95.00

Bottle Martin Ray Chard

$46.00

Bottle overstone Sauv Bl

$38.00

Bottle Rose

$36.00

Bottle Lavis Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Bottle Torresella Prosecco

$34.00

Bottle Girgich Chard

$65.00

Bottle Miner Chard

$75.00

Bottle Raumbauer Chard

$80.00

Bottle Bichot Chablis

Bottle Jermann Pinot Grigio

Dom Perignon

Ruinart Bland de Blanc

Moet Chandon

Specialty Cocktails

507 Margarita

$10.00

Old Fashioned of Earl

$12.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Classic Negroni

$12.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Blueberry Mule

$12.00

Non Alcoholic

Soda

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger beer

$4.00

kid's milk

$3.50

Bottle Root Beer

$5.00

can & bottle

Grain Belt

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Sierra Nevada

$6.50

Summit Saga

$6.50

Coors edge N/A

$5.00

Btl Mich Ultra

$5.00

Btl Mich Golden Draft lt

$5.00

Heinekin

$6.50

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Guiness Can

$6.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull Blue Berry

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

White Claw Mango

$5.50

White Claw Raspberry

$5.50

High Noon Peach

$8.00

High noon Pineapple

$8.00