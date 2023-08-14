507 (Pub)lic House 304 1st Ave SW
Food Menu
Apps
Burgers/Sandwiches
soup/salad
Entree
Dessert
Sides
Drink Menu
Liquor
Well Vodka
$6.50
stoli
$9.00
Belvedere
$11.00
Chopin
$11.00
Kettle grapefruit
$9.00
Stoli Rasp
$7.50
Grey Goose
$11.00
Grey Goose Citron
$11.00
Grey goose Poire
$8.00
Ketel One
$9.00
Titos
$7.50
Praire
$6.50
Beefeater
$6.50
Bombay Sapphire
$9.00
Magellan
Hendricks
$10.00
Tanqueray
$7.50
Botanist
$9.00
Well Rum
$7.00
Cruzan Coconut Rum
$7.00
Bacardi
$7.50
zacaya 12yr
$10.00
Captain Morgan
$7.50
Gosling'S
$8.00
Fleur de Cana silver
$10.00
Fleur de cana 8 yr
$12.00
Well Tequila
$7.50
Don Julio Silver
$10.00
Don Julio Repo
$11.00
Don Julio Anejo
$12.00
Casa Amigo Silver
$10.00
Casa Amigo Repo
$11.00
Casa Amigo Anejo
$12.00
Partida Silver
Partida repo
Partida Anejo
Tequila Ocho Silver
Tequila Ocho Repo
Tequila Ocho Anejo
Corizon Silver
Clase Azul Repo
las sietes blanco
las sietes repo
las sientes anejo
Fidencio Mezcal Clasico
$10.00
mezcal 2
mezcal 3
Tres agaves Silver
$9.00
Tres Agaves Repo
$9.00
Tres Agaves Anejo
$10.00
Sauza Blue
$7.50
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
$10.00
Don Julio 1945
$45.00
Herradura Repo
$12.00
Herradura Silver
$11.00
Herradura Anejo
$14.00
Casa Amiga Silver
$13.00
Casa Amiga Repo
$14.00
Casa Amiga Anejo
$15.00
Well Whiskey
Rittenhouse
Basil Hayden
$11.00
Bulliet Rye
Jim Beam Black
Jack Daniels
$7.50
Jim Beam
$6.50
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
$8.50
Makers Mark
$7.50
Wild Turkey
$7.50
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Jack Daniels single barrel
Four Roses
$7.50
Blantons
$15.00
Elija Craig
Elija craig single Barrel
Eagle Rare
Basil Hayden Rye
Pappy van winkle
Bookers
Bakers
$11.00
Four roses single barrel
$10.00
Jameson
$7.50
bushmills
$8.00
Tellamore dew
$8.00
Woodford double barrel
Buffalo Trace
$9.00
Candian Club
$6.00
Suntory
$13.00
Seagrams 7
$6.00
Angel envy
$14.00
Angel Envy Rye
$12.00
Eagle Rare
$16.00
E. H. Taylor Bourbon
$18.00
Crown Royal
$10.00
Chivas Regal
$9.00
Dewars
$7.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$50.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Red
Balvenie 12
Balvenie 14
$14.00
Balvenie 18
Lagavulin
$12.00
Highland 12
Macallan 12
$20.00
Macallan 18
Taliskar
$16.00
Davidoff Cognac
$8.00
courvoisier VS
$12.00
hennessy VSOP
$14.00
Davidoff VS
$10.00
Amaretto
$7.00
Aperol
$7.50
Campari
$8.00
Chartreuse, Green
$10.00
Cointreau
$7.00
Drambuie
$8.00
Frangelico
$7.00
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Fire Ball
$10.00
Jagermeister
$6.50
Kahlua
$6.50
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Baileys Irish Cream
Rumplemintz
Tattersol Orange
Tattesol Blueberry
Tattesol Coconut aquivit
$7.50
Fernet Branca
$8.00
Draft Beer
Bent Paddle Venture Pils
$6.50
Fulton Blonde
$6.00
Belles 2 hearted
$7.00
Toppling Goliath Radient Haze IPA
$8.00
Destihl Weissenheirmer Hefe
$7.00
Coors Lt
$5.50
Summit IPA
$6.50
Leine Summer Shandy
$6.00
Stella
$7.00
Indeed Pistachio Cream Ale
$6.00
Lift Bridge Amber
$6.50
Surly Furious
$7.50
Castle Danger Cream Ale
$7.00
High Noon
$7.00
White Claw
$5.00
Cocktails
Martini
$10.00Out of stock
Appletini
$11.00
Bloody Mary
$9.50
Blueberry Lemonade
$12.00
Champagne Cocktail
$8.00
Cosmopolitan
$11.00
Daiquiri Not Frozen
$10.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$8.00
Gimlet
$11.00
Greyhound
$8.00
Hot Toddy
$9.00
Hurricane
$12.00
Lemon Drop
$11.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$10.00
Madras
$8.00
Mai Tai
$14.00
Manhattan
$9.50
Margarita
$10.00
Martini
$12.00
Mimosa
$8.00
Mint Julep
$12.00
Mojito
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
507 Margarita
$13.00
Old Fashioned
$9.50
Rob Roy
$12.00
Sazerac
$14.00
Screwdriver
$7.50
Sea Breeze
$7.50
Sidecar
$12.00
Tequila Sunrise
$9.00
Tom Collins
$7.00
Whiskey Smash
$9.00
Whiskey Sour
$7.00
White Russian
$9.00
Classic Manhatten
$12.00
Wine
Happy Hour Red
$6.00
Portlandia Cab
$12.00
Brookside Merlot
$10.00
Quilt threadcount blend
$12.00
Elousa PN
$12.00
Delas CDR
$9.00
Brookside Merlot
$10.00
Daou Cabernet
$14.00
Happy hour white
$6.00
Martin Ray Chard
$12.00
Overstone Sauv Bl
$10.00
Rose
$9.00
Lavis Pinot Grigio
$9.00
Torresella Prosecco
$9.00
Girgich Chard
$65.00
Minor Chard
$75.00
Raumbauer Chard
$80.00
Alber Bichot Chablis
$60.00
Jermann Pinot Grigio
$46.00
Dom Perignon
$350.00
Ruinart Bland de Blanc
$155.00
Moet Chandon
$95.00
Bottle Martin Ray Chard
$46.00
Bottle overstone Sauv Bl
$38.00
Bottle Rose
$36.00
Bottle Lavis Pinot Grigio
$34.00
Bottle Torresella Prosecco
$34.00
Bottle Girgich Chard
$65.00
Bottle Miner Chard
$75.00
Bottle Raumbauer Chard
$80.00
Bottle Bichot Chablis
Bottle Jermann Pinot Grigio
Dom Perignon
Ruinart Bland de Blanc
Moet Chandon
Specialty Cocktails
can & bottle
Grain Belt
$5.00
Miller Lite
$5.00
Sierra Nevada
$6.50
Summit Saga
$6.50
Coors edge N/A
$5.00
Btl Mich Ultra
$5.00
Btl Mich Golden Draft lt
$5.00
Heinekin
$6.50
Corona
$6.00
Modelo
$6.00
Guiness Can
$6.50
Red Bull
$5.00
Red Bull Sugar Free
$5.00
Red Bull Blue Berry
$5.00
White Claw Black Cherry
$5.50
White Claw Mango
$5.50
White Claw Raspberry
$5.50
High Noon Peach
$8.00
High noon Pineapple
$8.00
