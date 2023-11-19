Time and Change 1186 County Line Road
Time and Change Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Cheese Sticks$8.95
Thick-cut mozzarella, battered and fried golden brown. Served with warm marinara
- Fried Portabello Mushrooms$9.95
Sliced, battered, Portabello Mushrooms fried golden brown with ranch on the side.
- Fried Pickles$9.95
Dill pickle chips fried crispy and served with house-made chipotle ranch for dipping
- T&C Buffalo Chips$7.95
A full basket of our sea salt house chips drizzled with your favorite wing sauce, served with a side of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing
- Chicken Fingers$10.49
A basket of crispy chicken tenders and fries served with honey mustard
- Parmesan Herb Fries$8.95
A generous order of crispy, hot fries tossed in parmesan and basil, then drizzled with our house made smoked garlic sour cream
Dips
- Smoked Jalepeno Bacon Dip$9.95
Soon to be world famous! Fresh, snoked jalapenos, brispy bacon and three cheeses. Its a Win-Win! Served with warm tortilla chips.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.95
Always made from scratch. Fresh Spinach, imported artichokes, and plenty of garlic. A perfect, gooey start to any meal. Served with warm tortilla chips
Salads
- House Salad$10.95
Spinach, romaine, diced tomatoes, bacon, shredded cheese, sunflower seeds and croutons. Served with our house Pomegranate Vinnaigrette Dressing
- South American Caesar$10.95
Fresh, crisp romaine with shredded cheddar jack cheese tossed in our house -made creamy chimichurri dressing. Diced tomatoes and crispy tortilla strips
- The Buffalo Wedge$13.95
We're adding warm, crispy buffalo chicken to a large wedge of freah iceberg lettuce serced with bacon bits and cool Bleu Cheese dressing.
- Traditional Wedge$9.95
A large wedge of fresh iceberg lettuce served with crispy bacon bits & cool Bleu Cheese dressing
Wings
- Bone-in Wings 12 ct$16.95
Crispy chicken drumsticks and flats served with your choice of house sauce
- Bone-in Wings 6 ct$8.95
Crispy chicken drumsticks and flats served with your choice of house sauce
- Boneless Wings 12 ct$11.95
Crispy chicken drumsticks and flats served with your choice of house sauce
- Boneless Wings 6 ct$6.95
Crispy chicken drumsticks and flats served with your choice of house sauce
- The Classic$10.95
1/2 pound of Black Angus perfection on a bun. It's so good, we'll throw in the cheese for free
Sandwiches & More
- Fish & Chips Basket$11.95
Three crispy filets of beer battered Atlantic Cod. Served with Fries, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge
- Quesadilla 1/2 order$6.95
Two 12" tortillas stuffed with griled chicken and a blend of cheeses and spice. Served with salsa and sour cream
- Quesadilla Full order$11.95
Two 12" tortillas stuffed with griled chicken and a blend of cheeses and spice. Served with salsa and sour cream
- Tuscan Melt$10.95
Grilled Chicken and provalone ona a toasted white bread, with our signature roasted tomato and shallot puree
- Fried Bologna$9.95
Thick-cut Ohio made Amish Bologna seared and topped with carmelized onions, lettuce, cheddar and out roasted garlic dijon aioli. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll
- Crispy Chicken Club$10.95
A crispy chicken breast topped with bacon, provalone, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and cilantro mayo on a toasted Kaiser roll
- The Classic$10.95
1/2 pound of Black Angus perfection on a bun. It's so good, we'll throw in the cheese for free
- 1/4 Classic$7.95
Subs
- The Italian$10.95
15 slices of ham, salami, capicola, and provolone toasted in the oven on a fresh roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers & Italian dressing THE crowd-pleaser,
- Chicken Parmesan$11.95
Crispy chicken fingers, marinara, mozzarella, provolone & parmesan cheeses toasted in the oven on a fresh roll
- Meatball$10.95
Three HUGE meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, & provolone, toasted in the oven on a fresh roll.
- Ham and Cheese$10.95
Just Iike it sounds. Ten slices of ham and provolone, toasted in the oven on a fresh roll & brought to you with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
- Veggie$9.95
Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, black olives & provolone toasted in the oven on a fresh roll. We then add lettuce, tomatoes & Italian dressing. A healthy indulgence
- Pizza Sub$10.95
Two pizza Items of your choice (from Avalable Toppings), marinara, mozzarella & provolone toasted. In the oven on a fresh roll and served open-faced.(Additional toppings 1.00 en).
10" Pizza
- Chicken Bacon Ranch 10"$14.95
House-made chipotle ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella & provolone cheeses. Our specialty!
- Mushroom Lover's Dream 10"$14.95
White pizza sauce, smoked Chanterelle mushroom sea salt, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, and plenty of fresh mushrooms finished with a drizzle of garlic infused white truille ofl,
- The Carnivore 10"$16.94
Pepperoni, bacon, grilled chicken, sausage, meatballs mozzarella & provolone cheeses.
- Veggie 10"$15.95
Pick four of your favorite available toppings
- Buffalo Chicken 10"$13.95
All the wing flavor without the MESS! Marinated, grilled chicken, mild buffalo sauce and a blend of cheddar and monterey jack cheeses
- Design your Own Pizza 10"$10.50
Additional toppings $1.50/$2.50
14" Pizza
- Chicken Bacon Ranch 14"$21.95
House-made chipotle ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella & provolone cheeses. Our specialty!
- Mushroom Lover's Dream 14"$21.95
White pizza sauce, smoked Chanterelle mushroom sea salt, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, and plenty of fresh mushrooms finished with a drizzle of garlic infused white truille ofl,
- The Carnivore 14"$26.95
Pepperoni, bacon, grilled chicken, sausage, meatballs mozzarella & provolone cheeses.
- Veggie 14"$23.95
Pick four of your favorite available toppings
- Buffalo Chicken 14"$19.95
All the wing flavor without the MESS! Marinated, grilled chicken, mild buffalo sauce and a blend of cheddar and monterey jack cheeses
- Design your Own Pizza 14"$15.00
Additional toppings $2.50
Sides
Kids Meal
Beer
Bottled Beer
- BTL Bud Light$4.25
- BTL Coors Light$4.25
- BTL MIller Light$4.25
- BTL Michelob Ultra$4.50
- BTL Yuengling Light$4.25
- BTL Budweiser$4.25
- BTL Stella Artois$5.50
- BTL Peroni$5.50
- BTL Labatt$4.75
- BTL Sam Adams Boston Lager$5.50
- BTL New Castle$5.50
- BTL Thirsty Dog Old leg Humper$5.75
- BTL Modelo$5.50
- BTL Modelo Especial$5.50
- BTL Bud Light Lime$4.25
- BTL Dos equis$5.50
- BTL Corona extra$5.50
- BTL Corona Light$5.50
- BTL Corona Premier$5.50
- BTL PBR$4.25
- BTL Coors Banquet$5.00
- BTL Shiner bock$5.50
- BTL Red Bridge$5.50
- BTL Odouls$4.25