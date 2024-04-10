Timmer's Resort
Appetizers
- Calamari Parmesan$17.00
big cedar lake's favorite, served with lemon butter; gluten-free
- Baked Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.00
fresh spinach blended with artichoke hearts, herb cream cheese, cheddar, served with grilled crostini
- Chicken Parmesan Sliders$17.00
premium crab meat, cream cheese, white cheddar, green onion & sweet chili sauce; served with wonton chips
- Ahi Tuna$16.00
- Burrata$13.00
- Coconut Shrimp$14.00
- Duck Spring Rolls$15.00
- Potato Peels$10.00
- Baked Brie$10.00
- Crab Dip$16.00
Salads & Soup
- Cup Soup$4.00
- Bowl Soup$6.00
- Half Caesar Salad$7.00
romaine, parmesan, and tomato, caesar dressing on the side; gluten-free
- Full Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, parmesan, and tomato, caesar dressing on the side; gluten-free
- Half Mixed Greens Salad$5.00
with carrot, tomato, radish, croutons, and a choice of house-made dressing
- Full Mixed Greens Salad$8.00
with carrot, tomato, radish, croutons, and a choice of house-made dressing
- Half Chopped Salad$9.00
lettuce, egg, bacon, white cheddar, tomato, scallions and choice of dressing
- Full Chopped Salad$13.00
lettuce, egg, bacon, white cheddar, tomato, scallions and choice of dressing
Entrees
- Salmon$30.00
Apricot glaze with wild rice, seasonal vegetable and choice of soup or salad (gluten-free)
- Sauteed Walleye$32.00
sauteed with brown butter, lemon and capers, wild rice & seasonal vegetable; choice of soup or salad
- 6oz Filet$38.00
six ounce tenderloin of beef, herb butter, vegetable and potato; choice of soup or salad; gluten-free
- 1/2 Rack Ribs$27.00
slow roasted pork ribs with our sweet bbq glaze, vegetable & potato, choice of soup or salad; gluten-free
- Full Rack Ribs$38.00
slow roasted pork ribs with our sweet bbq glaze, vegetable & potato, choice of soup or salad; gluten-free
- 1/2 Chicken$28.00
lightly floured, pan-seared chicken breast, with spinach, sun-dried tomato, white wine cream sauce, served with potato and seasonal vegetable; choice of soup or salad
- NYE SURF & TURF$59.95
- Pork Chop
- Braised Pork Shank$30.00
- Short Rib$34.00
Sandwiches
- Big Cedar Burger$17.00
½ lb grilled patty with your choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted roll with chipotle sauce
- Chicken Club Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, thick cut bacon, garlic herb aioli, untoasted focaccia
- Steak Sandwich$19.00
Grilled steak, arugula, tomato, garlic herb aioli, crispy onions, on french roll.
- Fish Sandwich$17.00
Hand seared walleye, lettuce, tomato, remoulad, untoasted focaccia