Timothy's Restaurant 16409 Red Arrow Highway
Grand Beginnings
- Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts Leaves
Served with Truffle-Soy Vinaigrette$15.00
- Rice Flour Battered Fried Cauliflower*
Tossed in Miso Aioli and topped with Shaved Apples, Daikon, Sesame Seeds and Peanuts$16.00
- Truffled Deviled Eggs
Panko Crusted and Deep Fried served with Truffle Pickled Vegetables$12.00
- Bang Bang Shrimp*
Dipped in a Wasabi Tempura Batter, lightly fried and served with a Peanut-Gingersauce and Asian Slaw$16.00
- Asian Shrimp Spring Rolls
Curry scented mixture of Atlantic Shrimp and crispy julienne vegetables wrapped in a rice paper and fried. Served with Wasabi Mayonnaise.$16.00
- Mala Pesto Shrimp
Pan seared Shrimp tossed ina Pan Asian Pesto with Tropical Salsa served with Toast Points$16.00
- Timothy's Calamari*
Marinated and lightly fried, served with a roast Shallot-Curry Mayonnaise.$16.00
- Maryland Blue Crab Cakes
Blue Crap, a sprinkle of diced vegetables, herbs and Creole mustard flash fried and served over Chipotle Salsa, finished with Miso Aioli$16.00
- Whole Roasted Garlic and Goat Cheese
Served with a Crispy Baguette and Balsamic Syrup$16.00
Potage and Greens
- Fire Roasted Tomato Soup* (Cup)
Made with grilled Tomatoes and homemade Chicken Broth. Garnished with Cilantro Creme Fraiche.$7.00
- Fire Roasted Tomato Soup* (Bowl)
Made with grilled Tomatoes and homemade Chicken Broth. Garnished with Cilantro Creme Fraiche.$10.00
- Fire Roasted Tomato Soup* (Quart)
Made with grilled Tomatoes and homemade Chicken Broth. Garnished with Cilantro Creme Fraiche.$24.50
- New England Clam Chowder (Cup)
Classic cream base with peppers, onions, celery and carrots with bacon and a hint of sweet sherry.$7.00
- New England Clam Chowder (Bowl)
Classic cream base with peppers, onions, celery and carrots with bacon and a hint of sweet sherry.$10.00
- New England Clam Chowder (Quart)
Classic cream base with peppers, onions, celery and carrots with bacon and a hint of sweet sherry.$24.50
- Grilled Caesar Salad* (Small)
Grilled heart of romaine with charred red onions. Served with deep fried toast points, parmesancrisp and Timothy's caesar dressing.$8.00
- Grilled Caesar Salad* (Large)
Grilled heart of romaine with charred red onions. Served with deep fried toast points, parmesancrisp and Timothy's caesar dressing.$13.00
- Classic Caesar (Small)
Tossed in housemade Caesar dressing$7.00
- Classic Caesar (Large)
Tossed in housemade Caesar dressing$12.00
- House Greens*
Timothy's mixed greens with choice of dressing.$7.00
- Large House Greens*
Timothy's mixed greens with choice of dressing.$9.00
- Timothy's Salad* (Small)
Mixed spring greens, toasted pine nuts, golden raisins, gorgonzola cheese and scallions tossed in sweet mustard vinaigrette.$7.50
- Timothy's Salad* (Large)
Mixed spring greens, toasted pine nuts, golden raisins, gorgonzola cheese and scallions tossed in sweet mustard vinaigrette.$13.00
- Grilled Iceberg Wedge*
Lightly grilled and served with poached sun-dried cherries, daikon radish, gorgonzola cheese, candied pecans, crisp pork belly, balsamic syrup and lemon-basil emulsion.$13.00
- Extra Dressing$1.50
Sandwiches
- Chicken Sesame Sandwich
Teriyaki marinated chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple, kimchi and garlic aioli.$18.50
- Miller's Country House Burger
Seasoned and ground short rib, brisket and chuck, grilled to perfection. Finished with crisp pork belly, fried onion straws and Asian slaw served on a toasted artisan roll with truffle fries.$18.50
Main Events
- Dad's Fish and Chips*
Tempura battered and fried Alaskan cod served with house chips, Asian slaw and malt vinegar.$26.50
- Horseradish Crusted Michigan Whitefish*
Pan seared and topped with caramelized onion balsamic jus and lemon basil emulsion over argula salad with toasted candied almonds, gorgonzola cheese, Michigan sweet cherries, daikon and scallions.$35.50
- Jumbo Shrimp and Sea Scallops
Asian citrus infused cream tossed with udon noodles and Japanaise salad garnish.$38.50
- Coconut Crusted Grouper*
Sauteed and served over pan seared spinach with garlic chips, topped with grapefruit butter with a side of mashed potatoes with a hint of butternut squash.$39.50
- Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna* (Half)
Lightly seared and served over flash fried spinach with Chinese relish and wasabi aioli.$18.50
- Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna* (Full)
Lightly seared and served over flash fried spinach with Chinese relish and wasabi aioli.$36.50
- Thai Chilean Sea Bass
Poached in a ginger soy court bouillon served over Jasmine rice and a marinated chilled Asian vegetable salad.$45.50
- Cedar Planked Alsakan Halibut
Grilled on a cedar plank and topped with an Asian soy ginger glaze and a tequila vanilla citrus mist over wasabi jasmine rice and wok seared asparagus with garlic chips.$41.50
- Shrimp Au Vin
Sauteed in garlic and olive oil finished over pasta in a rich roasted garlic cream sauce topped with grated parmesan and cheddar cheese.$25.00
- Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon
Pan seared and served over mashed potatoes, topped with sauteed spinach and lemon basil emulsion.$27.50
- Lemongrass Chicken (Half)
Tempura confit chicken breast served over Jasmine rice in a Thai curry coconut broth with mushrooms, cilantro,basil, peanuts and seasonal vegetables.$17.50
- Lemongrass Chicken (Full)
Tempura confit chicken breast served over Jasmine rice in a Thai curry coconut broth with mushrooms, cilantro,basil, peanuts and seasonal vegetables.$30.50
- Filet Mignon*
Peppercorn crusted, pan seared and finished on the grill. Topped with creamy gorgonzola, balsamic reduction and fried onion strings. Served over mashed potatoes with chilled asparagus.$52.50
- Grilled Ribeye*
16oz. Herb crusted topped with bone marrow butter served over truffle fries with chilled aspargus.$46.50
- Snake River Farm Wagyu
8oz. Grilled sirloin, marinated and served with creole mustard aioli and lemon basil emulsion over twice fried garlic potatoes.$32.50
- Australian Rack of Lamb
16 oz. Marinated and grilled, basted with dijon worcestershire mint syrup, over mashed potatoes with pan seared spinach with garlic chips.$56.50
- Smoked Baby Back Ribs
House smoked and finished on the grill, slathered with tropical Asian glaze and served with pomme frites and Asian coleslaw.$31.50
- Half Chicken Confit
Finished in the fryer and served with pomme frites.$27.50
- Veg Pasta$19.50
- Crab Leg Entree
Mashed Potatoes and Chilled Asparagus served with Drawn Butter$120.00
- Lobster Tail Entree
Mashed Potatoes and Chilled Asparagus served with Drawn Butter$120.00
Side Dishes
- Truffle Fries
Tossed in truffle oil and parmesan.$9.50
- Plain Fries$6.50
- Deep Fried Spinach
Flash fried$10.00
- Pan seared Spinach
Pan seared with garlic chips.$10.00
- Wok Seared Asparagus$10.50
- White Rice$5.50
- Veg of the Day$9.50
- Asian Coleslaw$4.50
- Extra Toast Points$3.50
- Extra Pita Chips$3.50
- Baked Bread$5.50
- Drawn Butter$2.50
Desserts
Children's Menu
- Children's Bistro Steak
Fries and Broccoli$10.50
- Children's Burger
Fries and Broccoli$7.50
- Children's Cheeseburger
Fries and Broccoli$9.00
- Children's Butter Noodles
Fries and Broccoli$6.50
- Children's Salmon
Fries and Broccoli$9.50
- Children's Fried Chicken
Fries and Broccoli$7.50
- Children's Grilled Chicken
Fries and Broccoli$7.50
- Children's Pizza
Fries and Broccoli$6.50
- Children's Fruit Plate
Fries and Broccoli$6.00
- Children's Mac and Cheese
Fries and Broccoli$6.50