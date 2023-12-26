Tin Man's Rockin BBQ 734 South Pinellas Avenue
Early Menu
Easy Listening
- Solo Plate$14.00
Smokin Meatloaf or 1/4 Chicken, Served with beans, coeslaw and cornbread
- Buttermilk Chicken Tenders (2)$10.00
Served with your choice of sauce and fries
- Clasic Rock Burger$10.00
Choice of Cheese, lettuce Tomato and pickles served with fries Additional toppings 1 Dollar
- Tour Bus Musroom spinach Quesadilla$9.00
- Strawberry Feilds Salad$14.00
Comes with chicken and served with corn bread
- Fish and Chips$10.00
2 Swai filets beer battered and served with tartar sauce and our famous hand cut fries
Main Menu
Opening Acts
- Smoked Chicken Wings$12.00
Natural Oak Smoked with choice of Tin Man BBQ, Buffalo or Freakshow Hot
- Build the stage Nachos$12.00
Band Blend Queso, Jalapenos,pico de gallo, grilled corn black BeansTin Man BBQ
- Guitar Solo$14.00
Crispy Pork Belly with burbon Peach BBQ
- Smoked artichoke & Spinach dip$9.00
House Recipe with carrot chips and tortilla chips
- Tour Bus Quesadilla$10.00
Take a ride with the band and pick your choice BBQ brisket, Chicken corn pablano or Mushroom Spinach
- Groupies$12.00
Band Blend queso, pico de gallo guacamole with tortilla chips
Greens 'N Things
- Cesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, Corn Bread crutons, parmesan and Caesar dressing
- Strawberry Feilds$13.00
Fresh Strawberries, Smoked fetta, tomatoes, cucumbers, redonion, mixed greensand apple cider vinigrette
- Tin Man's Signature Pork Green Chilli$10.00
Colorado Style served with fresh avacado and tortilla chips
Handhelds
- Rockin BBQ Bacon Burger$15.00
House Blend Beef, Applewood Bacon, Tin Man BBQ Chedar cheese, Band blend queso and onion straws
- The Tin Man$14.00
Burger topped with pork Green chilli, queso and fresh avacado
- Classic Rock Burger$12.00
Lettuce Tomato, Onion and choice of cheddar cheese and added toppings
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Served with both Tin Man BBQ and white snake BBQ with pork chicharones
- Woodstock$12.00
Roasted red pepper, Portobello mushroom, Smoked fetta, Mixed Greens and smoked Garlic Aoli
- Buttermilk Chicken Tenders$13.00
Hand breaded with choice of sauce: Ranch, Tin Man BBQ, Burbon Peach BBQ, White Snake BBQ or Rock & Roll
From Tin Man's Smoker
- Texas Baby Back Ribs$18.00
All Items are served with choice of sauce and 2 sides
- BBQ Beef Brisket$19.00
All Items are served with choice of sauce and 2 sides
- Slow Smoked Pulled Pork$16.00
All Items are served with choice of sauce and 2 sides
- Smoked Half Chicken$16.00
All Items are served with choice of sauce and 2 sides
- Duet Choose 2 Brisket, Chicken or Pulled Pork$26.00
All Items are served with choice of sauce and 2 sides
- Power Trio Choose 3 Ribs, Chicken, Brisket or pulled pork$38.00
All Items are served with choice of sauce and 2 sides
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Cocktails
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
- Bloody Mary$5.00
- Cosmopolitan$7.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$7.00
- Gimlet$7.00
- Lemon Drop$5.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$8.00
- Manhattan$8.00
- Margarita$7.00
- Martini$7.00
- Mimosa$5.00
- Mint Julep$7.00
- Mojito$7.00
- Moscow Mule$5.00
- Old Fashioned$6.00
- Screwdriver$5.00
- Sea Breeze$5.00
- Tequila Sunrise$5.00
- Tom Collins$5.00
- Whiskey Smash$5.00
- Whiskey Sour$5.00
- White Russian$5.00
- Irish Car Bomb$10.00
Tin Man Cocktails
Liquor
Vodka
- Well Vodka$6.00
- Absolut$8.00
- Absolut Grapefruit$8.00
- Absolut Rasberry$8.00
- Absolut Vanilla$8.00
- Absolut Wildberri$8.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Belvedere$10.00
- Pinnicle Whipped$5.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- Deep Eddy lemon$8.00
- Deep Eddy Peach$8.00
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$8.00
- Game Day$4.00
- Titos$8.00
- Smirnoff Blueberry$6.00
- Smirnoff Raspberry$6.00
- Smirnoff Cherry$6.00
- Well Vodka DBL$8.00
- Absolut DBL$12.00
- Absolut Grapefruit DBL$12.00
- Absolut Rasberry DBL$12.00
- Absolut Vanilla DBL$12.00
- Absolut Wildberri DBL$12.00
- Grey Goose DBL$15.00
- Belvedere DBL$15.00
- Pinnicle Whipped DBL$8.00
- Ketel One DBL$13.00
- Deep Eddy lemon DBL$12.00
- Deep Eddy Peach DBL$12.00
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea DBL$12.00
- Game Day DBL$6.00
- Titos$12.00
Gin
Rum
- Bacardi$6.00
- Bacardi CoCo$6.00
- Bacardi Dragon$6.00
- Bacardi Limon$6.00
- Captian Morgan$7.00
- Cruzan Dark Rum$5.00
- Kracken$8.00
- Malibu$6.00
- Mr. Tiki Pineaple$9.00
- Siesta Key$9.00
- Tarpon Claresso$9.00
- Well Rum$6.00
- Well Rum DBL$9.00
- Bacardi CoCo DBL$9.00
- Bacardi Dragon DBL$9.00
- Bacardi Limon DBL$9.00
- Captian Morgan DBL$10.00
- Kracken DBL$12.00
- Mr. Tiki Pineaple DBL$13.00
- Siesta Key DBL$13.00
- Tarpon Claresso DBL$13.00
- Bacardi DBL$9.00
Tequila
- Well Tequila$6.00
- 1800 Blanco$7.00
- 21 Seeds Cucumber$7.00
- Jose Gold$6.00
- Jose Silver$6.00
- Casamigos Blanco$14.00
- Casamigos Cristalino$16.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$16.00
- Codigo 1530 Blanco$18.00
- Codigo 1530 Rosa$18.00
- Don Julio 1942$25.00
- Don Julio$9.00
- Jose Traditonal Gold$6.00
- Jose Traditonal Silver$6.00
- Maestro Dobel$6.00
- Mango Shotta$1.00
- Milagro Anejo$9.00
- Milagro Silver$9.00
- Santo Puro Mezcal$15.00
- Teremana Anejo$16.00
- Teremana Blanco$13.00
- Teremana Repo$14.00
- Well Tequila DBL$8.00
- 1800 Blanco DBL$11.00
- 21 Seeds Cucumber DBL$11.00
- Jose Gold DBL$9.00
- Jose Silver DBL$9.00
- Casamigos Blanco DBL$20.00
- Casamigos Cristalino DBL$21.00
- Casamigos Mezcal DBL$21.00
- Codigo 1530 Blanco DBL$23.00
- Codigo 1530 Rosa DBL$23.00
- Don Julio 1942 DBL$50.00
- Don Julio DBL$14.00
- Jose Traditonal Gold DBL$10.00
- Jose Traditonal Silver DBL$10.00
- Maestro Dobel DBL$10.00
- Mango Shotta DBL$1.00
- Milagro Anejo DBL$14.00
- Milagro Silver DBL$14.00
- Santo Puro Mezcal DBL$22.00
- Teremana Anejo DBL$24.00
- Teremana Blanco DBL$21.00
- Teremana Repo DBL$22.00
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$6.00
- Fireball$5.00
- Basil Hayden$16.00
- Bulliet Rye$10.00
- Bulliet$10.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jack Daniels Fire$8.00
- Jack Daniels honey$8.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Crown Royal Apple$8.00
- Crown Royal Peach$8.00
- Metallica Blackened$6.00
- Southern Comfort$7.00
- Southern Comfort 100$8.00
- Tarpon Moonshine$10.00
- Sheep Dog Peanutbutter$7.00
- Jim Beam$8.00
- Makers Mark$14.00
- ST Augustine$18.00
- Well Whiskey DBL$8.00
- Fireball DBL$7.00
- Basil Hayden DBL$24.00
- Bulliet Rye DBL$15.00
- Bulliet DBL$15.00
- Jack Daniels DBL$12.00
- Jack Daniels Fire DBL$12.00
- Jack Daniels honey DBL$12.00
- Jameson DBL$12.00
- Crown Royal DBL$12.00
- Crown Royal Apple DBL$12.00
- Crown Royal Peach DBL$12.00
- Metallica Blackened DBL$9.00
- Southern Comfort DBL$10.00
- Southern Comfort 100 DBL$12.00
- Tarpon Moonshine DBL$15.00
- Sheep Dog Peanutbutter DBL$11.00
- Jim Beam DBL$12.00
- Makers Mark DBL$21.00
- ST Augustine DBL$27.00
Scotch/Bourbon
- Well Scotch$6.00
- Blanton Single Barrel$20.00
- Bowman Brothers$18.00
- Dewars$8.00
- Dewars 12Yr$15.00
- Bufflao Trace$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$15.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$15.00
- EH Taylor$15.00
- Eagle Rare 10YR$20.00
- Heavens Door$24.00
- Heavens Door Rye$18.00
- Issac Bowman$16.00
- Jefferson Very Small Batch$15.00
- Knob Creek$14.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Woodford Reserve DBL Oak$24.00
- Well Scotch DBL$8.00
- Blanton Single Barrel DBL$35.00
- Bowman Brothers DBL$26.00
- Dewars DBL$12.00
- Dewars 12Yr DBL$22.00
- Bufflao Trace DBL$18.00
- Johnnie Walker Black DBL$24.00
- Johnnie Walker Red DBL$24.00
- EH Taylor DBL$25.00
- Eagle Rare 10YR DBL$30.00
- Heavens Door DBL$36.00
- Heavens Door Rye DBL$28.00
- Issac Bowman DBL$24.00
- Jefferson Very Small Batch DBL$23.00
- Knob Creek DBL$23.00
- Woodford Reserve DBL$18.00
- Woodford Reserve DBL Oak DBL$36.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Hennessy$9.00
- Amaretto$6.00
- Campari$6.00
- Fernet$6.00
- Cointreau$11.00
- Grind Espresso$7.00
- Frangelico$7.00
- Kahlua$7.00
- Ryans Irish Cream$6.00
- Sambuca$5.00
- Madori$5.00
- Schnapps$5.00
- Lemoncello$6.00
- Hennessy DBL$14.00
- Amaretto DBL$9.00
- Campari DBL$9.00
- Fernet DBL$9.00
- Cointreau DBL$15.00
- Grind Espresso DBL$10.00
- Frangelico DBL$10.00
- Kahlua DBL$10.00
- Ryans Irish Cream DBL$10.00
- Sambuca DBL$7.00
- Madori DBL$7.00
- Schnapps DBL$7.00
- Lemoncello DBL$9.00