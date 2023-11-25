Tin Roof Chicago
Food Saturday - CHI
Finger Food
- Giant Pretzel (V)$10.00
10 ounce Bavarian Pretzel
- JALAPEÑO Poppers (V)$10.50
With Side of Ranch
- Frickles (V)$8.50
Fried Pickles With Whisky Aioli
- Honey-Hot Cauliflower (V)$10.50
Battered and Tossed in Honey Hot with a Side of Ranch
- Corn Dog$6.50
Corn Dog With Honey Mustard
- Hush Puppies (V)$9.50
With a Side of Whipped Butter
- Walking Taco$10.50
Fritos topped with chili, queso, cheddar cheese, iceberg, sour cream, jalapeño
- Gameday Platter$35.00Out of stock
1 order Frickles, 1 order loaded fries, 3 full size sloppy joes, 10pc boneless wings with carrots/celery.
Salad Bowls
- Field Greens (V)$12.50
roasted beets, feta, tobacco onion, candied pecans with a choice of dressing
- Buttermilk Iceberg$14.00
fried chicken, blue cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, cherry tomato, ranch, chive
- House (V)$10.00
iceberg lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, croutons with a choice of dressing
- Quinoa (Vegan)$13.00
spring mix, cucumber, cherry tomato, chickpeas, cranberries, pepitas, green goddess
Burgers & Dogs
- Comeback Burger$9.50
1⁄4 lb smash burger, American cheese, comeback sauce, onions, pickles, mustard
- Southern Burger$10.00
1⁄4 lb smash burger, cheddar cheese, bacon-sorghum-onion jam, jalapeño popper
- BBQ Burger$11.00
1⁄4 lb smash burger, hickory-smoked pulled pork, bacon, tobacco onions
- Cheeseburger$9.50
1⁄4 lb smash burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mustard
- Banzo Burger (V)$10.50
housemade plant-based burger, American cheese, mango chutney, spring mix
- 1/4 Pounder Dog$6.00
100% beef hot dog
- Chili-Cheese Dog$9.00
1⁄4 lb dog rolled in caramelized cheddar cheese topped with ground beef chili
- Windy City Dog$8.50
mustard, relish, onion, tomato, pickle, sport peppers, celery salt, poppy seed bun
- NotBrät Dog (Vegan)$10.50
plant-based sausage, chow-chow, beer mustard
- DBL BARREL DOG$13.00
two loaded corn dogs, honey mustard, chow-chow, frites, currywurst ketchup
Fried Chicken
- Buttermilk Tenders$9.00
three hand-breaded tenders, honey mustard or choice of wing sauce
- Nashville Hot Tenders$9.50
three hand-breaded tenders tossed with cayenne and spices, ranch
- Chicken & Funnel Cake$16.00
three buttermilk tenders, funnel cake, candied bacon, whipped butter, syrup
- Jumbo Wings$13.00
eight wings, celery, carrots, ranch, choice of wing sauce
- Nashville Hot Sandwich$10.50
cayenne, pickles, ranch potato salad
- Chicken Sandwich$10.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, choice of TOSSED IN sauce
Cheese Fries
- BBQ Butt Fries$10.50
smoked pork butt, BBQ sauce, jalapeño, sour cream, chives
- Loaded Fries$9.00
bacon, rib rub, cheddar cheese, ranch, chives
- Goddess Fries (V)$9.00
jalapeño, goddess dressing, feta, zaatar, chives
- Buffalo Fries$10.00
fried chicken, Buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, ranch
- Cheesesteak Fries$10.50
shaved sirloin, caramelized onion, comeback sauce
- Candied-Bacon Fries$9.00
chili-brown sugar bacon, Bourbon-terikayi
- Drunken Mess Fries (V)$7.50
cheese dip, whiskey aioli, rib rub
- Cheese Fries$7.50